Cheryl Volkert

Cheryl A. Volkert, age 72, of Spencer, formerly of Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Home of Spencer.

A funeral service was held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Cushing with Pastor Tami Groth officiating. Burial was held at the Correctionville Cemetery.

Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Cheryl Ann Volkert was born March 1, 1947 in Holstein, Iowa to Arlin “Slim” and Eleanor (Beers) Boothby. She was a graduate of Correctionville High School and then took clerical classes in Sioux City, Iowa.

Cheryl became a farm wife then later worked as a waitress at Marla’s Café in Cushing and then as a cashier and in the stockroom at Target. She retired in 2012 after 19 years.

Cheryl was united in marriage with Thomas Dean Volkert on August 5, 1967 at the Correctionville United Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with three children: Cheri, Daniel and Teri. They divorced in 1985. Cheryl then welcomed another daughter, Crystal.

Cheryl was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cushing. When her children were growing up, she was a Girl Scout leader.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, knitting, reading and playing cards.

She is survived by her children: Cheri (Mike) Prange of Spencer, IA; Dan (Michelle) Volkert of Correctionville, IA; Teri (Justin) Chinn of Spencer, IA; and Crystal (Brent) Renken of Sutherland, IA; 13 grandchildren: MJ (Tiarra) Prange of Athens, AL; Heather Prange (Ty Hofman) of Royal, IA; Jordain Volkert (special friend, Andrew Taggart) of Dallas, SD; Cody Volkert (special friend, Taylor Kuhl) of Correctionville, IA; Levi Volkert of Correctionville, IA; Kendra Volkert (special friend, Jesse Logan) of Spencer, IA; Leigh Chinn (special friend, Ty Morphew) of Spencer, IA; Austin Chinn (special friend, Alix Hagedorn) of Ruthven, IA; Trenton Chinn (special friend, Tayler Watts) of Spencer, IA; Eric Chinn (special friend, Calista Ness) of Spencer, IA; and Jadyn, Bradyn and Kinsley Renken, all of Sutherland, IA; and eight great-grandchildren: Aajon and Aaryah Prange, Taneisha Alfaro, Braxton Prange and Joslyn Hofman, Reece Logan and Hadley Kelsch and Paxton White.

She is also survived by her brothers, Jim Boothby of Temple, TX; Alan (Ali) Boothby of Oconomowoc, WI; and Marc (Lorrie) Boothby of Spirit Lake, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Arlin “Slim” and Eleanor Boothby.