Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — June 10, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School
School Board Meeting Minutes for June 10, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on June 10, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present:  Frafjord, Nelson (7:35), Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele.  Absent:  Kluender.

Visitors:  Sam Thomas, Dustin Bracy, Lydia Bracy, Dustin Brosamle, Dirk Brosamle, Brandi Enstrom, Conner Enstrom, Kaleb Brosamle, Larry Moser, Pat Rogers, Jeremy Rogers, Tyler Bremer, Pat Hofstatter, Mike Hofstatter, Kent Baker, Casey Crawford, Kelly Weaver, Faith Lambert.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to waive the reading of the minutes from May 13, 2019 and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve payments from the General Fund for $52,562.18, the PPEL Fund for $6,352.51, the Sales Tax Fund for $7,875.00, the Activity Fund for $1,909.25, the Nutrition Fund for $5,170.76 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $14,308.58, the PPEL Fund for $3,088.66, the Activity Fund for $9,731.71, the Sales Tax for $35,270.59, and the Nutrition Fund for $102.41.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on Flexibility Account: Opened at 7:35 by Frafjord.

After discussion there was a motion by Lamp, second by Thomsen to close hearing.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Hearing closed at 7:38.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to transfer $20,000 of remaining PD Core Curriculum Funds to the TAG Fund for 2019-20 anticipated TAG Expenditures.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on Instructional Support Levy Extension:  Open at 7:38 by Frafjord.

After discussion there was a motion by Thomsen, second by Lamp to close the hearing. Motion carried, all voting aye.  Hearing closed at 7:41.

Motion by Lamp, second by Thomsen to extend the Instructional Support Levy for 5 years.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Mrs. Gilbert – testing results, Bormann – testing results, Glackin

Policies and Procedures:
1. Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the Emergency Plan as presented.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:

a.  Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the down payment for the Morton Bldg for the Bus Lot on Fair street.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

b.  Mower purchase tabled until June 19th special meeting.

c.   Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to open construction bids on wheel chair lift, sensory room and vestibule on June 19th, 2019 at 2:00 pm and to award contract or reject bids at a special meeting at June 19th, 2019 at 7:30 pm. in the high school library.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

d. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve Service Contract with Monsido at a cost of $3300 from the PPEL Fund.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

e. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve Write to Learn Program Agreement for a total cost estimate of $5250.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
1. Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve volunteer coaches Craig Baldwin for HS Basketball, Adam McElrath, Justin Locke, Zach Klingensmith for HS Football, and for HS Wrestling: Brady Hannah, Cody Davis, Zach Klingensmith, Adam McElrath, and Skylar Sanford.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Koele, second by Thomsen, to accept the resignations of: Sam Forrer from HS Asst Football & MS Basketball, Veronica Hood from Extended Day, and Matt Jenness from Boys Golf.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to offer a teaching contract to Connie Bates for mathematics at BA wage with 6 years experience ($500 per year added).  Motion carried, all voting aye.

4. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve offering coaching contracts for Jordan Bremer for HS Asst Wrestling, Sam Forrer for HS Asst Girls Basketball and HS Girls Golf, Connie Bates for Quiz Bowl, Lanette Peterson for MS Volleyball, Morgan Mehrer for MS Volleyball,  Anthony Gallagher for HS Asst. Baseball, Blake Stratton for MS Basketball, and Justin Locke for HS Football.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

5. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to change the following contracts from 4 to 5 days: Brittney Gernhart and Brooke Ritchie.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

6. Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to offer kitchen contract: 6 hours per day, 180 days at starting kitchen staff wage to Stacey Russell.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

7. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to hire Mike Hofstatter at $16.44 per hour to assist with floors. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-Curricular: Archery request by Sam Thomas and Lydia Bracy:  Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve Archery as a student club.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items
a. Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the Foundation Interest grant for Curtis Lilly to purchase a 3d printer for classroom.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

b. Equipment Break/Fix quote tabled until June 19, 2019 special meeting.  Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the EMC Property and Liability Policy renewal.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

c. Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to approve the two sharing opportunities as presented.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

d. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen Approve At-Risk Funding for Mental Health Counselor: Recommend we utilize At-Risk funding to provide a safe schools counselor for the district. We used to receive the counselor free of charge as part of a grant. This grant is no longer available. We have two options, share a safe schools counselor or contract services through Siouxland Mental Health.

e. Discussion on voted PPEL.  Action tabled.

f. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adopt the SAI Mentoring and Induction Program for FY19. Motion carried, all voting aye.

g. Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to change the November 2019 Board Meeting to 3rd Monday.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

h. Visitor/Community Comm-ents – Kelly Weaver asked about roof repairs and bus motor investigation.

i. For the good of the cause – Howrey informed board of large scholarship donation coming in from Tom Shulte estate.

