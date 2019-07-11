Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — June 25, 2019 (Meeting as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 25, 2019

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT

IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, Taylor, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineerís Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the minutes from the June 18, 2019 meeting. Carried 5-0.

The Wolf Creek Drainage District meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 11, 2019