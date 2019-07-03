Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 4, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 4, 2019

TWENTY-THIRD MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, and De Witt; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Todd Schumansky, 1275 Buchanan Avenue, expressed concerns about roads.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for June 4, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $787,559 general obligation capital loan notes. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,854

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING

PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR

THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $787,559

GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $787,559 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the essential county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to, the acquisition and installation of computer system upgrades and improvements at the Courthouse, Trosper Hoyt Building, Siouxland District Health Building, Anthon Courthouse, and Law Enforcement Center, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA:

That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $787,559 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the foregoing essential county purposes.

This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 4th day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution declaring an official intent under treasury regulation 1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the county for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,855

RESOLUTION DECLARING AN OFFICIAL INTENT

UNDER TREASURY REGULATION 1.150-2

TO ISSUE DEBT TO REIMBURSE THE COUNTY

FOR CERTAIN ORIGINAL EXPENDITURES

PAID IN CONNECTION WITH SPECIFIED PROJECTS

WHEREAS, the County anticipates making cash expenditures for one or more capital improvement projects, generally described below (each of which shall hereinafter be referred to as a “Project”); and

WHEREAS, the County reasonably expects to issue debt to reimburse the costs of a Project; and

WHEREAS, the Board believes it is consistent with the County’s budgetary and financial circumstances to issue this declaration of official intent.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA:

That this Resolution be and does hereby serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2.

That it is reasonably expected that capital expenditures will be made in respect of the following Project(s), from time to time and in such amounts as this Board determines to be necessary or desirable under the circumstances then and there existing.

That the County reasonably expects to reimburse all or a portion of the following expenditures with the proceeds of bonds, notes or other indebtedness to be issued or incurred by the County in the future.

That the total estimated costs of the Project(s), the maximum principal amount of the bonds, notes or other indebtedness to be issued for the foregoing Project(s) and the estimated dates of completion of the Project(s) are reasonably expected to be as follows:

Project

Fund from which original expenditures are to be Advanced

Total Estimated Cost*

Amount of Borrowing Anticipated

Estimated Date of Completion

*It is intended to seek grants and other contributions to reduce the amount of borrowing required for the following Project(s):

_______________________

If such grants are not received, it is intended that the costs to be financed will be increased accordingly.

That the County reasonably expects to reimburse the above-mentioned Project costs not later than the later of eighteen months after the capital expenditures are paid or eighteen months after the property is placed in service, but in no event more than three (3) years after the original expenditure is paid.

That this Resolution be maintained by the County Auditor in an Official Intent File maintained in the office of the Auditor and available at all times for public inspection, subject to such revisions as may be necessary.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 4th day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to remove item 5a and approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 28, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $868,878.80. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Siouxland Oromo Islamic Center, parcels #894721379002, #894721379004, #894721379005, and #894721379006.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,856

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Siouxland Oromo Islamic Center is the titleholder of real estate Parcels #894721379002, #894721379004, #894721379005 and #894721379006 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894721379002

HIGMANS SUB DIV OF QTR BLK 1 -2 OF BLK 7 LOT 2

Parcel #894721379004

HIGMANS SUB DIV OF QTR BLK 1 -2 OF BLK 7 LOT 3

Parcel #894721379005

HIGMANS SUB DIV OF QTR BLK 1-2 OF BLK 7 LOT 4 & W 76 FT LOT 5 BLK 7

Parcel #894721379006

HIGMANS SUB DIV OF QTR BLK 1 -2 OF BLK 7 E 75 FT

WHEREAS, the abovestated properties have taxes owing for the 2017/2018 tax year and the parcel is owned by Siouxland Oromo Islamic Center and

WHEREAS, the organization, namely Siouxland Oromo Islamic Center is failing to immediately pay the taxes dues; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 427.3 for the taxes owed for the 2017/2018 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 4th day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Emily Miller, parcel #884707127008, 2928 South Cornelia.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,857

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Emily Miller, is the titleholder of property located at 2928 South Cornelia., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 884707127008

LINCOLN PARK LOT 8 BK 3

WHEREAS, Emily Miller, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 4th day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894823253013, 1900 Riverside Blvd.

RESOLUTION #12,858

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot One in Block Two of North Riverside Addition to Sioux City and Woodbury County, Iowa

(1900 Riverside Blvd.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 18th Day of June, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 18th Day of June, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $1,120.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 4th Day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Larry Blair, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 6-06-19, $18.05/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-1-19. Entry Level Salary: $16.43-$18.05/hour.; the Sterling Tronson, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, effective 6-10-19, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 4-17-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour.; and the separation of Erica Coleman, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 6-10-19. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (2) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.28/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to reject the Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process for Bruce Ege, parcel #894823153008, 1910 Cavalier Way. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 11, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 4, 2019