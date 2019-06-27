Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — June 17, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, June 17, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Mead, Kennedy, and Clausen

Absent: None

Others: Two guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:07 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – Thank You from Barb and Don Hansen

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $167,365.19; Management $2,536.59; PPEL $17,137.87; Activity $32,303.95; Hot Lunch $32,926.13; Infrastructure $45,431.51; Extra & Hourly Pay $93,354.71.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Resignations: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations from Tiffany Schneider as our Juvenile Court School Liaison Officer, Melissa Hodnefield from her teaching position, and Chris Blake as Boys Golf Coach; to approve the contracts for Barb Hatler as assistant high school volleyball coach and Rob Paulsen as assistant high school football coach; to approve paying out an additional three days of Steve’s vacation days, and to pay Jeff Thelander mileage through June 20, 2019. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Consideration of Chromebook Purchase: Kennedy moved and Clausen seconded to approve the Chromebook purchase. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Registration Meal Prices for 2019-2020: Clausen moved and Mead seconded to increase next year to $3.00 per student meal. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Reports

A. Elementary Class List

B. Annual Superintendent Report

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports

B. Opening of New Fiscal Year

C. Milk Bids

VII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 15, 2019 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:35 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 27, 2019