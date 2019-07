Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — June 14, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 6/14/19

DLT SOLUTIONS INC. EQUIPMENT 4,089.40

ABSOLUTE MOBILE SHREDDING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 10.00

AC&R SPECIALISTS EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 237.20

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 159.18

ACE REFRIGERATION CO. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 185.33

ADP SCREENING AND SELECTION SERVICE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 416.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 4.11

AIR CHEK INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 2,360.00

ALERE NORTH AMERICA INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 600.00

ALEXCIA KLEMISH*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 50.02

AMBER M. HUNWARDSEN*** MILEAGE 52.20

AMERICAN SCREENING CORPORATION *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,198.50

AMY J. ALFORD*** MILEAGE 201.84

ANA LOPEZ*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 11.02

ANGELA A. DRENT*** *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 337.90

APRIL YUSTEN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 301.60

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 800.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 343.98

AUTRY REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 347.40

AVENTURE STAFFING & PROFESSIONAL *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,610.00

BABY GOOROO HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 978.37

BARNES & NOBLE *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 519.96

BIOMERIEUX VITEC INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 343.48

BOMGAARS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 137.82

BOUND TREE MEDICAL LLC MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 4,362.45

BURGESS HEALTH CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,772.73

CALHOUN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC. *OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 3,950.04

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 5,574.24

CDW GOVERNMENT INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 530.43

CENTER FOR DISEASE DETECTION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 71.00

CERTIFIED POOL TRAINERS OF IA & MN SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 325.00

CHEROKEE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 670.21

CHRISTIAN HOME ASSN DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 595.50

CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO. *WORK COMPENSATION TTD 2,262.00

CITY FARMERS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 522.00

CLEANSPACE TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 5,142.86

COAST TO COAST (SIMI VALLEY) OFFICE SUPPLIES 114.99

COLORADO SERUM CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 150.00

CONCORDANCE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 5,748.82

COOPERATIVE GAS & OIL CO. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 22.04

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER BUILDINGS 19.60

CRAFT AUTO BODY INC. LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 2,624.00

CRITTENTON CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 8,484.93

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 280.28

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 18.58

DAKOTA COUNTY COURT INVESTIGATIONS 3.00

DEAN MEINE MHI ATTONERY FEES 96.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 3,470.70

DENISE DERBY, CRS, RPR TRANSCRIPTS 255.50

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 2,112.06

DONNA M CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 51.69

DOUG PUTENSEN LAND 500.00

ELIZABETH HANSON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 56.84

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,583.25

EMILY CLAYTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 43.56

EVERGREEN TRAILER COURT (YES) RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 586.11

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.32

FIBERCOMM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 54.26

FINISH LINE *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,775.32

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 333.96

FISHER HEALTHCARE (P-IL) *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,155.00

FLAGHOUSE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 187.69

FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERV. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 551.04

FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 143.07

FOULK BROTHERS P&H *BUILDINGS 546.27

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 59.22

GCR TIRE CENTER TIRES & TUBES 61.00

GILL HAULING INC. WATER/GARBAGE 105.00

GOLDEN HILLS RC&D INC DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 2,000.00

GRAINGER INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 683.87

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 963.90

HGM ASSOC INC. CONSULTING CONSULTANT FEES 711.75

HOME DEPOT PRO BUILDINGS 31.96

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL/PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 955.99

HY-VEE INC. *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 375.06

H20 4 U HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 96.00

IACCB *BUILDINGS 20.00

IACCVSO DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 50.00

IDEXX DISTRIBUTION CORP. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,614.48

IDVILLE OFFICE SUPPLIES 219.91

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 306.56

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 135.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 5,804.29

INSTITUTE OF IOWA CERTIFIED ASSESSORS *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,965.00

IOWA MUNICIPALITIES WORKERS WORK. COMP. INSUR. PREM. 55,831.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION220.00

IOWA WORKFORCE (ELEVATOR) *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 400.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 116.80

JAMES KRAUSE*** SAFETY 158.69

JAMI L. JOHNSON *TRANSCRIPTS 106.75

JEAN STERNER*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 40.60

JIMMY JOHNS #1132 SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 215.30

JOHN MANSFIELD *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 30.22

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY *HVAC SYSTEMS 443.64

JOYCE RAWSON *WELL TESTING 800.00

KARL’S OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 559.99

KATHERINE B. MORENO*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 90.82

KELLIE ZVIRGZDINAS*** MILEAGE 78.88

KELSEY OLORUNDAMI HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 212.31

KEVIN GRIEME*** DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 348.00

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 557.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 31,112.00

KNOWBUDDY RESOURCES MA-GAZINES & BOOKS 518.15

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,195.35

LAURA LYTTON*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 57.75

LEANN ORR*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 14.97

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 963.75

LEON K. KOSTER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 31.96

LEROY HANSON CO. *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 7,861.20

LINCOLN RYAN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 33.12

LORI A. OETKEN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 186.18

LORI JACKSON*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 8.72

LORI L. BALDWIN RN*** *MILEAGE 102.08

LOW IMPLEMENT CO. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 30.00

LUTHERAN SERVICES IN IOWA *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 5,642.16

