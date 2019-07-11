Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — July 15, 2019
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, July 15, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Board Room, Central Office — Mapleton, Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
1. Presentation by MVAO/COU Student Council
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year
A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer
B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1
C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207
D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program
V. Action Items
A. Open Enrollment Request
B. Milk Bids for 2019-2020
VI. Announcements
A. Next Meeting — Monday August 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM in Anthon
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 11, 2019