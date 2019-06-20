Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — June 4 Minutes & Claims

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
June 4, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present except Don Kass.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 4, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the May 21, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.  There was no meeting on May 28, 2019.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll dated May 31, 2019 and approve claims dated June 4, 2019. Motion Carried.

Kent Herbold was introduced to the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors as the new Plymouth County Landfill manager to replace Mark Kunkel.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Schiefen Addition in Section 13 of Johnson Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve O’Keefe Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 21 of Garfield Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Westel Systems – Node 110 in Section 24, 25, 36 in Remsen Township; in Section 1, 12 in Henry township – Node 112, Section 1, 2 of Remsen Township – Node 113; Section 12, 13, 14, 23, 24, 25, 26, 35, 36 in Meadow Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 26, 35 of Washington Township on C38.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a tile crossing permit in Sec 13/18 Stanton Township on Noble Ave; 13/24 America Township on C-30; Sec 26/26 Lincoln Township on Marble Ave; Sec 18/19 Union Township on C-44; Sec 19/20 Johnson Township on Fawn Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to enter closed session for litigation purposes per Iowa Code 21.5 (C) at 11:00 a.m.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to end closed session at 11:45 a.m.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to enter regular session of the Board meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to deny the Seuntjens’ proposal and to direct the County Attorney to notify the Attorney General Office and the NRCS that Plymouth County is willing to restore the water to the natural flow and to replace the wooden bridge with a culvert and drop inlet in Sections 16 &17 of Garfield Township as previously requested by the Soil & Water Conservation District.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to direct the County Attorney to file a soil loss complaint against Jerry and Jeff Seuntjens.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:05 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Craig Anderson, Vice Chairman

Plymouth County – June 4, 2019
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Advanced Systems  copier contract    571.12
AgriVision Equipment  PARTS    25.17
Noel Ahmann  mileage    171.10
City of Akron  SUNDRY    86.21
Akron Hometowner  publication    306.45
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    34.97
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  pest control    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    80.65
Burnight Glass  CFOL door repairs    420.00
Cellebrite  forensic training    1000.00
CenTec Cast Metal Products  Vet Affairs war markers    310.21
Century Link  phone services    538.46
Christensen Bros.  construction project    74,585.52
Cornhusker International  PARTS    1520.49
Culligan Water  annex water    40.81
Dan’s Professional Cleaning  BUILDINGS    480.90
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    221.29
Dell Marketing, LP % Dell USA  computer/software    8061.39
Eakes Inc.  supplies    278.34
Stacey Feldman  flowers    142.48
Frontier  phone    653.32
Gator Brothers Boring  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    7620.00
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    886.50
Jolynn Goodchild  misc. reimbursements    142.18
Govconnection jail battery    302.71
Guthrie County  med. examiner fees    1400.00
Jamie Hauser  mileage    13.92
Hennie Iron Works  trailer repair    100.00
Jenna Hodgson  cert. mailing    15.20
Bob Hughes  MILEAGE    27.84
IMWCA  work comp. premium    16,834.00
Iowa Co. Recorder’s Assoc.  maint. fee Solutions    1715.70
Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc.  ICAA spring conference    325.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  evaluation    150.00
Iowa Prison Industries  garbage bags    1565.75
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    541.10
Jensen Motors  service    47.96
Kellen Ponderosa  rental fee – Wellness    325.00
Keltek Inc.  vehicle equipment    2249.20
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.62
Knife River  ASPHALT CONCRETE    1235.40
Kristin Teel, CSR transcript    94.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    140.53
City of Le Mars  water    38.46
Le Mars Fire & Rescue Dept.  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    905.00
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    14,513.07
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    327.50
Mail Services  MV renew notices – printing    896.94
MCI  land line transfer calls    16.42
Menards  SUNDRY    64.93
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    3138.83
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    909.02
Brenda Miller  Vet Affairs reimb.    374.00
MJM Designs  uniform    412.00
Curt Moodie  Vet Affairs reimb.    528.40
Sharon K Nieman  cell phone allowance    120.00
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    1162.30
O’Keefe Elevator  RCF elevator    19907.00
OC Trailers  trailer parts    200.00
Shawn Olson  misc. equipment/software    4041.91
One Office Solutions  office supplies    39.98
Pennington County Sheriff  service    50.86
Ply. Co. Sheriff  misc. expenses    3060.26
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    516.05
Premier Communications  internet & phone    510.08
Presto-X Co.  pest control    55.00
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Automotive  dump truck repairs    284.62
Quality Lawn Care  lawn/yard care    130.00
Northwest REC  park    813.91
City of Remsen SUNDRY    229.66
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  med. examiner transport    953.00
Thomas Rohe  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    20.00
Wayne Schipper  Vet Affairs reimb.    261.60
Scott Sheehan  Right of Way    506.00
Sherwin Williams  paint    66.69
Shield Technology Corporation  software license    225.00
SHRED-IT USA  shredding    42.95
Kristi Silverthron  watershed struct. inspection    1400.00
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    120.00
Cheryl S. Smith transcript    332.50
Solutions  AS400 Evault backup renew    4493.36
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    195.25
Stamp Fulfillment Services  stamped envelopes    26.00
Stanley Convergent Security  battery    504.00
State Medical Examiners  autopsies    11,339.50
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Martin Stofferan  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    4620.00
SupplyWorks  supplies    700.71
Ten Point Construction  PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE    22,798.10
The Messenger  subscription    117.70
The Record  publications    181.16
The Shed  rent    4015.00
Thomson West Group  CLEAR locator service    168.29
Tool Depot  BATTERIES    272.20
Total Motors  PARTS    1728.40
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    1156.74
Vac Shack Inc.  BUILDINGS    499.00
Van Diest Supply  herbicides    4488.00
Chelsey Van Roekel  mileage    29.00
Van’s Sanitation recycling    235.50
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    983.48
VISA Prime Bank  Sheriffs misc. expenses    687.01
Wagner Auto Supply  supplies    345.96
Wal-Mart  supplies    770.81
William W. Wolf  FENCE    838.25
Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors  med. examiner – autopsy    2156.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    103.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile Shelter care    5023.00
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    11,517.74
ZOHO Corporation  AD audit software maint.    4995.78

Published in The Record
Thursday, June 20, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment