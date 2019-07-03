Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 11, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 11, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 11, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the June 4, 2019 meeting. Don Kass abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Loutsch Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 32 of Fredonia Township. Loutsch abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 14/15 of Remsen Township on Sunset Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:55 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 4, 2019