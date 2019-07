Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — June 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

JUNE 2019 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ACT REPORTING PACKAGE 585.00

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE 425.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY roller rental 175.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE 1,809.40

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER CHEMICALS 1,639.65

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 342.12

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 356.48

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS FLUID 26.97

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC. SERVICE AC 105.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION INC SHREDDING 45.00

DUMKRIEGER, JEREMY MILEAGE 215.18

FOSTER, KELLY MILEAGE 138.91

HAKA GAS 1,549.20

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 10,002.53

JENSEN SPRINKLER baseball field 255.28

JESSEN, BRANDI PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. Honor Roll Awards 866.93

LAKESHORE LEARNING TARGET GRANT 121.36

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 8,035.26

MOVILLE RECORD, THE

CUSTODIAN AD 431.46

FOOD SERVICE AD

NEAL, DANA PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. AUDIT WORK 5,730.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 PD REGISTRATION 2,653.45

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECK 40.50

PEARSON EDUCATION HIGH SCHOOL BOOKS 1,438.31

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. SHOP PARTS 261.00

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. MOWER KEY 4.00

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA SAI Membership and Conference 975.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. LAMINATING FILM 192.24

SCHOOLKIDZ, INC. SCHOOL SUPPLY KITS 784.04

SCHWEITZBERGER, MICHELLE MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 743.65

SHEETS, JACOB

MILEAGE 142.80

PHONE REIMBURSEMENT

SHOOK, CHAD PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 3,824.57

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING 2,215.89

US BANK PK Graduation

Flowers 12,977.09

DARE SUPPLIES

acceleration sensors

Bee Equipment

fertilizers and weed killer

LIFESKILLS FOOD

SHED PROJECT

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 503.07

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 965.40

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL SHARED CURRICULUM DIRECTOR 13,481.97

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 20,961.78

Fund Total: 95,483.58

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

JULCH, PATRICK REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 43.10

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 1,216.37

US BANK REGISTRATION, FOOD, EQUIPMENT 186.57

Fund Total: 1,446.04

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS FLOWERS – CLASS NIGHT & GRADUATION 326.75

BEHR, KOREY OFFICIAL 220.00

BERGGREN, ED OFFICIAL 110.00

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY OFFICIAL 220.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 711.10

COWLEY, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

DRECKMAN, TIM OFFICIAL 110.00

GACKE, JEFF OFFICIAL 80.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS BATTING HELMETS 135.00

HENNINGS, KAITLYN GATE WORKER 25.00

KRONAIZL, KIRK OFFICIAL 220.00

LARSON, DUANE CYMBAL STANDS 30.00

LUFT, KEVIN OFFICIAL 220.00

LUKE MCMILLAN MUSIC CO. MUSIC 500.00

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 220.00

MCGREGOR, KEVIN OFFICIAL 220.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. MARCHING BAND SUPPLIES 62.65

PIERSMA, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

QUALITY INN & SUITES LODGING – STATE FFA CONVENTION 1,444.80

RADER, JACOB GATE WORKER 90.00

RAYNOR, MIKE OFFICIAL 240.00

STUMPF, MEGAN CHEER CAMP 550.00

THOMPSON, GRANT OFFICIAL 130.00

UHL, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

US BANK SPEECH SUPPLIES, MEALS, TRACK SUPPLIES, TRAVEL, LODGING, FFA SUPPLIES, AWARDS, JH MUSIC FIELD TRIP, VOLLEYBALL EQUIPMENT, CHEER SUPPLIES, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 11,737.29

VP TIMING TRACK TIMING SYSTEM 600.00

WARREN, JAY OFFICIAL 110.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 110.00

WIENER, ARNOLD OFFICIAL 110.00

WRIGHT, JAY OFFICIAL 220.00

Fund Total: 19,082.59

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

OFFICE ELEMENTS TEACHER DESK 773.00

Fund Total: 773.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

KEVA PLANKS EDUCATION Duplo/Keva Planks for Bell 375.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES SUMMER BELL 277.03

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. Permanent Markers Set 90.20

US BANK SUMMER BELL SUPPLIES 648.10

Fund Total: 1,390.33

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY LED lighting..573.24

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. Floor scrubber 22,475.36

KUBOTA SKID LOADER 661.73

MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCIAL SVCS BUS LEASE PAYOFF 223,531.56

MTC MECHANICAL, INC.

HVAC repair 5,865.00

Air purifier for room 145

Fund Total: 253,106.89

FITNESS CENTER

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.86

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 387.42

Fund Total: 421.28

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 4, 2019