City of Moville — Notice of Public Hearing on Motel 20
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Moville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the personal property located at 631 Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa; formerly operated as “Motel 20”, by public auction on a date to be determined.
The Hearing will be held July 2, 2019 at the Moville Community Center, City of Moville, at 6:00 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
By: /s/ Jim Fisher
Jim Fisher, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jodi Peterson
Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 27, 2019