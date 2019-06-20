Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — June 10, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

School Board Meeting Minutes for June 10, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on June 10, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present: Frafjord, Nelson (7:35), Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele. Absent: Kluender.

Visitors: Sam Thomas, Dustin Bracy, Lydia Bracy, Dustin Brosamle, Dirk Brosamle, Brandi Enstrom, Conner Enstrom, Kaleb Brosamle, Larry Moser, Pat Rogers, Jeremy Rogers, Tyler Bremer, Pat Hofstatter, Mike Hofstatter, Kent Baker, Casey Crawford, Kelly Weaver, Faith Lambert.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to waive the reading of the minutes from May 13, 2019 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve payments from the General Fund for $52,562.18, the PPEL Fund for $6,352.51, the Sales Tax Fund for $7,875.00, the Activity Fund for $1,909.25, the Nutrition Fund for $5,170.76 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $14,308.58, the PPEL Fund for $3,088.66, the Activity Fund for $9,731.71, the Sales Tax for $35,270.59, and the Nutrition Fund for $102.41. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on Flexibility Account: Opened at 7:35 by Frafjord.

After discussion there was a motion by Lamp, second by Thomsen to close hearing. Motion carried, all voting aye. Hearing closed at 7:38.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to transfer $20,000 of remaining PD Core Curriculum Funds to the TAG Fund for 2019-20 anticipated TAG Expenditures. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on Instructional Support Levy Extension: Open at 7:38 by Frafjord.

After discussion there was a motion by Thomsen, second by Lamp to close the hearing. Motion carried, all voting aye. Hearing closed at 7:41.

Motion by Lamp, second by Thomsen to extend the Instructional Support Levy for 5 years. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Mrs. Gilbert – testing results, Bormann – testing results, Glackin

Policies and Procedures:

1. Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the Emergency Plan as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:

a. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the down payment for the Morton Bldg for the Bus Lot on Fair street. Motion carried, all voting aye.

b. Mower purchase tabled until June 19th special meeting.

c. Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to open construction bids on wheel chair lift, sensory room and vestibule on June 19th, 2019 at 2:00 pm and to award contract or reject bids at a special meeting at June 19th, 2019 at 7:30 pm. in the high school library. Motion carried, all voting aye.

d. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve Service Contract with Monsido at a cost of $3300 from the PPEL Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

e. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve Write to Learn Program Agreement for a total cost estimate of $5250. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

1. Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve volunteer coaches Craig Baldwin for HS Basketball, Adam McElrath, Justin Locke, Zach Klingensmith for HS Football, and for HS Wrestling: Brady Hannah, Cody Davis, Zach Klingensmith, Adam McElrath, and Skylar Sanford. Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Koele, second by Thomsen, to accept the resignations of: Sam Forrer from HS Asst Football & MS Basketball, Veronica Hood from Extended Day, and Matt Jenness from Boys Golf. Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to offer a teaching contract to Connie Bates for mathematics at BA wage with 6 years experience ($500 per year added). Motion carried, all voting aye.

4. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve offering coaching contracts for Jordan Bremer for HS Asst Wrestling, Sam Forrer for HS Asst Girls Basketball and HS Girls Golf, Connie Bates for Quiz Bowl, Lanette Peterson for MS Volleyball, Morgan Mehrer for MS Volleyball, Anthony Gallagher for HS Asst. Baseball, Blake Stratton for MS Basketball, and Justin Locke for HS Football. Motion carried, all voting aye.

5. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to change the following contracts from 4 to 5 days: Brittney Gernhart and Brooke Ritchie. Motion carried, all voting aye.

6. Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to offer kitchen contract: 6 hours per day, 180 days at starting kitchen staff wage to Stacey Russell. Motion carried, all voting aye.

7. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to hire Mike Hofstatter at $16.44 per hour to assist with floors. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-Curricular: Archery request by Sam Thomas and Lydia Bracy: Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve Archery as a student club. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

a. Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the Foundation Interest grant for Curtis Lilly to purchase a 3d printer for classroom. Motion carried, all voting aye.

b. Equipment Break/Fix quote tabled until June 19, 2019 special meeting. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the EMC Property and Liability Policy renewal. Motion carried, all voting aye.

c. Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to approve the two sharing opportunities as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

d. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen Approve At-Risk Funding for Mental Health Counselor: Recommend we utilize At-Risk funding to provide a safe schools counselor for the district. We used to receive the counselor free of charge as part of a grant. This grant is no longer available. We have two options, share a safe schools counselor or contract services through Siouxland Mental Health.

e. Discussion on voted PPEL. Action tabled.

f. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adopt the SAI Mentoring and Induction Program for FY19. Motion carried, all voting aye.

g. Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to change the November 2019 Board Meeting to 3rd Monday. Motion carried, all voting aye.

h. Visitor/Community Comm-ents – Kelly Weaver asked about roof repairs and bus motor investigation.

i. For the good of the cause – Howrey informed board of large scholarship donation coming in from Tom Shulte estate.

Adjourn – Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board meeting adjourned at 10:20.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

May 2019 Prepaids

OPERATING FUND

Forrer, Samuel GAS FOR GOLF REIMB. 15.00

Hazlett, Yvonne MILEAGE REIMB. 103.14

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 274.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 542.34

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE DRIVER CLASS 100.00

Fund Total: 1,034.48

Checking Account Total: 1,034.48

SALES TAX FUND

GO GO GUTTERS GUTTERS – N. & E SIDE OF ELEM. 3,740.00

MOZAK’S FURNITURE AND FLOORING THEATER PROJ-ECT 30,000.00

Fund Total: 33,740.00

Checking Account Total: 33,740.00

ACTIVITY FUND

BAIRD, DOUG REIMB. BRATS – FINE ART CONCESS 111.47

Fund Total 111.47

Checking Account Total 111.47

May 2019 Prepaids #2

ACTIVITY FUND

Buckstead, Jerry SB OFFICIAL 105.00

EBERLY, LEVANNES BB OFFICIAL 110.00

LEWIS, JASON SB OFFICIAL 105.00

LUFT, KEVIN SB OFFICIAL 105.00

MCDANIEL, MICHAEL BB OFFICIAL 110.00

SHEEKS, TAYLOR BB OFFICIALS 110.00

Wisnieski, Stan SB OFFICIAL 105.00

Zalme, Mark BB OFFICIAL 220.00

Fund Total 970.00

Checking Account Total 970.00