M&M COPY QUICK INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 600.00

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 2,315.39

MARI H. TURK TRANSCRIPTS 121.50

MARK NAHRA*** SCHOOLS & FEES 10.00

MARY ANN ZENOR TRUST *WELL TESTING 800.00

MEGAN MILLER*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 133.98

MENARDS *PROGRAM SUPPLIES 179.83

MERCK AND CO. INC. (CS-IL) MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,003.10

MFASCO HEALTH & SAFETY OFFICE SUPPLIES 190.18

MICRO ESSENTIAL LABORATORY INC. CHEMICALS & GASES-HERBICIDE 345.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 674.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER CO. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 620.50

MINDI WEEKS*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 333.76

MONONA COUNTY EMS ASSOCIATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,165.53

MONONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 453.87

MONONA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 150.15

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 144.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 30.50

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATIONS 40.72

NACCHO DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 775.00

NANCY WEBB*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 168.78

NATIONAL SWIMMING POOL FOUNDATION MAGAZINES & BOOKS 19.95

NATIONAL TOXICOLOGY INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 70.00

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 336.58

NETWORK SERVICES CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,910.28

NICHOLAS NIEMAN*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 232.00

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE *PARTS 200.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES GROUNDS 235.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL *PARTS 913.13

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 29.99

OFFICE ELEMENTS OFFICE SUPPLIES 110.32

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 26,820.17

OLIVIA SKAARE*** *MILEAGE 36.54

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,628.35

ORCHARD PLACE SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,575.00

PAIGE NELSON*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 424.31

PAPER THERMOMETER CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 348.45

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 125.00

PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL CORP. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 43,284.00

PRESTO-X INC. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 216.00

PUBLIC HEALTH ACCREDITATION BOARD DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 4,054.50

RACHEL EDMUNDSON*** PARKING 38.25

RANDY S. HISEY MHI ATTONERY FEES 102.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES HVAC SYSTEMS 1,427.05

ROCKY DE WITT EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 32.48

ROTO ROOTER (SC-IA) BUILDINGS 164.75

RYAN PUBLISHING CO. OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 25.50

S & S WORLDWIDE INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 122.62

SAMPERS***, JULIE A EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 11.02

SANOFI PASTEUR INC *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,113.64

SARAH E BLATCHFORD*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 26.10

SCHNEIDER CORPORATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 7,395.00

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 275.67

SECRETARY OF STATE WATER/GARBAGE 30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 484.46

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *PUBLICATIONS 134.55

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SHEILA M. GARVIN*** MILEAGE 155.79

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 350.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 454.14

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,145.99

SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 250.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 204,595.47

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 5,804.89

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH *TRAVEL EXPENSES 1,430.20

SIOUXLAND SAFETY SERVICES INC. SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 740.00

SIOUXLAND TAXI *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 120.25

SLEEP INN & SUITES *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 436.80

SNEHA VIRIPPIL*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 97.66

STAPLES ADVANTAGE *OFFICE SUPPLIES 845.41

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN OFFICE SUPPLIES 179.17

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 360.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. PARTS 58.55

STEPHANIE KINGSTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 67.28

STEVEN BEEKMAN*** *OFFICE SUPPLIES 170.27

SUPERIOR VISION MEDICAL FEES 2,834.82

TAYLOR TECHNOLOGIES INC CHEMICALS & GASES – HERBICIDE 511.64

THE UPHOLSTERY SHOP OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 1,870.00

THERESA J JOCHUM*** *TELEPHONE EXPENSES 333.04

THERMOWORKS OFFICE SUPPLIES 396.74

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. BUILDINGS 4,997.42

THOMPSON INNOVATION HVAC SYSTEMS 457.00

TITAN MACHINERY (KINGSLEY) *BATTERIES 323.70

TOM O’BOYLE WELL TESTING 401.25

TPA NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 115.61

TRANE COMPANY HVAC SYSTEMS 2,015.61

TRAVEL MEMORIES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,000.58

TRICIA MOON*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 61.81

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 9,316.45

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 61.20

UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 5,292.73

US BANK (STL-MO) *GAS/OILS 1,279.83

US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 121.14

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 300.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, PC *MHI ATTONERY FEES 288.00

VEESTRA & KIMM INC. CONSULTANT FEES 480.00

WATSON FURNITURE GROUP INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 182,597.15

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD *MEDICAL FEES 129,679.23

WIGMAN CO PLUMBING 537.84

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 270.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT SERVICE *RENT BUILDINGS 6,667.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. OUTSIDE SERVICES 69.00

4-WAY STOP SHOP GAS/OILS 46.50

4IMPRINT INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 1,313.93

GRAND TOTAL – 875,212.34

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 11, 2019