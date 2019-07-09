Paul Goodman

Paul J. Goodman, 96, of Norfolk, formerly of Anthon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

Services were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Paul is survived by his sons, Scott and Greg; brothers, Benjamin and Conrad; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlyne; and siblings, Clarence Goodman, Bob Goodman, and Marjorie Jansen.

The family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church in Norfolk or Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity.