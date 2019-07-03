Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — May 29, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting/Public Hearing

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students

to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Woolridge, Amick, Scott and Reinke present. Holtz absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member update

H. Budget Amendment Public Hearing

I. Approve 2018-2019 Budget Amendment

Amick moved to approve. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

J. Reports

1. Monthly financial reports

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

2. Elementary Principal’s Report

Elementary fine arts night went very well.

Switch Day was last week. Students get to see their next year teacher. Both new teachers were present.

Elementary track and field day was great.

Morningside students came to show some uses of drones.

DARE graduation was last week.

Mrs. Harmeier was the Chick-fil-A teacher of the month in May.

3. Secondary Principal’s Report

22 track athletes went to state

Graduating seniors did their walk-throughs at Char-Mac and the Elementary school

100% of seniors graduated on time

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

No questions

K. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor

L. Personnel

1. Approve head varsity football coach

Amick moved to approve Jamey Lloyd. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

2. Approve assistant varsity football coaches

Amick moved to approve Scoop Latimer and Matthew Wright. Reinke seconded. All in favor

3. Approve head varsity volleyball coach

Amick moved to approve Jeremiah Pottebaum. Reinke seconded. All in favor

4. Approve assistant varsity volleyball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Rachel Barret. Amick seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve volunteer assistant volleyball coach

Reinke moved to approve Micaela Borer. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

6. Approve head junior high volleyball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Micaela Borer. Reinke seconded. All in favor

7. Approve assistant junior high volleyball coach

Amick moved to approve Kami Busch. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

8. Approve varsity cross country co head coaches

Amick moved to approve Jason Carlson and Erin Benson. Reinke seconded. All in favor

9. Approve football and basketball cheerleader sponsor

Woolridge moved to approve Carrie Rice. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve head speech coach

Reinke moved to approve Beth Bellinghausen. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

11. Approve assistant speech coach

Reinke moved to approve Chuck Prior. Amick seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve drill team sponsor

Woolridge moved to approve Nicki Rydell. Amick seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve resignation of cook

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Rachael Swanger as cook. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

M. New Business

1. Approve inter-fund borrowing

Reinke moved to approve an inter-fund loan from general fund to management in the amount of $1,000,000. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve nutrition board policies

Woolridge moved to approve nutrition board policies. Amick seconded. All in favor

3. Approve price of activity passes for 2019-2020

Woolridge moved to approve the price of activity passes to be $45 for parents and students

4. Approve milk bid for 2019-2020 school year

Reinke moved to approve the milk bid from Dean Foods. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

5. Approve purchase of tractor

Amick moved to approve purchase of tractor from S&S Equipment. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

6. Approve purchase of floor scrubber

Reinke moved to approve purchase of floor scrubber. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

Reinke moved to adjourn. Amick seconded. All in favor

N. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:56

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 4, 2019