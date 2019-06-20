Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — June 4 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 4, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Don Kass. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 4, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the May 21, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on May 28, 2019.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll dated May 31, 2019 and approve claims dated June 4, 2019. Motion Carried.

Kent Herbold was introduced to the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors as the new Plymouth County Landfill manager to replace Mark Kunkel.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Schiefen Addition in Section 13 of Johnson Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve O’Keefe Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 21 of Garfield Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Westel Systems – Node 110 in Section 24, 25, 36 in Remsen Township; in Section 1, 12 in Henry township – Node 112, Section 1, 2 of Remsen Township – Node 113; Section 12, 13, 14, 23, 24, 25, 26, 35, 36 in Meadow Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 26, 35 of Washington Township on C38. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a tile crossing permit in Sec 13/18 Stanton Township on Noble Ave; 13/24 America Township on C-30; Sec 26/26 Lincoln Township on Marble Ave; Sec 18/19 Union Township on C-44; Sec 19/20 Johnson Township on Fawn Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to enter closed session for litigation purposes per Iowa Code 21.5 (C) at 11:00 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to end closed session at 11:45 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to enter regular session of the Board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to deny the Seuntjens’ proposal and to direct the County Attorney to notify the Attorney General Office and the NRCS that Plymouth County is willing to restore the water to the natural flow and to replace the wooden bridge with a culvert and drop inlet in Sections 16 &17 of Garfield Township as previously requested by the Soil & Water Conservation District. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to direct the County Attorney to file a soil loss complaint against Jerry and Jeff Seuntjens. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:05 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice Chairman

Plymouth County – June 4, 2019

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 20, 2019