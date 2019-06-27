Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — June 17, 2019
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, June 17, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Mead, Kennedy, and Clausen
Absent: None
Others: Two guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:07 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum – none
B. Correspondence – Thank You from Barb and Don Hansen
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $167,365.19; Management $2,536.59; PPEL $17,137.87; Activity $32,303.95; Hot Lunch $32,926.13; Infrastructure $45,431.51; Extra & Hourly Pay $93,354.71.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Resignations: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations from Tiffany Schneider as our Juvenile Court School Liaison Officer, Melissa Hodnefield from her teaching position, and Chris Blake as Boys Golf Coach; to approve the contracts for Barb Hatler as assistant high school volleyball coach and Rob Paulsen as assistant high school football coach; to approve paying out an additional three days of Steve’s vacation days, and to pay Jeff Thelander mileage through June 20, 2019. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Consideration of Chromebook Purchase: Kennedy moved and Clausen seconded to approve the Chromebook purchase. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Registration Meal Prices for 2019-2020: Clausen moved and Mead seconded to increase next year to $3.00 per student meal. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Reports
A. Elementary Class List
B. Annual Superintendent Report
VI. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports
B. Opening of New Fiscal Year
C. Milk Bids
VII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 15, 2019 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:35 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 27, 2019