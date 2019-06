River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — June 10, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

June 10, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. in the high school board room. Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager and Nicole Deeds. Absent: Deb Stevenson. Visitors: Tish Evans

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve consent agenda consisting of the minutes from the May 13, 2019 regular meeting and the May 23, 2019 special meeting, Business Manager’s financial statements, and audit approval of claims. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve authorization to participate in the Federal School Lunch program for FY20. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve student lunch fees, which will remain the same, and the adult lunch fee, which will go to $3.75. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve registration and school fees for FY20. All will remain the same except for admission to conference games which will go to $5.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second to approve Tish Evans as Board Secretary for the 2020 school year. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve the school board president and the district treasurer/board secretary for check writing responsibilities. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve the school board president, district treasurer/board secretary, central office secretary and superintendent for saving account responsibilities. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve FNB, UBI, and Heritage Banks as our agents of depositories for the upcoming school year. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve Ahlers and Cooney, P.C. as the district’s attorney for the FY20 school year. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Goettsch, to approve The Record as the school’s official publication newspaper. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch,second by Deeds to approve Deb Stevenson as Cherokee County representative and Kristi Krager as Woodbury County representative. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve Hiland Dairy for the dairy bid for the breakfast/lunch program. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve Addie Sitzman as elementary teacher at $33,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve cotnract for Beth McDermott-Ebert as high school math teacher at $50,000.00 and starting with 60 sick days. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve contract for Trevor Alfredson as high school business teacher at $34,792.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Goettsch to approve contract for Kortney Miller as Industrial Technical Education instructor at $33,692.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds, to approve contract for Amanda Thomas as student council advisor $693.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve contract for Jane Harris as National Honor Society advisor at $346.70. This position will be shared with Amanda Thomas. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krage to approve the following contracts for TLC: Jim Bezoni – Elementary STEM coach – $5,000.00; Rachel Vaughn – Elementary Mentor – $5,000; Shantel Mozer – Elementary Mentor – $5,000; Madison Glade – High School STEM coach – $5,000; Ryan Brown – High School Mentor – $5,000; Jane Harris – High School Mentor – $5,000; Jane Lenz – Instructional coach – $55,000; Dana Hanson – K-12 Literacy – $8,500. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch,second by Deeds to approve the following resolution:

RESOLVED, THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, EXPEND FUNDS FROM THE DISTRICT’S FLEXIBILITY ACCOUNT FOR BUSINESS MANAGER SALARY, ELEMENTARY GUIDANCE COUNSELOR SALARY, EXERCISE EQUIPMENT FOR EXPANDED PHYSICAL EDUCATION NEW WEBSITE, AND COMMUNICATION MANAGER. THESE FUNDS, IN THE AMOUNT OF ($130,000) WERE UNEXPENDED AND UNOBLIGATED FROM PRESCHOOL FOUNDATION AID, PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT SUPPLEMENT AND HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve the change order to pave parking lot including grading, six pipe bollards and painting at the cost of $178,960. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve purchase of Physical Education equipment at $55,278. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve flooring repair and installation of elementary bathroom floors at the cost of $5,873.00 and the high school science and art room floors at the cost of $42,650.00 for a total of $33,173.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve purchase of a new school bus at $101,608.00 Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve District and School Buildings Emergency Operations Plan. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Deeds to pre-approve July bills and payroll. Carried 4-0.

Adjourned at 7:20 a.m.

JUNE 2019 VENDORS

Checking: 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS

SUPPLIES FOR SP. ED. 5.30

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 55.30

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER OVERAGE 88.93

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 982.61

ANGIE REINKING MILEAGE 28.80

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES CO. REPAIR DOOR LOCK 494.80

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES-BUS BARN 41.18

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 38.70

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER – SHOP BLDG. 35.78

WATER, SEWER – SCHOOL 243.92

WATER, SEWER – CONCESSION 67.18

WATER, SEWER – LOCKER ROOM 27.02

Vendor Total: 373.90

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 45.00

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 43.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DEMAREST, DEB QTR. 4/19 HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE 250.00

DEMCO INC.

MEDIA SUPPLIES 19.54

MEDIA SUPPLIES 19.54

Vendor Total: 39.08

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION FEES 600.00

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO.

