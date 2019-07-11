Anthon City Council Minutes — June 26, 2019

Anthon City Council

JUNE 26, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on June 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen and Tammy Reimer. Allison Umbach was absent. Also present was Jim & Shirline, Bob Farmer, Sheila Lansink, Cheryl Bahrke, Ross Baldwin, Kevin Clausen, Adam Henderson, Karen Newman, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson and Craig Handke.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC HEARING: Mayor Pithan opened the public hearing on the NIPCO loan for Bob Farmer dba Fireside Steakhouse and Lounge at 5:31 pm. There was one written comment and several oral comments. Chad Thompson, city attorney, explained that since the problem with the loan at Manning the attorneys were reviewing how the loan program was set up. He explained that NIPCO makes the loan and has a contract with WIMECA to guarantee payment. WIMECA then asks the city to guarantee payment to them but has no contract. WIMECA will discuss the need for a contract at their next meeting. Thompson stated that the city could not move forward until WIMECA had a contract for the city to sign. Mayor Pithan closed the public hearing at 6:10 pm.

Lisa Petersen left the meeting at 6:03 p.m.

COMMUNITY CATALYST & REMEDIATION GRANT: Buck explained that the fire marshal requires a second hard escape or sprinkler system be installed for the seconded floor apartment. A sprinkler system would mean that new water lines had to be installed. This would add substantially more to the cost for the city. Motion by Benson, seconded by Reimer, to table this till the July meeting. Carried 4-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Benson, seconded by Reimer, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:20 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 11, 2019