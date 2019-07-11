City of Pierson — Legal Notice (Public Hearing)
City of Pierson
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the property described as follows:
Lots 23 and 24, Sadlers Subdivision, City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa.
The Hearing will be held July 15, 2019 at the City Hall, City of Pierson at 7 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
City of Pierson
By: /s/ Doyle Struve
Doyle Struve, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jeanette Beekman
Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk
Thursday, July 4, 2019