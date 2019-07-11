Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 11, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 11, 2019

TWENTY-FOURTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum and De Witt; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j). Carried 3-0 on roll-call vote; Taylor and Ung were not present.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j). Carried 3-0 on roll-call vote: Taylor and Ung were not present.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to direct David Gleiser, Rural Economic Development Director, in coordination with the County Attorney’s Office, to make an offer to purchase real estate according to terms discussed in the previous executive session. Carried 3-0; Taylor and Ung were not present.

The Board recessed until 4:30 p.m.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for June 11, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 4, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $397,419.20. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Karla Claussen, Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., effective 6-12-19. Resignation.; the end of probation of Daniel Volkert, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 6-19-19, $23.86/hour, 3%=$.71/hour. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement. End of Probation Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Miranda Kluver, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-30-19, $20.88/hour, 4%=$.82/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; the separation of Nia Key, Jail Alternative Coordinator, Sioux Rivers Dept., effective 06-30-19. Separation.; the reclassification of Kyle Cleveringa, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-01-19, $30.23/hour, 6%=$1.85/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class due to 4 years employment and Bachelor’s Degree.; the transfer of Ann Landers, Mental Health Advocate-Transitional Support, Rolling Hills Dept., effective 07-01-19, $52,500/year. Position Transfer from Sioux Rivers Secretary III to Rolling Hills MH Advocate-Transitional Support.; and the appointment of Cynthia Wiemold, Mental Health Advocate, Rolling Hills Dept., effective 7-01-19, $52,500/year. Job Vacancy Posted 4-3-19. Entry Level Salary: $48,000-$53,000/year. Copy filed.

To approve the purchase of Cyber Insurance for FY 19/20. Copy filed.

To receive the 3rd quarter report from SIMPCO for fiscal year 18-19. Copy filed.

To receive the 3rd quarter report from Simmering Cory, Inc. for FY 18-19. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for SDN Communications. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for MidAmerican Energy. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving and authorizing a form of loan agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance of $787,559 general obligation capital loan note, series 2019, and levying a tax to pay said note; approval of the tax exemption certificate. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,859

RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING A FORM OF LOAN AGREEMENT AND AUTHORIZING AND PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF $787,559 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTE, SERIES 2019, AND LEVYING A TAX TO PAY SAID NOTE; APPROVAL OF THE TAX EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE

WHEREAS, the Issuer is a political subdivision, organized and exists under and by virtue of the laws and Constitution of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the Issuer is in need of funds to pay costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to, the acquisition and installation of computer system upgrades and improvements at the Courthouse, Trosper Hoyt Building, Siouxland District Health Building, Anthon Courthouse, and Law Enforcement Center, essential corporate purpose(s), and it is deemed necessary and advisable that General Obligation Capital Loan Note, to the amount of not to exceed $787,559 be authorized for said purpose(s); and

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by Sections 331.402 and 331.443 of the Code of Iowa, this Board has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the issuance of the Note, and the Board is therefore now authorized to proceed with the issuance of said Note for such purpose(s); and

WHEREAS, the above-mentioned Note was heretofore sold at private sale and action should now be taken to issue said Note conforming to the terms and conditions of the proposal now accepted by the County from the Purchaser.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Definitions. The following terms shall have the following meanings in this Resolution unless the text expressly or by necessary implication requires otherwise:

• “Issuer” and “County” shall mean Woodbury County, State of Iowa.

• “Loan Agreement” shall mean a Loan Agreement between the Issuer and Purchaser in substantially the form attached to and approved by this Resolution.

• “Note Fund” shall mean the fund created in Section 3 of this Resolution.

• “Note” shall mean $787,559 General Obligation Capital Loan Note, Series 2019, authorized to be issued by this Resolution.

• “Paying Agent” shall mean the County Treasurer, or such successor as may be approved by Issuer as provided herein and who shall carry out the duties prescribed herein as Issuer’s agent to provide for the payment of principal of and interest on the Note as the same shall become due.

• “Project” shall mean the costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to, the acquisition and installation of computer system upgrades and improvements at the Courthouse, Trosper Hoyt Building, Siouxland District Health Building, Anthon Courthouse, and Law Enforcement Center.

