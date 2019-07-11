Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — June 25, 2019 (Meeting as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District)
JUNE 25, 2019
The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, Taylor, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineerís Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The Chair called to order a Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the minutes from the June 18, 2019 meeting. Carried 5-0.
The Wolf Creek Drainage District meeting was adjourned.
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 11, 2019