REPAIRED SW SECURITY DOOR 445.52

WORK ON PORTABLES IN WASHTA 480.00

Vendor Total: 925.52

FIRST ABSTRACT & LOAN CO. ABSTRACT SERVICES/LG EVERIST 450.00

FRONTIER TELEPHONE SERVICE 344.67

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIPMENT TRAINING HURDLES 126.24

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 126.68

IOWA BOARD OF EDUCATION EXAMINERS BACKGROUND, PROCESSING, EVAL. FEES 220.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK DATA SERVICE 405.01

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 360.14

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

BUS PROPANE 36.26

.183% TAX 6.78

.3% TAX 11.10

BUS PROPANE 133.28

.183% TAX 24.89

.3% TAX 40.80

BUS PROPANE 29.40

.183% TAX 5.49

.3% TAX 9.00

BUS PROPANE 31.36

.183% TAX 5.86

.3% TAX 9.60

PROPANE FOR WASHTA AND BUS BARN 784.00

BUS PROPANE 131.32

.183% TAX 24.53

.30 TAX 40.20

Vendor Total: 1,323.87

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOSTENS DIPLOMAS AND COVERS 637.79

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS SUPPLIES 52.08

TRANSPORTATION

SUPPLIES 247.01

Vendor Total: 299.09

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. MUSIC SUPPLIES 55.89

KEVEIN O’DELL ELECTRIC INC. INSTALL LED LIGHTS ON BUS BARN 1,178.32

KRISTI SHANKS SUPPLIES FOR ICAP MEETING 40.36

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD 2ND SEMESTER 4,192.37

MARY TRUDEAU

FOOD SUPPLIES FOR LABS 83.76

FCS SUPPLIES 29.21

Vendor Total: 112.97

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC. – CORRECTIONVILLE 7,639.21

ELEC. – C’VILLE SIGN 15.50

ELEC. – BUS BARN

WASHTA 95.87

ELEC. – WASHTA 1,024.40

ELEC. CUSHING BUS

BARN 90.92

ELEC. – CORRECTIONVILLE 196.90

ELEC. – FOOTBALL FIELD 66.69

Vendor Total: 9,129.49

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. REPAIR SINKS IN LOCKER ROOM 169.60

NEW COOP GASOLINE 721.00

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 92.16

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,347.20

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINAN-CIAL POSTAGE 158.66

PORTER, COLTON MOWING CUSHING BUS BARN 275.00

PRAIRIE LAKES AREA EDUCATION AGENCY EMAIL SERVICES 240.00

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE 121.60

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 244.07

RICHEY PLUMBING REPAIR KITCHEN FAUCET 44.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS HONEY-WELL SCANNER 749.00

RIVER VALLEY LUNCH FUND

PRESCHOOL SNACKS 23.62

BIRTHDAY SNACKS 109.78

Vendor Total: 133.40

SAM’S CLUB HAND SANITIZER 20.94

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICKUP – WASHTA 241.50

GARBAGE PICKUP – C’VILLE 325.30

Vendor Total: 566.80

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO.

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 374.97

BRUSH KIT 20.50

TIE ROD END 46.72

FOAM BK PAD SEAT 69.08

Vendor Total: 511.27

SCHOOL SPECIALTY MATS FOR PRESCHOOL 932.72

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE TIRES FOR BUS 1,049.50

SLATER, KEN

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

SMITH, WREN

GRADUATION ACCOMP. 75.00

ACCOMP. 50.00

Vendor Total: 125.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE

LEXMARK INK TONER 106.93

MEDIA SUPPLIES 59.02

Vendor Total: 165.95

WASSENAAR, RACHEL REIMBURSE FOR GAS 52.29

WAUGH, BEV PRESCHOOL GRADUATION CAKES 60.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE SPRING PSEO CLASSES 4,800.71

AUTOMOTIVE CLASS

SPRING 1,262.16

Vendor Total: 6,062.87

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL

O.E. 2ND SEM. 23,324.00

TLC 2ND SEM. 1,454.67

Vendor Total: 24,778.67

ZUPP, JANE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 25.60

Fund Total: 63,017.35

Checking Account Total: 63,017.35

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ADRENALINE FUNDRAISING BUFFALO WILD WINGS FUNDRAISER 1,442.00

ALTA AURELIA COMM. SCHOOLS TRACK ENTRY FEE 90.00

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA ASPIMEETZ.COM TRACK MEETS 210.00

BALFOUR DBA WILLSIEART-NEEDLE GRADUATION SUPPLIES 148.22

BORMANN, BRITTNI MEALS FOR STATE TRACK 36.97

BYERS, KEITH MEALS AND SUPPLIES FOR GOLF MEET 44.76

CAITLYN EBERT REFUND FROM NASA 35.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CON-CESSION SUPPLIES 898.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

ATHLETIC SUPPLIES (BALL FIELDS) 385.04

PLAY SUPPLIES 20.24

Vendor Total: 405.28

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE ATHLETIC SUPP-LIES — BALL FIELD 15.56