• “Project Fund” shall mean the fund required to be established by this Resolution for the deposit of the proceeds of the Note.

• “Purchaser” shall mean Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa.

• “Rebate Fund” shall mean the fund so defined in and established pursuant to the Tax Exemption Certificate.

• “Registrar” shall mean the County Treasurer of Woodbury County, Iowa, or such successor as may be approved by Issuer as provided herein and who shall carry out the duties prescribed herein with respect to maintaining a register of the owners of the Note. Unless otherwise specified, the Registrar shall also act as Transfer Agent for the Note.

• “Resolution” shall mean this resolution authorizing the Note.

• “Tax Exemption Certificate” shall mean the Tax Exemption Certificate approved under the terms of this Resolution and to be executed by the Treasurer and delivered at the time of issuance and delivery of the Note.

• “Treasurer” shall mean the County Treasurer or such other officer as shall succeed to the same duties and responsibilities with respect to the recording and payment of the Note issued hereunder.

Levy and Certification of Annual Tax; Other Funds to be Used.

Levy of Annual Tax. That for the purpose of providing funds to pay the principal and interest of the Note hereinafter authorized to be issued, there is hereby levied for each future year the following direct annual tax on all of the taxable property in Woodbury County, State of Iowa, to-wit:

AMOUNT

FISCAL YEAR

(JULY 1 TO JUNE 30)

YEAR OF COLLECTION

$175,287.01* 2019/2020

$172,884.96 2020/2021

$169,041.66 2021/2022

$165,198.38 2022/2023

$161,355.08 2023/2024

* The County expects to use available cash on hand to pay principal and interest on the Note coming due in fiscal year 2019/2020.

(NOTE: For example the levy to be made and certified against the taxable valuations of January 1, 2019 will be collected during the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2020.)

Resolution to be Filed With County Auditor. A certified copy of this Resolution shall be filed with the Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa and the Auditor is hereby instructed in and for each of the years as provided, to levy and assess the tax hereby authorized in Section 2 of this Resolution, in like manner as other taxes are levied and assessed, and such taxes so levied in and for each of the years aforesaid be collected in like manner as other taxes of the County are collected, and when collected be used for the purpose of paying principal and interest on said Note issued in anticipation of the tax, and for no other purpose whatsoever.

Additional County Funds Available. Principal and interest coming due at any time when the proceeds of said tax on hand shall be insufficient to pay the same shall be promptly paid when due from current funds of the County available for that purpose and reimbursement shall be made from such special fund in the amounts thus advanced.

Note Fund. Said tax shall be assessed and collected each year at the same time and in the same manner as, and in addition to, all other taxes in and for the County, and when collected they shall be converted into a special fund within the Debt Service Fund to be known as the “2019 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTE FUND NO. 1” (the “Note Fund”), which is hereby pledged for and shall be used only for the payment of the principal of and interest on the Note hereinafter authorized to be issued; and also there shall be apportioned to said fund its proportion of taxes received by the County from property that is centrally assessed by the State of Iowa.

Application of Note Proceeds. Proceeds of the Note, other than accrued interest except as may be provided below, shall be credited to the Project Fund and expended therefrom for the purposes of issuance. Any amounts on hand in the Project Fund shall be available for the payment of the principal of or interest on the Note at any time that other funds shall be insufficient to the purpose, in which event such funds shall be repaid to the Project Fund at the earliest opportunity. Any balance on hand in the Project Fund and not immediately required for its purposes may be invested not inconsistent with limitations provided by law or this Resolution.

Investment of Note Fund Proceeds. All monies held in the Note Fund, provided for by Section 3 of this Resolution shall be invested in investments permitted by Chapter 12B, Code of Iowa, as amended, or deposited in financial institutions which are members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the deposits in which are insured thereby and all such deposits exceeding the maximum amount insured from time to time by FDIC or its equivalent successor in any one financial institution shall be continuously secured in compliance with Chapter 12C of the Code of Iowa, as amended, or otherwise by a valid pledge of direct obligations of the United States Government having an equivalent market value. All such interim investments shall mature before the date on which the moneys are required for payment of principal of or interest on the Note as herein provided.

