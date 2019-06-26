Moville City Council Minutes — June 5, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. The meeting is held at the Moville Community Center (815 Main) due to construction on Main Street near City Hall. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt is absent. Bauer motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Edgar Rodriguez, Dawn Thomas, Kathy and Doug Wright, and Jim Nixon.

During Open Forum, Kathy Wright expressed concerns related to the condition of Circle Drive near her residence. Dawn Thomas expressed her daughter’s wish to have some back yard chickens. No Fire Department update. Rodriguez presented the Police Department update. Council discussed 2019-20 payroll rates and Bauer motioned to approve raises discussed at budget time, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. New salary rates as of July 1, 2019 are: Jereme Muller $49,644.93, Edgar Rodriguez $42,453.13, Mike Weaver $ 61,433.96. New hourly rates are: Jodi Peterson $20.87, Megan Cross $18.67, Greg Manker $19.44, Pat Smith $21.34. Council discussed $.25 per hour rate for 3rd and 4th year guards at the Haskell Pool. Conolly motioned to approve the raise, seconded by Malm. Ayes – Malm, Ofert, Conolly. Nays – Bauer. Clerk Peterson will present information for End of Year transfers at the next meeting- no action taken now. Council discussed payment of Streets Bond Note to United Bank of Iowa for $66,320.66. Conolly motioned to approve this payment, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the sidewalk project at 18 S. 1st Street in front of Motorville. Property owners have begun installation of the new sidewalk on a portion of the property but because of the condition and slope of the new sidewalk, it may not comply with ADA requirements. Engineer Gernhart will inspect and let the City know. The due date for the completion of this sidewalk was June 1st, 2019. Council would like to get quotes from contractors to finish the work and ensure the sidewalk comply with ADA requirements. Jim Nixon requests all communication with property owner Brian Nixon go through their attorney at this point. No action taken on zoning review. Chief Muller recommended no changes to the 2017 ATV Ordinance, no action taken.

Council discussed Municipal Infractions for Chapter 58 Vacant / Abandoned Building and owners who come into compliance after the MI has been filed. If a property owner comes into compliance after a Chapter 58 Municipal Infraction by 1. Registering the property 2. Paying the registration fee 3. Paying the late fee and 4. Paying the Court costs of $85.00, Attorney Thompson recommends that the council allow the Mayor to instruct the Attorney to file to dismiss the MI. Bauer motions to give the Mayor this authority, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:30 pm, Ofert motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding the matter of the adoption of a proposed amendment number 2 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area. This amendment fixes an error found in the initial amendment. Seconded by Malm; Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 6:32 pm Malm motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to adopt the proposed amendment number 2 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Attorney Thompson presented second reading of

Ordinance 2019-3

Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa.

Bauer motioned to approve this reading, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions to waive the third reading of Ordinance 2019-3 Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to adopt Ordinance 2019-3 Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Muller will discuss repayment contract with Bill Brooks and update the council.

Council discussed the condition of Circle Drive. Council recommends Mike Weaver get bids on what repairs will cost for Circle drive and possibly West Drive as well. Ofert would like to see Weaver put a list together of all necessary street repairs with a priority level so a list and a plan can be made.

With no further business, Bauer motioned to adjourn at 6:51 pm, Conolly seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 27, 2019