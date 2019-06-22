Bruce Wodtke

Bruce L. Wodtke, 65 of Anthon, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Odebolt Specialty Care in Odebolt, Iowa surrounded by his family.

Per his wishes, Bruce will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Bruce Leonhard Wodtke was born August 31, 1953 in Denison, Iowa, the son of Leonhard and June (McClatchey) Wodtke. Bruce graduated from Anthon-Oto High School. He went on to further his education at Iowa State and WIT.

He worked for his father’s Standard Gas Station, and then he went on to work on the family farm in Oto and in Anthon. Bruce also worked at Michael’s in Sioux City in the framing department.

Bruce enjoyed raising goats, horses and gardening. He was also very artistic and enjoyed drawing, stained glass and writing.

He’s survived by his father, Leonhard Wodtke of Anthon, IA; two daughters, Samantha (Sam) Peterson of Denison, IA and Amanda (Elliott) Josephson of Huxley, IA; one sister, Carolyn (Jeff) Wells of Boone, IA; and 4 grandchildren: Rhys and Brea Peterson, Rowan and Elaina Josephson.

Bruce is preceded in death by his mother, June and his brother, Gary.