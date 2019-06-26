City of Moville — Notice of Public Hearing on Motel 20

City of Moville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Moville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the personal property located at 631 Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa; formerly operated as “Motel 20”, by public auction on a date to be determined.

The Hearing will be held July 2, 2019 at the Moville Community Center, City of Moville, at 6:00 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 27, 2019