Pierson City Council Minutes & Claims — June 17, 2019

Pierson City Council

June 17, 2019

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 17, 2019. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: Bubke, Todd, McQueen and Swanson. Sistrunk joined the meeting after approval of the consent agenda at 7:10. The consent agenda was approved upon a motion by Swanson, seconded by McQueen all voted aye; motion carried. The consent agenda included May minutes, claims and disbursements through June 17th and 3 building permits.

The sheriff report was given by Lt. Hertz deputies provided over 40 hours of patrol and responded to 6 calls for service.

Claims and Disbursements:

Absolute Inspections inspections $703.61

Amber Byer deposit refund $33.81

Badger Meter meter reads $170.88

Beelner line repair $552.85

Cathy Levering cleaning $122.00

City of Pierson utilities $147.95

Clarks Hdware supplies $37.31

EMP supplies $195.80

Iowa DNR recertification $60.00

Iowa League of Cities dues $398.00

IPERS pension $1,033.43

Menards pothole patch, supplies $842.82

New Coop fuel $191.70

PCC billing $270.51

Pilot Rock stickers $136.08

REC electric $28.86

Richardson Trucking concrete $1,402.44

The Record publishing $138.33

United State Treasury withholding $1,318.16

Vennstra and Kimm prof. fees $516.00

Verizon internet $56.88

Disbursements by fund: General $101945.47, Road Use 17663.37, Special Rev. 16413.40, Proprietary 27841.08

Receipts by fund: General $62470.34 Road Use 3516.26, Special Rev. 531.19, Proprietary 11458.12

An animal permit for 401 Jones St. was reviewed, Motion to deny the permit was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd with McQueen, Todd, Sistrunk and Bubke voting aye.

Discussion was held on purchasing a power washer, motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to approve the purchase splitting the cost 50/50 with the Fire Association; all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-17

setting a public hearing for July 15th 7PM at city hall

for the sale of city-owned property located at 712 South St.

All voted aye; motion carried.

The introduction and approval of first reading of

ORDINANCE 168

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING

CHAPTER 92 SECTION 92.05

SERVICE DISCONTINUED

was made by Bubke, seconded by Todd; all voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion on fire hydrant replacement was held. Motion by McQueen seconded by Bubke to approve replacing 2 hydrants and placing shut off valves with the hydrants, all vote aye; motion carried.

The clerk presented council with the findings of Well #2 video inspection. The council would like options on rehabbing the well instead of replacing it.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-18

Entering into bridge funding and replacement agreement with Woodbury County.

All voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on employee compensation for the fiscal year 2020 with a 3% increase. Motion by Bubke seconded by Swanson to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-19 SETTING WAGES FOR FY 2020.

All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to hire AJ Nelson to paint the back of the community building, all voted aye; motion carried.

From the mayor: Quotes for bridge removal on Main St. will be on the agenda for the July meeting. The clerk was asked to send letters regarding tree trimming to residents regarding blocked views.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke to adjourn the meeting, all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 27, 2019