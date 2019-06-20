Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — May 21 Minutes (Regular Meeting)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 21, 2019

TWENTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for May 21, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 14, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $2,840,202.45. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Faith Olander, 4223 Peters Ave., parcel #894735482031.

WOOBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,847

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Faith Olander, is the titleholder of property located at 4223 Peters Ave., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 8947 35 482 031

CHENEYS E 45 FT LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 12

WHEREAS, Faith Olander, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To cancel the county tax sale on mobile homes that have been abandoned by the owner and Regency of Iowa Inc. has taken ownership. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for delinquent taxes on mobile homes that have been abandoned by the owner and Regency of Iowa Inc. has taken ownership.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,848

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Regency of Iowa Inc. is the titleholder of various mobile homes located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 476142N8770 1986 Huntington

VIN B60108216 1961 Buddy

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes have taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Regency of Iowa Inc.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile homes according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution adopting and levying special assessment in the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District of Monona, Woodbury, and Harrison Counties, Iowa.

RESOLUTION #12,849

RESOLUTION ADOPTING AND LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

IN THE LITTLE SIOUX INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT

OF MONONA, WOODUBRY, AND HARRISON COUNTIES, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District, in session on the 7th day of March, 2019, requested that the Board of Supervisors levy a special assessment of Sixty-five (65%) Percent of the Original Assessment on all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District to procure funds from which to pay the costs and expenses of repair and maintenance incurred.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Joint Board of Supervisors of Monona, Woodbury and Harrison Counties, Iowa, acting as a Drainage Board for the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District, that there be and is hereby levied upon all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District of Monona, Woodbury and Harrison Counties, Iowa, a special assessment in the amount of Sixty-five (65%) Percent of the Original Assessment, and the Auditors of Monona, Woodbury and Harrison Counties, Iowa, be directed and ordered to spread such levy upon said lands, to be collected under ß468.55 in semi-annual installments in the same manner as general property taxes are collected pursuant to ß445.36 in the year 2019-2020.

PASSED and APPROVED this 14th day of May, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution adopting and levying special assessment in the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District of Monona, Woodbury, and Harrison Counties, Iowa.

RESOLUTION #12,850

RESOLUTION ADOPTING AND LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

IN THE MCCANDLESS INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT

OF MONONA, WOODUBRY, AND HARRISON COUNTIES, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District, in session on the 20th day of March, 2019, requested that the Board of Supervisors levy a special assessment of Ninety-Five Percent (95%) of the Original Assessment on all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District to procure funds from which to pay the costs and expenses of repair and maintenance incurred.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Joint Board of Supervisors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, acting as a Drainage Board for the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District, that there be and is hereby levied upon all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, a special assessment in the amount of Ninety-Five Percent (95%) of the Original Assessment, and the Auditors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, be directed and ordered to spread such levy upon said lands, to be collected under ß468.55 in semi-annual installments in the same manner as general property taxes are collected pursuant to ß445.36 in the year 2019-2020.

PASSED and APPROVED this 14th day of May, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution adopting and levying special assessment in the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District of Monona, Woodbury, and Harrison Counties, Iowa.

RESOLUTION #12,851

RESOLUTION ADOPTING AND LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

IN THE SANDHILL-LAKEPORT INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT

OF MONONA, WOODUBRY, AND HARRISON COUNTIES, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District, in session on the 10th day of May, 2019, requested that the Board of Supervisors levy a special assessment of Fifty Percent (50%) of the Original Assessment on all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District to procure funds from which to pay the costs and expenses of repair and maintenance incurred.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Joint Board of Supervisors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, acting as a Drainage Board for the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District, that there be and is hereby levied upon all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, a special assessment in the amount of Fifty Percent (50%) of the Original Assessment, and the Auditors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, be directed and ordered to spread such levy upon said lands, to be collected under ß468.55 in semi-annual installments in the same manner as general property taxes are collected pursuant to ß445.36 in the year 2019-2020.

PASSED and APPROVED this 14th day of May, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Jacob Fry, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 5-21-19, $11.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the appointment of Austin Bromander, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 5-22-19, $10.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; and the appointment of Benjamin Payer, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 05-22-19, $13.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve and receive for signature the County Personal Property Disposition Policy. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the application and authorize the Chairman to sign the Board’s scoring and recommendation letter to the IDNR. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the Bond Counsel Engagement Agreement – Proposed Issuance not to exceed $787,559 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $787,559 general obligation capital loan note of Woodbury County, Iowa (for essential county purposes), and providing for publication of notice. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,852

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT

AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $787,559 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTE

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES),

AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of a General Obligation Capital Loan Note, to the amount of not to exceed $787,559, as authorized by Sections 331.402 and 331.443, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out essential county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Note shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Note, issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Note and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:40 P.M., on the 4th day of June, 2019, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $787,559 General Obligation Capital Loan Note, for essential county purposes, the proceeds of which Note will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to, the acquisition and installation of computer system upgrades and improvements at the Courthouse, Trosper Hoyt Building, Siouxland District Health Building, Anthon Courthouse, and Law Enforcement Center.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of a General Obligation Capital Loan Note, evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $787,559, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than four clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Note.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue Note shall be in substantially the following form:

(To be published between May 22, 2019 and May 30, 2019)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $787,559 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTE OF THE COUNTY (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 4th day of June, 2019, at 4:40 P.M., in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $787,559 General Obligation Capital Loan Note, for essential county purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to, the acquisition and installation of computer system upgrades and improvements at the Courthouse, Trosper Hoyt Building, Siouxland District Health Building, Anthon Courthouse, and Law Enforcement Center. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Note to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Note.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.402 and 331.443 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 21st day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Bid letting was held for one new track mounted excavator. The bids are as follows:

* TranSource Truck & Equipment, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD — $162,350.00

* Road Machinery & Supply Co., Sioux City, IA — $196,874.00

* Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Sioux City, IA — $207,300.00

* Titan Machinery, Sioux City, IA — $216,599.00

* Ziegler Caterpillar, Sioux City, IA — $229,883.00

* Rueter’s, Sioux City, IA — $179,900.00

* Mid Country Machinery, Sergeant Bluff, IA — $171,000.00

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive the bids and return them to Secondary Roads for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for two new motor graders. The bids are as follows:

* Murphy Tractor, Sioux City, IA — $257,800.00

* Murphy Tractor, Sioux City, IA — $249,800.00

* Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA — $300,697.00

* Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA — $283,697.00

* Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA — $278,218.00

* Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA — $261,218.00

* Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA — $261,599.00

* Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA — $244,599.00

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the bids and return them to Secondary Roads for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Supervisor Pottebaum presented a plan for repairs of gravel roads. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive a purchase plan for gravel to place on secondary roads. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 28, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

