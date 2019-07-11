Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — June 18, 2019 (Meeting as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 18, 2019

MEETING OF WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT

IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, and Ung; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineer’s Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. to receive comments and consider approval of the Commissioner’s report for reclassification of the Wolf Creek Drainage District. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Brian Blomme presented a Commissioner’s report on the reclassification of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

A written objection filed by Timothy Dahms was presented.

Timothy Dahms and Doug Wiggs addressed the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to deny the written objection from Timothy Dahms. Carried 3-1, De Witt opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the Commissioner’s report for reclassification of the Wolf Creek Drainage District. Carried 4-0.

The Wolf Creek Drainage District meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 11, 2019