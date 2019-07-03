River Valley School Board Minutes — June 24, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

June 24, 2019

Correctionville, Iowa

The River Valley Board of Education met in special session on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6:45 a.m. in the High School Board Room. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, Nicole Deeds and Deb Stevenson.

In old business, the motion was made by Stevenson, seconded by Goettsch to rescind the acceptance of the bus bid made at the June 10, 2019 board meeting due to a bidding defect. Motion was carried 5-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Stevenson to approve contract for Sara Van Houten as Elementary teacher aide at $8.50 per hour. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the purchase of fencing for at Correctionville: Around air conditioning unit and garbage area – $9,732; Gate and repair fence by ticket booth – $2,918;Install removed gate between football field and practice area – $327.00 and install 220’ 4’ fence with new posts – $1,939.00. At Washta: Replace preschool gates – $960.00; replace preschool fence fabric and make fence post correct height – $691.00 and privacy fence panels around air units in front of building. Total cost for both building is $19,371.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Deeds to approve the purchase of new classroom furniture, including chairs, tables and desks, new stools for art room, new office chairs and marker board tops for math rooms. Total cost will be $21,206.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by krager to approve the purchase of technology equipment through REAP Grant. This includes 30 Chromebooks for Elementary – $11,850.00, 1 Chromebook charger cart – $1,250.00, 1 Google license – $870.00 and 20 All in One Desktop PC’s – $17,980.00 for a total of $31,950.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve the payment of Workmen’s Compensation Insurance Premium at $108,000. Carried 5-0.

Meeting adjourned at 7:00 a.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 4, 2019