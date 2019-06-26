Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — June 10, 2019

Anthon City Council

JUNE 10, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on June 10, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen and Tammy Reimer. Allison Umbach was absent. Also present: Bob Farmer, Dave Christensen, Karen Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Reimer, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 46 hours and 14 minutes, responded to 6 calls for service and spent 13 hours and 58 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from May 13, 2019 meeting, financial reports as filed, renew the cigarette permit for E & S Enterprises LLC, dba Anthon Mini Mart,

Resolution 2019-06-446 authorizing the transfer of funds and approve the Class C Liquor License & Sunday Sales for Robert Farmer dba Fireside Steakhouse LLC.

Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Reimer, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

NIPCO LOAN: Bob Farmer was present with an application to NIPCO for a revolving business loan. Chad Thompson, attorney, explained that NIPCO needs to approve the loan with WIMECA guaranteeing payment to NIPCO and the City of Anthon guaranteeing payment to WIMECA. Thompson recommended holding a public hearing before the city acted on the loan application. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to set a public hearing for June 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC HEARING: Mayor Pithan opened the public hearing on the CDBG water/sewer program application at 6:03 pm. There were no written or oral comments. The Clerk read the following announcements:

• The need for the proposed Anthon Water System Improvement Project is due to the age and condition of the City’s existing water treatment components and well no. 4. These components have exceeded their useful life and are causing failures which jeopardize the City’s ability to provide a consistent, quality water supply to their residents.

• The project will be funded with a combination of CDBG funds and a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan. It is estimated that total project costs will be $958,075.00.

• The grant application will be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority no later than July 1, 2019 at midnight.

• The City is requesting $300,000 in CDBG funds for the proposed project.

• The project will result in a citywide benefit and based on data from the 2011-2015 American Community Survey, 53.4% of the residents living in the City who will be impacted by the project are of low-and-moderate income.

• The proposed project activities will take place at the City’s water treatment plant located at 508 Main St. W., Anthon, Iowa.

• The proposed project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

• No persons will be displaced by the proposed project.

• The nature of the proposed project involves the construction of a new well and related pumps and piping, a new aeralator, liquid chlorine feed system, automatic controls, lighting improvements, and an effluent meter.

Mayor Pithan closed the public hearing at 6:05 pm.

RESOLUTIONS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to adopt

Resolution #2019-06-447 entitled “A Resolution Committing Matching Funds For A Community Development Block Grant Application”.

On roll call, the vote was as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays — none.

Motion by Reimer, seconded by Benson, to adopt

Resolution #2019-06-448 entitled

“A Resolution Endorsing An Application For Community Development Block Grant Funds Following Public Hearing”.

On roll call, the vote was as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays — none.

CLOSE MAIN STREET: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Reimer, to close a portion for Main Street by the American Legion Hall for the Flag Day celebration on June 14, 2019. Carried 4-0.

CONTRACTS: Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to approve the “Agreement for Services” between the City of Anthon and Annie Heath to provide cleaning/ janitorial services at City Hall for $15.00/hour from July 1, 2019 and to June 30, 2020. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the “Agreement for Services” between the City of Anthon and Dolores Dose to provide cleaning/janitorial services at Shelter House for $15.00/hour from July 1, 2019 and to June 30, 2020. Carried 4-0.

MRHD GRANT: The city received a grant for $15,000 for picnic tables from MRHD.

Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to order 20 picnic tables from Pilot Rock in Cherokee for $15,156.30. Carried 4-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICA-TIONS: Dave Christensen was present with 22 nuisance abatement letters to be sent out. The nuisance committee will look them over before they are mailed. Groth stated the Comprehensive Plan Session will be held from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. June 26, 2019 at the Hamann Memorial Library. Other items discussed were the new pump for the well and the grocery store.

Receipts: General – $26629.62; RUT – $6811.48; LOST – $6371.72; Debt Service – $1440.35; Water – $9667.31; Water Capital Project – $11979.46: Sewer – $5268.09; Electric – $52075.00. Total: $120,243.03.

Expenses: General – $21410.79; RUT – $2040.79; Debt Service – $28870.00; Water – $7928.78; Water Capital Projects – $11979.46; Sewer – $4472.32; Electric – $70275.95. Total: $146,978.09.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:27 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

JUNE 2019

