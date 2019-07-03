Moville City Council Minutes & Bills — June 19, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived at around 6:20 and Tom Conolly is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills with an amendment for the WiaTel bill that is showing the wrong amount, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for May, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Dawn Thomas, Scott Gernhart, and Josh Reis. No speakers during open forum.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Josh Reis with RP Constructors and Engineer Gernhart updated the council on Meredith Lane and Main Street construction progress. Council reviewed the proposed change order #3 for $4420.00 for the Streets project; Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the RP Constructors $259,003.72 pay request for work done so far. Bauer motioned to approve this pay request, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. The sidewalk at Motorville 18 S. 1st Street has been partially installed and is not compliant with ADA regulations per the Engineer and the Department of Transportation contact.

The City has received 3 bids to tear out the non-compliant section and re-install that and the remainder of the sidewalk. Malm motioned to accept the lowest bid and have the work completed by that contractor, seconded by Bauer. Roll call: Ayes: Bauer, Malm, Ofert Nays: Schmidt. Motion carries. Since the Nixons have legal representation, Thompson will draft a letter and send it to their counsel to let them know.

Council discussed the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage and the process of testing for asbestos. The City has received 3 proposals to do the testing. Malm motions to accept the proposal from Environmental Services with the caveat that they change the location description on the proposal from “Moville Mini Storage” to “Motel 20 and other sites”; seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Thompson recommends making a list of items to be sold and then schedule a public hearing and auction.

Malm motioned to pass

Resolution 2019-43 setting a public hearing for July 2nd, 2019 at 6pm

to set auction date to sell Motel 20 furnishings,

seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the road condition of Circle Drive and Weaver presented proposals from Barclay Asphalt to overlay West Drive and Circle Drive for$24,291. Weaver also got prices to overlay Memorial Park Drive and council recommended he get prices on overlay on the alley next to Casey’s General Store. Clerk Peterson presented numbers for End of Year Transfers and Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson presented proposals for a new copier at City Hall. Schmidt motioned to approve the purchase from Office Solutions, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the liquor license application from the City of Moville for the Community Center bar, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the liquor license application from the Meadow’s Country Club, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the cigarette license applications from Casey’s, 4-Way Stop and Shop and Dollar General, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business, Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:25 pm and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES:

General $38,414.64

Road Use Tax Total $19,506.16

Local Option Sales Tax Total $17,320.55

Tax Increment Financing Total $2,568.08

Debt Service Total $3,553.20

Water Total $17,376.50

Sewer Total $26,135.10

Storm Water Total $1,401.12

Total $126,275.35

5/17/2019 THRU 6/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

=============

TOTAL 266,618.85

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 266,618.85

PAYROLL CHECKS 31,010.72

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 297,629.57

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 365,848.81

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 663,478.38

=============

5/17/2019 THRU 6/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 92,490.26

110 ROAD USE TAX 345,685.66

200 DEBT SERVICE 100,522.93

600 WATER 39,023.34

610 SEWER 85,756.19