Note Details, Execution and Redemption.

Note Details. General Obligation Capital Loan Note of the County in the amount of $787,559, shall be issued to evidence the obligations of the Issuer under the Loan Agreement pursuant to the provisions of Sections 331.402 and 331.443 of the Code of Iowa for the aforesaid purposes. The Note shall be issued in one or more series and shall be secured equally and ratably from the sources provided in Section 3 of this Resolution. The Note shall be designated “GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTE, SERIES 2019”, be dated June 28, 2019, and bear interest from the date thereof at the rate of 2.44%, until payment thereof, at the office of the Paying Agent. Principal of and interest on the Note shall be payable as set forth in the Amortization Schedule attached to the Note and incorporated herein by this reference. At the request of the original Purchaser of the Note, the Note shall be issued as a single Note in the total authorized amount of $787,599.

The Note shall be executed by the manual or facsimile signature of the Chairperson and attested by the manual or facsimile signature of the Auditor, and impressed or printed with the seal of the County and shall be fully registered as to both principal and interest as provided in this Resolution; principal, interest and premium, if any, shall be payable at the office of the Paying Agent by mailing of a check to the registered owner of the Note.

Redemption.

Optional Redemption. The Note may be called for optional redemption by the Issuer at any time, from any funds regardless of source, in whole or from time to time in part, in any order of maturity and within an annual maturity by lot. The terms of redemption shall be par, plus accrued interest to date of call.

Ten days’ written notice of redemption shall be given to the registered owner of the Note. Failure to give written notice to any registered owner of the Note or any defect therein shall not affect the validity of any proceedings for the redemption of the Note. The Note or portions thereof called for redemption will cease to bear interest after the specified redemption date, provided funds for their redemption are on deposit at the place of payment. Written notice will be deemed completed upon transmission to the owner of record.

If selection by lot within a maturity is required, the Registrar shall designate the Note to be redeemed by random selection of the names of the registered owners of the entire annual maturity until the total amount of Note to be called has been reached.

Registration of the Note; Appointment of Registrar; Transfer; Ownership; Delivery; and Cancellation.

Registration. The ownership of the Note may be transferred only by the making of an entry upon the books kept for the registration and transfer of ownership of the Note, and in no other way. The County Treasurer is hereby appointed as Note Registrar under the terms of this Resolution. Registrar shall maintain the books of the Issuer for the registration of ownership of the Note for the payment of principal of and interest on the Note as provided in this Resolution. The Note shall be negotiable as provided in Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code and Section 331.446 of the Code of Iowa, subject to the provisions for registration and transfer contained in the Note and in this Resolution.

Transfer. The ownership of any Note may be transferred only upon the Registration Books kept for the registration and transfer of the Note and only upon surrender thereof at the office of the Registrar together with an assignment duly executed by the holder or his duly authorized attorney in fact in such form as shall be satisfactory to the Registrar, along with the address and social security number or federal employer identification number of such transferee (or, if registration is to be made in the name of multiple individuals, of all such transferees). In the event that the address of the registered owner of a Note (other than a registered owner which is the nominee of the broker or dealer in question) is that of a broker or dealer, there must be disclosed on the Registration Books the information pertaining to the registered owner required above. Upon the transfer of any such Note, a new fully registered Note, of any denomination or denominations permitted by this Resolution in aggregate principal amount equal to the unmatured and unredeemed principal amount of such transferred fully registered Note, and bearing interest at the same rate and maturing on the same date or dates shall be delivered by the Registrar.

Registration of Transferred Note. In all cases of the transfer of the Note, the Registrar shall register, at the earliest practicable time, on the Registration Books, the Note, in accordance with the provisions of this Resolution.

Ownership. As to any Note, the person in whose name the ownership of the same shall be registered on the Registration Books of the Registrar shall be deemed and regarded as the absolute owner thereof for all purposes, and payment of or on account of the principal of any such Note and the premium, if any, and interest thereon shall be made only to or upon the order of the registered owner thereof or his legal representative. All such payments shall be valid and effectual to satisfy and discharge the liability upon such Note, including the interest thereon, to the extent of the sum or sums so paid.