Adjourn – Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to adjourn.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board meeting adjourned at 10:20.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR JUNE 2019
OPERATING FUND
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  legal services    179.00
American Septic & Portable Service, Inc.  BB/SOFTBALL FIELDS — EMPTY SEPTIC TANK     165.00
Aurelia Lumber Company  SHOP SUPPLIES    94.90
Beelner Service Inc.  SPRINKLER REPAIRS    1,023.15
Blaylock, Holly  REIMB. CLASS    50.00
BOBIER STUDIOS  CLASS COMPOSITE    276.45
Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC
PLUMBING REPAIR    267.58
ELECTRICAL REPAIR    250.19
    Vendor Total:    517.77
BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY  SHELF BRACKETS    187.38
CL Barnhouse Company  MARCHING BAND    250.00
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.  CLEANING SUPPLIES    955.52
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION  BUS INSPECTIONS    560.00
Document Depot & Destruction, Inc.  SHREDDING    45.00
EPS LAWN WORKS  DETHACH BB/SB FIELDS    300.00
Gallagher, Jill  FUEL REIMB.    66.21
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame  SERVICE AWARDS    398.00
Healy Welding  09 – MIRROR BRACKET    72.00
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLLMENT    10,480.91
MASTER TEACHER, THE  SERVICE AWARDS    168.10
MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC.  TRAINING    55.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    78.96
ELECTRICITY    46.49
ELECTRICITY    53.68
ELECTRICITY    6,889.09
NATURAL GAS    102.93
ELECTRICITY    655.87
NATURAL GAS    109.17
ELECTRICITY    92.91
    Vendor Total:    8,029.10
MID-BELL MUSIC  FRENCH HORN REPAIR    132.98
MIDWEST WHEEL
FILTERS    110.34
FILTERS/LAMPS    78.47
 Vendor Total:    188.81
Miracle Recreation Equipment  PLAYGROUND REPAIR
PARTS    1,159.88
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    766.10
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC  HEAT/AC REPAIR    600.00
NWAEA  PASSES/ADMIT SLIPS/CONF. FORMS    119.46
STRATTON — TRAINING REGISTRATION FEE     125.00
REG. MEETING MEALS..85.00
    Vendor Total:    329.46
PIONEER MANUFACTURING CO.  FILED CHALK    605.00
RECORD, THE  PUBLISHING    425.63
Robertson, Mara  FUEL    25.00
SCHOOL BUS SALES  LIGHTS    106.64
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
OPEN ENROLLMENT    12,032.22
OPEN ENROLLMENT    583.70
    Vendor Total:    12,615.92
Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.  11 – SERVICE/FILTERS/OIL..146.83
SUTER SERVICES, C.W.  BAND ROOM    367.50
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC.  06 – LIGHT    22.35
Thompson Innovation  TROUBLE-SHOOT DOOR HOLDS..200.00
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING    302.96
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE  COLLEGE COURS-ES    7,200.00
Whiting Community School  OPEN ENROLLMENT    3,493.63
Fund Total:    52,562.18    
Checking Account Total:    52,562.18

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
BRYAN ROCK PRODUCTS, INC.  ROCK FOR BALL FIELDS    1,370.51
Data Management Inc.
TIMECLOCK ONLINE    3,364.00
MOBILE APP – 20 LICENSES    649.00
    Vendor Total:    4,013.00
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIERS – LEASE    969.00
Fund Total:    6,352.51    
Checking Account Total:    6,352.51

SALES TAX FUND
Hofstatter, Michael  THEATER PROJECT    3,937.50
Mrla, Dave  THEATER PROJECT    3,937.50
Fund Total:    7,875.00    
Checking Account Total:    7,875.00

