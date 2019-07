Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 24, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 5/24/19

ACCURATE REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 434.25

ADP SCREENING AND SELECTION SERVICE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 704.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 274.33

ALL TRAFFIC SOLUTIONS SIGNS 5,400.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 197.62

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS INC. SIGNS 8,085.16

BIG FRIG UNSPECIFIED 155.00

BOMGAARS *PARTS 333.10

C & H HEAVY DUTY SPECIALISTS OUTSIDE SERVICES 350.00

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 132.42

CANDELARIO A. JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CARROLL CONSTRUCTION SUPPLY WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 74.02

CBM FOOD SERVICE FOOD 2,603.84

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 214.82

CHARLES F. WIDMAN UNSPECIFIED 700.00

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 83.75

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE WATER/GARBAGE 255.40

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 12,313.99

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER PARTS 5.89

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 132.77

COZO DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 250.00

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 12,688.80

CROWN CASTLE REFUNDS 500.00

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 331.12

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 21.66

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 6,322.96

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DON’S PRO SHOP OFFICE SUPPLIES 512.00

DOUG’S TRUCK ALIGNMENTS INC. *PARTS 308.98

DR. KEITH VOLLSTEDT WITNESS FEES 150.00

DR. SUMAN TRANDRA WITNESS FEES 150.00

DUNWELL LLC *HVAC SYSTEMS 2,660.21

DWIGHT RORHOLM EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 36.31

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 77.92

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL PLUMBING 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 189.91

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 118.95

FEDEX *POSTAGE & MAILING 16.60

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,748.52

FINISH LINE GAS/OILS 203.49

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 129.95

GRAVES CONSTR CO. BRIDGES 17,975.07

HANCOCK WOODWORKS LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 96.49

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 2,055.33

HORNICK, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 71.29

HORWATH LAUNDRY EQUIPMENT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 2,554.55

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 910.02

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2,200.09

INTERSTATE BATTERY BUILDINGS 23.98

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERALS OFFICE UNSPECIFIED 293.14

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL (DS-IA) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 120.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 727.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FILTERS 424.74

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 172.80

JAMI L. JOHNSON *TRANSCRIPTS 455.80

JAMIE D. JORGENSEN CSR TRANSCRIPTS 15.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC BUILDINGS 81.00

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 152.66

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & FUEL/HEATING 120.00

JOHNSTON EXCAVATING *UNSPECIFIED 8,525.00

JOSHUA WIDMAN*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 233.16

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. GAS/OILS 29.88

K & K MOBILE STORAGE INC. BUILDINGS 90.00

KATIE COLLING EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 2.90

KEITH RADIG*** CELL PHONE EXPENSE 567.10

KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND BUILDINGS 1,258.13

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 103.30

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,459.38

MENARDS *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 90.82

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 2,345.50

METAL CULVERTS INC. (JC-MO) *PIPE CULVERTS 70,058.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 1,259.22

MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE GPS TRACKING 2,750.00

MIDWEST WHEEL PARTS 7.08

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR INC. *PARTS 76.00

MUNGER REINSCHMIDT & DENNE *UNSPECIFIED 5,993.85

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,284.00

NEW COOPERATIVE (FT DODGE) *GASOLINE 27,169.02

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE *PARTS 230.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES GROUNDS..470.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,205.12

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 708.68

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 376.67

OTO, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 265.50

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL SERVICES 6,723.05

PATRICK F. GILL*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 868.49

PETIT CONTRACTING *UNSPECIFIED 3,100.00

ROBERT E. BROUILLETTE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 26.80

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK *LONG TERM DEBT RETIREMENT 2,278,830.20

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 480.08

SELECT PARTS, INC. PARTS 197.72

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SIGNS BY TOMORROW SIGNS 744.20

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 404.80

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 2,587.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 141,024.93

SLOAN MASONIC LODGE *UNSPECIFIED 300.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *PARTS 3,773.81

STEVE GRIEBEL *UNSPECIFIED 450.00

SUNDQUIST ENGINEERING PC *UNSPECIFIED 17,515.00

SUPPLYWORKS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 87.32

THERESA J. JOCHUM*** *CELL PHONE 572.58

THOMPSON INNOVATION *BUILDINGS 6,412.58

THOMSON WEST *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 2,598.10

TRI STATE EMERGENCY LIGHTING MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 175.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 1,046.89

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 515.95

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 850.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 1,601.51

WALL OF FAME *PERSONAL ITEMS & CLOTHING 231.31

WASTE MANAGEMENT SIOUX CITY (CS-IL) *WATER/GARBAGE 338.46

WEATHER SHIELD INSULATORS BUILDINGS 725.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD *MEDICAL FEES 181,179.80

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *CONTRACTED GARBAGE 1,069.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH RENT BUILDINGS 3,250.00

WIGMAN CO. *BUILDINGS 1,481.20

WITCC SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 75.00

WOODBURY CNTY ATTORNEYS UNSPECIFIED 527.66

WOODBURY CNTY AUDITOR/RECORDER MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 19,668.25

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRICITY 81.65

WOODBURY CNTY SOIL *AGRICULT. & HORTICULTURAL 12,080.77

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 570.00

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR/RECORDER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 19,668.25

YOUTH SHELTER CARE *DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 2,845.65

GRAND TOTAL – 2,937,685.55

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 4, 2019