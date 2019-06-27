Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 28, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 28, 2019

TWENTY-SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for May 28, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 21, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $630,497.77. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Jacob Brosamle, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 5-29-19, $10.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Dustin Johnston, 605 Steinhoff Ave., Hornick, IA, to the Hornick City Council. The appointment was made on May 13, 2019, to fill a vacant position previously held by Jake Prichard, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the quote for the replacement of Unit #513 to Ziegler Equipment for $244,599, the quote for the replacement of Unit #413 to Murphy Tractor for $257,800, and the quote for two push blades to Murphy Tractor for $5,875 each. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the FY 2019 Woodbury Secondary Road Department Budget Amendment #1. Carried 5-0. Copy filed

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcels #894730102009, 608 Colon St., #894730102010, 612 Colon St., #894730102011, 620 Colon St., #894730102012, 628 Colon St., and #894730102013, 640 Colon St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #894730102009, 608 Colon St., #894730102010, 612 Colon St., #894730102011, 620 Colon St., #894730102012, 628 Colon St., and #894730102013, 640 Colon St., to Troy Cooke and Justin Barger, 3241 Viking Dr., Sioux City, IA, for $750.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,853

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Troy Cooke and Justin Barger in the sum of Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars & 00/100 ($750.00) ————— dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894730102009, #894730102010, #894730102011, #894730102012 & #894730102013

East 145 feet of Lots 8 & 9, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa

(608 Colon Street)

Lot 10, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (612 Colon Street)

Lot 11, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (620 Colon Street)

Lot 12, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (628 Colon Street)

Lot 13, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (640 Colon Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 28th Day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. to change the beginning of the Level C portion of 130th St. as deemed necessary by the county engineer to provide access for a new driveway. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Brenton Feuchtenberger of Sioux City addressed the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the request to change the Level C road designation on 130th St. Carried 4-1, De Witt opposed. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. on amendment #1 to the Woodbury County FY 2019 Budget. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard. Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the amendment #1 to the Woodbury County FY 2019 Budget. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information on gravel roads presented by Supervisor Taylor. Copy filed.

Eric Nelson of Moville addressed the Board with road concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 4, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

