Ryan J. Bubke, 13, of Kingsley died July 4, 2019 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School in Pierson, Iowa. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be directed to either the Ryan Bubke Benefit Fund at either Midstate Bank or United Bank of Iowa or in Ryan’s memory to the ALD Foundation.

Donations received will be directed to the ALD Foundation.