ACTIVITY FUND
Akron Westfield Community School  SB ENTRY FEE    60.00
American Pop Corn Co.  CLEAN POPCORN MACHINE    162.50
Bishop Heelan High School  SB ENTRY FEE    90.00
FIVE STAR AWARDS  ENGRAVE AWARDS    8.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS
CREDIT VB NET    (489.00)
ENGRAVING    10.50
ENGRAVING    10.50
NETS    21.00
FLEX TAPE    114.00
BANNER    18.00
BALLS, TEES, BAGS    744.75
    Vendor Total:    429.75
Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic  Union  COED GOLF ENTRY    70.00
Logan Magnolia High School  REGIONAL GOLF    60.00
MCGREGOR, KEVIN  BB OFFICIAL    110.00
MEADOWS, THE  ST. ALBERTS FEE PD TO WC    10.00
Newell Fonda Community School  SB ENTRY FEE    80.00
STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL  BB ENTRY FEE    100.00
Sunnybrook  GRAD FLOWERS    729.00
Fund Total:    1,909.25
Checking Account Total:    1,909.25

NUTRITION FUND
ARMENT, JASON OR HEATHER  CREDIT BAL.    47.75
BURBACH, JOHN OR PAM  FOOD    87.00
CULLIGAN
SALT    18.40
SALT    24.50
CREDIT    (13.20)
SALT    19.50
    Vendor Total:    49.20
DEAN FOODS
FOOD    198.58
FOOD    292.71
FOOD    188.25
FOOD    335.01
FOOD    182.80
FOOD    73.48
CREDIT    (84.46)
    Vendor Total:    1,186.37
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    83.86
FOOD    155.70
FOOD    23.80
    Vendor Total:    263.36
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
FOOD    98.96
FOOD    340.34
FOOD    83.43
FOOD    184.34
FOOD    228.44
FOOD    180.27
    Vendor Total:    1,115.78
LISTER, RON  CREDIT BAL.    13.30
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.
FOOD    569.80
GENERAL SUPPLIES    34.79
FOOD    815.23
    Vendor Total:    1,419.82
MOSS, JAMES  FOOD    59.55
PETERSEN, JASON OR DENISE  CREDIT BAL.    21.25
US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS
FOOD    653.52
FOOD    186.61
FOOD    181.21
CREDIT    (26.02)
FOOD    (49.72)
FOOD    (38.22)
    Vendor Total:    907.38
Fund Total:    5,170.76
Checking Account Total:    5,170.76

MAY 2019 BMO PAYMENT
Amount:    13,274.10    
Description: SUPPLIES, MAINT., INST. SUPPLIES, GAS
GASOLINE    264.32    STOP ARM MOTOR AND CONTROL MODULE    787.05
OLD BURB – SERVICE    19.50
OLD BURB – 6 QTS OIL    21.00
IMPALA — SERVICE/TIRE PATCH    30.00
IMPALA – 6 QTS. OIL    21.00
NEW BURB – SERVICE    19.50
NEW BURB 8 QTS. OIL    32.00
SERVICE/TIRE ROTATE/TRAN. FILT. KIT    161.64    56 – 5 QTS. OIL    17.50
08 MALIBU – SERVICE/TRAN. FILTER KIT    199.78
08 MALIBU – 5 QTS OIL    17.50        99 -STARTER    391.96
13 – SERVICE/FILTER    79.89
13 – 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
RED – SERVICE    19.50
RED – 6 QTS. OIL    21.00
15 – SERVICE/FILTER    79.89
15 — 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
09 — SERVICE/MUDFLAPS/FILTER    116.50
09 — 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
17 — SERVICE/MUDFLAP/FILTER    116.50
17 — 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
SILVER 01 – SERVICE/FILTER/TIRE PATCH    34.00
SILVER 01 – 5 QTS. OIL    17.50
09 – BULB/WIPER
BLADE    32.80
EXT. DAY PROG.
SUPPLIES    53.88
CONCRETE MIX – SHOP    6.52
GASOLINE    73.17
PRESCHOOL
SUPPLIES    66.32
GASOLINE    271.95
PEST CONTROL    54.00
GASOLINE    28.08
GASOLINE    18.50
PHONE/INTERNET    626.05
BOYS BB PROF. DEV    20.00
BATTLE OF THE BOOKS MEALS    68.40
ELEM. PE SUPPLIES    74.04
INSTRUCTIONAL
SUPPLIES    25.74
INSTRUCTIONAL
SUPPLIES    25.98
KDG. SUPPLIES    22.16
HS SCIENCE SUPPLIES    559.17
MS TAGBOARD    45.05
GENERAL SUPPLIES    289.54
GENERAL SUPPLIES    18.89
PK SUPPLIES    47.77
MUSIC    65.00
REPAIR/CLOSET
ORGANIZER    60.52
GARDEN AND TRESS SCI. SURVEY    94.37
ELEM. MUSIC    22.48
BIRTHDAY PRIZES    120.88
STUDENT CLOTHING FOR ACCIDENTS    28.84
REFUND SALES TAX    (1.78)
INSTRUCTIONAL
SUPPLIES    9.10
WGT RM APP PLT4M    900.00
GENERAL LIBRARY
BOOKS    552.66
INK/NETFLIX/PRIVACY SCREEN – BORMANN    179.27
TECH SUPPLIES    498.24
WINDOW COVERINGS    126.67
ASBESTOS CLASS AND TRAVEL    253.67
MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES    18.00
POSTAGE    24.60
CLEANING SUPPLIES    3,057.43
MAINTENANCE
SUPPLIES    (19.23)
PALLET JACK    500.00
SCRUBBER PARTS    39.45
FCS SUPPLIES    285.23
GASOLINE    28.13
NW IA TECH FAIR    82.86
GROUNDS MAINTENANCE    36.99
MOWER PARTS    786.98
MAKITA SAW AND SHOP SUPPLIES    164.24
CLASSROOM SUPPLIES    28.49
PAINT FOR ELEM. SHED    75.35
GROOMER FUEL FILTER    10.95
GROOMER AIR FILTER    15.28
GROOMER OIL FILTER AND 48 OZ. OIL    27.96
SHOP SUPPLIES    52.35
TAX ON FUEL/AIR
FILTER    1.58

