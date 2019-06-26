Lawton City Council Minutes — June 18, 2019

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

June 18, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 6:00 p.m. on June 18, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Johnson, and Saunders. Heiss and Otto were absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Josh Pope, Jerry Steffen, Todd Wieck, Josh Hewitt, Molly Hewitt, and Nick Thompson.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No comments from the public.

Public Hearing: Mayor Erickson opened the public hearing at 6:05 pm. No comments were received in the City Clerks office in regards to the Hike/Bike Trail. Molly and Josh Hewitt expressed concern on the location of the trail and asked if there would be lighting, Nick Thompson expressed concern on hours of operation of the trail and signage stating times and no use of motor vehicles on the trail, and Todd Wieck expressed concern of the safety of the property owners along the trail. These concerns were discussed and Council may address these concerns at a later date. There were no objections to the plans, specifications, form of contract, or estimated cost. Motion by Baltushis, second by Johnson to close the public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-15

RESOLUTION APPROVING 2019 BIKE AND WALKING TRAIL PROJECT, PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND THE ESTIMATED COST, AFTER PUBLIC HEARING

Councilman Baltushis introduced and caused to be read Resolution 2019-15 (copy on file in City Hall). Councilman Johnson seconded the motion of adoption of the resolution. Roll call vote was taken:

AYES: Baltushis, Johnson, Saunders

NAYS: None

Mayor Erickson declared the matter passed and signed same.

RESOLUTION 2019-16

RESOLUTION MAKING AWARD OF CONTRACT FOR THE LAWTON HIKE/BIKE TRAIL

It was moved by Baltushis, second by Johnson, to award the contract for the Hike/Bike Trail to I & A Construction, LLP of Sioux City in the amount of $175,197.69 (Copy of resolution on file at City Hall).

Resolution passed on a roll call vote as follows:

AYES: Baltushis, Johnson, Saunders

NAYS: None

Change meeting dates: It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to move the July Regular meeting to July 10, 2019, and the August Regular meeting to August 5, 2019, due to conflicts. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills to be paid: it was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the listing of bills to be paid between meetings. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Liquor License: It was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the liquor license for The Lawton Exchange. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-17

RESOLUTION ORDERING BIDS, APPROVING PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND FORM OF CONTRACT AND NOTICE TO BIDDER, FIXING AMOUNT OF BIDDER’S CHECK, AND ORDERING CLERK TO PUBLISH NOTICE AND FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COSTS FOR THE MAPLE STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

It was moved by Baltushis, second by Johnson to approve Resolution 2019-17 for the storm sewer project (Copy on file at City Hall). Motion carried on a roll call vote as follows:

AYES: Baltushis, Johnson, Saunders

NAYS: None

Storm Sewer Project: Josh Pope was present to answer questions from the Council. Bids will be opened on July 18, 2019, and the Council may award the Contract at the August 5, 2019, meeting.

It was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 6:45 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 27, 2019