Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 31, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 5/31/19

ABM PARKING SERVICES PARKING 38.25

ACE ENGINE & PARTS DIST. BUILDINGS 160.23

ACUITY LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 1,685.00

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR…55,679.00

ASSOCIATED FIRE PROTECTION BUILDINGS 182.00

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES MHI ATTONERY FEES 400.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 63.78

AUDITOR, STATE OF IOWA FISCAL AUDIT 850.00

BARNES & NOBLE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 205.90

BOB BARKER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 157.32

BOMGAARS *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 78.63

CALHOUN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1,176.00

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,811.99

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 202.45

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 11,131.72

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUNDRY 142.50

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 100.41

CENTURYLINK *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,010.12

CHADWICK R. BOTTJEN*** SAFETY 169.99

CHESTERMAN CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 61.50

CONSTANCE K. THORESON EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 136.88

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. *PARTS 316.56

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 34.41

DECK LAW LLP ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 420.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 7,511.29

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES 392.52

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 58.00

DIANE SWOBODA PETERSON*** MEAL EXPENSES 9.97

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 52.97

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 104.77

ENGLES KETCHAM OLSON & KEITH PC MHI ATTONERY FEES 150.00

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.32

FOULK BROTHERS P & H PLUMBING 1,022.51

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS TELEPHONE EXPENSE 119.92

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 189.52

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE INC. PORTLAND CEMENT 675.00

GERALD YAREMKO*** SAFETY 42.78

GLOBAL ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 131,704.00

HALLETT MATERIALS GRANULAR 78,983.96

HEARTLAND PAPER CO HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 167.08

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C. ATTORNEY FEES 561.00

HOME DEPOT USA INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 33.95

HY-VEE PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 35.98

HY-VEE DRUGSTORE (W. DES MOINES) FOOD 47.85

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. PARTS 2,368.54

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 5,864.50

IOWA COUNTY RECORDERS ASSOCIATION MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 1,418.73

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY (AMES) *SCHOOLS & FEES 195.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FILTERS 184.96

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 815.10

JASON GANN MHI ATTONERY FEES 30.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 11.99

JIM HAWK TRUCK TRAILERS PARTS 30.78

JOHN F. FORCH*** SAFETY 44.13

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 1,253.25

KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST LLC *ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 3,081.25

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. *PARTS 580.13

L.A. CARLSON CONTRACTING INC. *UNSPECIFIED 24,334.78

LIBRARIANS BOOK EXPRESS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 467.46

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,098.48

LISA M. WILSON CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 350.00

LONG LINES LTD. TELEPHONE EXPENSE 24.12

M & M COPY QUICK INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 733.70

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,301.26

MATHESON-LINWELD *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 63.11

MATTHEWS SPECIALTY VEHICLES MOTOR VEHICLE PURCHASE 104,693.50

MAX MARTIN*** FOOD 11.44

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 416.90

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 399.00

MICHAEL P. BAKER PHD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 230.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 1,396.53

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 449.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 30.50

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 27.00

MYLES MCCREA*** SAFETY 3,060.00

NATIONAL RECREATION & PARK DUES/MEMBERSHIPS..175.00

NW IA DISTRICT OF ASSESSORS DUES/MEMBERSHIPS..300.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS FILTERS 923.62

O’BRIEN CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 31.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 100.88

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 201.23

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,256.31

PEER SUPPORT FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 2,245.00

PHYSICIANS CLAIMS COMPANY MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 80.00

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. TIRES & TUBES 132.00

PREMIER BIOTECH HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 390.27

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 150.06

RICOH USA, INC. *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 509.32

ROCKET AUTO WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 25.00

ROTO-ROOTER (SC-IA) BUILDING 400.00

SALIX, CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 2,000.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 12,580.70

SHERWIN WILLIAMS BUILDINGS 36.20

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE *AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 700.00

SIOUX CITY FORD *PARTS 1,376.76

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *WATER/SEWER 35,809.43

SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER CONTR./OTHER GOV. AND ORGAN 150,000.00

SOLUTIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,126.70

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SERVICE INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 133.00

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

STABER MEATS INC. UNSPECIFIED 735.84

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 509.88

SUPPLYWORKS *BUILDINGS 375.00

THOMSON WEST *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 507.00

TIM KOLLBAUM LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 300.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 3,078.14

US BANK (STL-MO) *PROGRAM SUPPLIES 981.65

VERIZON WIRELESS *CELL PHONE EXPENSE 5,582.60

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 76,159.25

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,112.25

WIGMAN CO. *PLUMBING 2,142.99

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 690.00

XTREAMAIR LLC TELEPHONE EXPENSE 100.00

ZIEGLER INC *PARTS 1,112.78

4-WAY STOP SHOP GAS/OILS 37.25

GRAND TOTAL – 775,833.28

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 4, 2019