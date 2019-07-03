Moville City Council Minutes & Bills — June 19, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived at around 6:20 and Tom Conolly is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills with an amendment for the WiaTel bill that is showing the wrong amount, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for May, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Dawn Thomas, Scott Gernhart, and Josh Reis. No speakers during open forum.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Josh Reis with RP Constructors and Engineer Gernhart updated the council on Meredith Lane and Main Street construction progress. Council reviewed the proposed change order #3 for $4420.00 for the Streets project; Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the RP Constructors $259,003.72 pay request for work done so far. Bauer motioned to approve this pay request, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. The sidewalk at Motorville 18 S. 1st Street has been partially installed and is not compliant with ADA regulations per the Engineer and the Department of Transportation contact.

The City has received 3 bids to tear out the non-compliant section and re-install that and the remainder of the sidewalk. Malm motioned to accept the lowest bid and have the work completed by that contractor, seconded by Bauer. Roll call: Ayes: Bauer, Malm, Ofert Nays: Schmidt. Motion carries. Since the Nixons have legal representation, Thompson will draft a letter and send it to their counsel to let them know.

Council discussed the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage and the process of testing for asbestos. The City has received 3 proposals to do the testing. Malm motions to accept the proposal from Environmental Services with the caveat that they change the location description on the proposal from “Moville Mini Storage” to “Motel 20 and other sites”; seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Thompson recommends making a list of items to be sold and then schedule a public hearing and auction.

Malm motioned to pass
Resolution 2019-43 setting a public hearing for July 2nd, 2019 at 6pm
to set auction date to sell Motel 20 furnishings,
seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the road condition of Circle Drive and Weaver presented proposals from Barclay Asphalt to overlay West Drive and Circle Drive for$24,291. Weaver also got prices to overlay Memorial Park Drive and council recommended he get prices on overlay on the alley next to Casey’s General Store. Clerk Peterson presented numbers for End of Year Transfers and Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson presented proposals for a new copier at City Hall. Schmidt motioned to approve the purchase from Office Solutions, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the liquor license application from the City of Moville for the Community Center bar, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the liquor license application from the Meadow’s Country Club, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the cigarette license applications from Casey’s, 4-Way Stop and Shop and Dollar General, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business, Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:25 pm and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES:
General    $38,414.64
Road Use Tax Total    $19,506.16
Local Option Sales Tax Total    $17,320.55
Tax Increment Financing Total    $2,568.08
Debt Service Total    $3,553.20
Water Total    $17,376.50
Sewer Total    $26,135.10
Storm Water Total    $1,401.12
Total    $126,275.35

5/17/2019 THRU 6/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    393.20
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    133.24
ALEX AIR APPARATUS, INC.  FIRE DEPT TOOLS    490.73
ALEX STRATMAN  COMMUNITY CENTER DEPOSIT REFUND    100.00
ALLEGIANT EMERGENCY SVCS FIRE DEPT. SUPPLIES    264.40
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP CEMETERY CONTRIBUTION    5,000.00
BANKERS TRUST  GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND    66,563.75
BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    179.08
BRYAN ROCK  ROCK – MYRA FIELDS    1,000.00
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    1,222.10
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING    2,404.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT 5/1/19    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    1,178.63
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    325.00
CLARK’S HARDWARE  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    16.98
CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT CASE MOCICV182288    135.00
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    485.00
DAVIES BODY SHOP  PD EXPLORER REPAIRS    4,303.80
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    84.00
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    109.20
FELD FIRE  FIRE DEPT. EQUIP.    7,651.13
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, INC.  CONCRETE PROJECT    1,209.60
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,714.72
GRAFFIX INC.  CLOTHING    260.00
GRAINGER  POOL MAINTENANCE    702.90
GREG MANKER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    336.99
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    1,379.76
HEIDI UTESCH  COMMUNITY CENTER DEPOSIT    100.00
HEIMAN FIRE EQUIPMENT  FIRE DEPT EQUIPMENT    2,483.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    900.00
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT.    230.83
IA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH  POOL REGISTRATION    75.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    3,906.00
IOWA ABD  COMMUNITY CENTER LIQUOR LICENSE    1,482.00
IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES  EDUCATIONS/DUES    1,133.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    58.90
IPERS  POLICE IPERS    5,906.24
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    8,893.18
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    31.90
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    642.05
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    11.60
JODI PETERSON  REIMBURSE POOL CONCESSIONS..193.22
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LIFEGUARD STORE  POOL SUPPLIES    954.33
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    950.00
MARK SANDERS  REFUND OVERPAYMENT COURT FEE     15.00
MENARDS SUPPLIES    1,480.38
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    6,820.75
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC.  COMM. CENTER ALARM    81.75
NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTING  POOL CONCESSIONS    1,449.92
OFFICE SYSTEMS COMPANY  COPY MACHINE CONTRACT    1,782.00
PETTY CASH  POOL STARTUP CASH    276.11
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    181.72
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,350.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    438.19
RP CONSTRUCTORS  2018 STREETS PROJECTS    259,003.72
SAMS CLUB  SUPPLIES    61.19
SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC  FD VEHICLE MAINT.    1,172.62
SCENTSY  OFFICE SUPPLIES    60.00
SCOTT PETERSON  FIRE DEPT. TRAINING    1,000.00
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  RE: FIRE DEPT. 2078201    12,879.24
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND / INTEREST – RIDGE    21,079.94
SHERWIN WILLIAMS  PAINT SUPPLIES    227.27
STATE REVOLVING FUND  REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND    97,680.32
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    56.38
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAX    1,017.69
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    1,673.00
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    1,359.00
SUNNYBROOK  FLOWER POT SUPPLIES    462.99
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    117.00
TOOLS PLUS INDUSTRIES LLC  STREET SUPPLIES    289.85
TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY  FAIR STREET SIDEWALK ENGINEER    12,660.00
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  2018 STREETS PROJECT PAYMENT    66,320.66
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
WAL-MART  ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES    69.39
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  HEALTH INSURANCE    948.30
WEX BANK  FUEL    4,797.87
WIATEL  PHONE AND INTERNET    2,047.66
WIGMAN COMPANY  SUPPLIES    399.02
=============
TOTAL    266,618.85
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    266,618.85
PAYROLL CHECKS    31,010.72
**** PAID TOTAL *****    297,629.57
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    365,848.81
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    663,478.38
=============

5/17/2019 THRU 6/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    92,490.26
110 ROAD USE TAX    345,685.66
200 DEBT SERVICE    100,522.93
600 WATER    39,023.34
610 SEWER    85,756.19

