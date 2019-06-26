Public Notice — Re: The Marriage of Holly L. Gray and Christopher Gray

Public Notice

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF HOLLY L. GRAY AND CHRISTOPHER M. GRAY

UPON THE PETITION OF HOLLY L. GRAY N/K/A HOLLY MILLER, Petitioner,

AND CONCERNING CHRISTOPHER M. GRAY, Respondent.

CASE NO. CDCD125320

ORIGINAL NOTICE

You are notified that a Petition for Modification has been filed by the Respondent in the office of the clerk of this court naming you as the affected party in this action, which petition prays for a Modification of Custody. The name and address of the attorney for the Respondent’s attorney is Glenn A. Metcalf, P.O. Box 454, Moville, IA 51039. The attorney’s phone number is 712-873-3229; facsimile number is 712-873-3228.

You are further notified the Court has issued a Temporary Injunction allowing the Respondent to provide primary physical care of your children. A hearing on this Temporary Injunction is set for July 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse to determine if the Temporary Injunction should be extended.

You must serve a Motion or Answer on or before July 22, 2019, or appear in person and within a reasonable time thereafter, file your Motion or Answer with the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, at the courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa. If you do not, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition, and the Temporary Injunction may be extended.

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS

STATE OF IOWA

JUDICIARY

Case No. CDCD125320

County: Woodbury

Case Title: GRAY, HOLLY VS. GRAY, CHRISTOPHER