DEWITT, JANE 17/18 YEARBOOK AD REFUND 90.00

DON’S PRO SHOP PLATES FOR AWARDS 36.00

DRIFTWOOD PIZZA

SENIOR SUPPER 196.25

PIZZAS FOR CONCESSIONS 70.00

Vendor Total: 266.25

EBERTS REFRIGERATOR FOR CONCESSION STAND 564.00

FICK, KATHY PAPER FOR GRADUATION PROGRAMS 20.32

FLYNN, ERIC BB/SB SCORE-BOARD 80.00

HARRIS, JANE CONCESSION STAND – JR. HIGH DANCE 11.64

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

BASEBALL SUPPLIES 257.10

SOFTBALL SUPPLIES 449.49

Vendor Total: 706.59

JOSTENS DIPLOMAS 22.07

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 432.52

SENIOR MEAL 162.45

Vendor Total: 594.97

MARY TRUDEAU FOOD FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION 37.60

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION EXPENSE 52.00

NOLAN SHANKS SUPPLIES FOR FISHING CONTEST FUND-RAISER 396.01

RIVER VALLEY LUNCH FUND

CONCESSIONS – ICE CREAM 274.00

SENIOR MEAL 257.21

Vendor Total: 531.21

SAM’S CLUB

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 582.19

CONCESSIONS FOR DANCE 73.16

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 517.50

Vendor Total: 1,172.85

SLATER, KEN CONCESSIONS – MENU BOARD 541.40

SUPER SPEED GOLF SUPER SPEED GOLF TRAINING RADAR 299.11

TROPHIES PLUS

OFFICE SUPPLIES – PENS 237.00

ACADEMICS PINS 82.20

Vendor Total: 319.20

VALLEY ATHLETICS BASEBALL HATS 384.10

Fund Total: 9,451.11

Checking Account Total: 9,451.11

Checking: 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,892.12

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LLC FRONTLINE IMPLEMENTATION 3,728.00

Fund Total: 5,620.12

Checking Account Total: 5,620.12

Checking: 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

ACE REFRIGERATION REPAIRED FREEZER AT WASHTA 458.00

AMY JOHNSON REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 32.50

ANDREW CRONIN REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 2.35

COLSHAN, DEB REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 1.95

HELD, SHARON LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 20.50

HILAND DAIRY

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM 460.18

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM 2,133.91

Vendor Total: 2,594.09

JASON FLAMMANG REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 11.20

JEFF HENDERSON LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 8.00

JEFFREY ALLEN REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 5.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO.

KITCHEN SUPPLIES 10,215.49

VENDING SUPPLIES 297.16

Vendor Total: 10,512.65

MICAH GITLIN REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 5.15

PHILLIP HERBOLD REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 13.85

RUBENDALL, DEAN LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 12.75

SHAWN KING LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 3.15

TARA HILL LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 7.70

TODD RODBY LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 2.80

TYSON STEVENSON REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 3.75

Fund Total: 13,695.39

Checking Account Total: 13,695.39

VENDORS PAID PRIOR TO JUNE 2019 BOARD MEETING

Checking: 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

KING’S POINTE SWIMMING TRIP 1,416.00

LAUNCH PAD ADMISSIONS FEE 168.00

MARZANO RESEARCH HIGH RELIABILITY SUMMIT — HANSON, LENA 1,947.00

SPORTS GRAPHIC WALL PANELS 294.00

WALMART COMMUNITY FCS SUPPLIES 39.92

Fund Total: 3,864.92

Checking Account Total: 3,864.92

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA ASPIMEETZ.COM QUIKSTATS IMPORT MODULE FOR SOFTBALL 75.00

BODE, BRIAN SB OFFICIAL 5-30-19 100.00

BROOKLYN COMPANY PLAY SCRIPTS 399.00

COWLEY, JASON SB OFFICIAL 6-3-19 200.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC BB OFFICIAL 6-3-19 500.00

JERRY BUCKSTEAD SB/BB OFFICIAL 5-20-19 200.00

KATHRYN GOODWIN REIMBURSE FOR ZOO TICKETS 126.00

KEVIN LUFT SS/BB OFFICIAL 5-20-19 100.00

LOGAN-MISSOURI VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB DISTRICT GOLF ENTRY FEE 60.00

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD TRACK MEET ENTRY FEE 80.00

RICH CROW SB OFFICIAL 6-6-19 200.00

SCOTT PIERSMA SB OFFICIAL 6-4-19 100.00

TRAVIS CHIZAK SB OFFICIAL 6-4-19 100.00

UHL, JASON SB OFFICIAL 5-30-19 200.00

VICTORY CHEERLEADING TARP FOR NEW GYM 0.00

WALMART COMMUNITY FCCLA SUPPLIES 86.27

ZAHNLEY, DOUG BB OFFICIAL 6-3-19 500.00

Fund Total: 3,026.27

Checking Account Total: 3,026.27

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

MCCORMACK DISTRIBUTING CO INC. ICE CREAM MACHINE 17,259.00

Fund Total: 17,259.00

Checking Account Total: 17,259.00

