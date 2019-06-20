Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — May 14 Meeting as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 14, 2019

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, Ung, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineerís Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the minutes from the May 7, 2019 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Wolf Creek Drainage District meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 20, 2019