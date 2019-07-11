Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — July 15, 2019

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, July 15, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Central Office — Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

1. Presentation by MVAO/COU Student Council

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program

V. Action Items

A. Open Enrollment Request

B. Milk Bids for 2019-2020

VI. Announcements

A. Next Meeting — Monday August 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM in Anthon

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 11, 2019