Amount:    3,088.66    
Description: SOFTWARE/FIELD ROCK
ADOBE SOFTWARE    190.67
BALLFIELD MOUND CLAY    176.00
VISION SOFTWARE    1,872.00
IPAD PRO – LIBRARY    849.99

Amount:    8,650.24    
Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSES
MS CARNIVAL EXPENSES    868.18
TECH FAIR CONCESS.    297.80
CARNIVAL CONCESS.    284.70
UNIFORMS    3,895.36
SENIOR AWARDS    232.00
TROPHIES/AWARDS    151.75
T-SHIRTS    374.50
PROM SUPPLIES CREDIT    (8.75)
BASES    110.00
CHALK/PAINT/QUICK DRY    236.50
CHALK/PAINT/QUICK DRY    236.50
RANGEFINDERS (6)    1,488.00
SPRING PLAY COSTUMES    112.08
HARDWARE/PAINT SET    272.22
SUPPLIES FOR TECH FAIR MEAL    99.40

Amount:    102.41    
Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES
FOOD    18.86
FOOD    8.85
SPORKS/THERM    74.70

Amount:    1,530.59    
Description: PROJECTOR & MOUNT
PROJECTOR & MOUNT    1,530.59

Batch 1099 Total:    0.00
Batch Total:    26,646.00
Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    26,646.00

May 2019 Prepaids
OPERATING FUND
Forrer, Samuel  GAS FOR GOLF REIMB.    15.00
Hazlett, Yvonne  MILEAGE REIMB.    103.14
ONE SOURCE  BACKGROUND CHECKS    274.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  CELL PHONES    542.34
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE  DRIVER CLASS    100.00
Fund Total:    1,034.48    
Checking Account Total:    1,034.48    

SALES TAX FUND
GO GO GUTTERS  GUTTERS – N. & E SIDE OF ELEM.    3,740.00
MOZAK’S FURNITURE AND FLOORING  THEATER PROJ-ECT    30,000.00
Fund Total:    33,740.00    
Checking Account Total:    33,740.00

ACTIVITY FUND
BAIRD, DOUG  REIMB. BRATS – FINE ART CONCESS    111.47
Fund Total    111.47
Checking Account Total    111.47    

May 2019 Prepaids #2
ACTIVITY FUND
Buckstead, Jerry  SB OFFICIAL    105.00
EBERLY, LEVANNES  BB OFFICIAL    110.00
LEWIS, JASON  SB OFFICIAL    105.00
LUFT, KEVIN  SB OFFICIAL    105.00
MCDANIEL, MICHAEL  BB OFFICIAL    110.00
SHEEKS, TAYLOR  BB OFFICIALS    110.00
Wisnieski, Stan  SB OFFICIAL    105.00
Zalme, Mark  BB OFFICIAL    220.00
Fund Total    970.00
Checking Account Total    970.00