Cancellation. The Note which has been redeemed shall not be reissued but shall be cancelled by the Registrar. The Note which is cancelled by the Registrar shall be destroyed and a certificate of the destruction thereof shall be furnished promptly to the Issuer; provided that if the Issuer shall so direct, the Registrar shall forward the cancelled Note to the Issuer.

Non-Presentment of Notes. In the event any payment check representing payment of principal of or interest on the Note is returned to the Paying Agent or if any note is not presented for payment of principal at the maturity or redemption date, if funds sufficient to pay such principal of or interest on Note shall have been made available to the Paying Agent for the benefit of the owner thereof, all liability of the Issuer to the owner thereof for such interest or payment of such Note shall forthwith cease, terminate and be completely discharged, and thereupon it shall be the duty of the Paying Agent to hold such funds, without liability for interest thereon, for the benefit of the owner of such Note who shall thereafter be restricted exclusively to such funds for any claim of whatever nature on his part under this Resolution or on, or with respect to, such interest or Note. The Paying Agent’s obligation to hold such funds shall continue for a period equal to two years and six months following the date on which such interest or principal became due, whether at maturity, or at the date fixed for redemption thereof, or otherwise, at which time the Paying Agent, shall surrender any remaining funds so held to the Issuer, whereupon any claim under this Resolution by the Owners of such interest or Notes of whatever nature shall be made upon the Issuer.

Registration and Transfer Fees. The Registrar may furnish to each owner, at the Issuer’s expense, one note for each annual maturity. The Registrar shall furnish additional Notes in lesser denominations (but not less than the minimum denomination) to an owner who so requests.

Reissuance of Mutilated, Destroyed, Stolen or Lost Notes. In case any outstanding Note shall become mutilated or be destroyed, stolen or lost, the Issuer shall at the request of Registrar authenticate and deliver a new Note of like tenor and amount as the Note so mutilated, destroyed, stolen or lost, in exchange and substitution for such mutilated Note to Registrar, upon surrender of such mutilated Note, or in lieu of and substitution for the Note destroyed, stolen or lost, upon filing with the Registrar evidence satisfactory to the Registrar and Issuer that such Note has been destroyed, stolen or lost and proof of ownership thereof, and upon furnishing the Registrar and Issuer with satisfactory indemnity and complying with such other reasonable regulations as the Issuer or its agent may prescribe and paying such expenses as the Issuer may incur in connection therewith.

Record Date. Payments of principal and interest, otherwise than upon full redemption, made in respect of any Note, shall be made to the registered holder thereof or to their designated agent as the same appear on the books of the Registrar on the 15th day of the month preceding the payment date. All such payments shall fully discharge the obligations of the Issuer in respect of such Note to the extent of the payments so made. Upon receipt of the final payment of principal, the holder of the Note shall surrender the Note to the Paying Agent.

Execution, Authentication and Delivery of the Note. Upon the adoption of this Resolution, the Chairperson and Auditor shall execute the Note by their manual or authorized signature and deliver the Note to the Registrar, who shall authenticate the Note and deliver the same to or upon order of the Purchaser. No Note shall be valid or obligatory for any purpose or shall be entitled to any right or benefit hereunder unless the Registrar shall duly endorse and execute on such Note a Certificate of Authentication substantially in the form of the Certificate herein set forth. Such Certificate upon any Note executed on behalf of the Issuer shall be conclusive evidence that the Note so authenticated has been duly issued under this Resolution and that the holder thereof is entitled to the benefits of this Resolution.

Right to Name Substitute Paying Agent or Registrar. Issuer reserves the right to name a substitute, successor Registrar or Paying Agent upon giving prompt written notice to each registered noteholder.

Form of Note. The Note shall be printed substantially in the form as follows:

“STATE OF IOWA”

“COUNTY OF WOODBURY”

“GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTE”

“SERIES 2019”

ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSE

Rate: 2.44%

Maturity: June 1, 2024

Note Date: June 28, 2019

“Registered”

Certificate No. 1

Principal Amount: $787,559

Woodbury County, State of Iowa, a political subdivision organized and existing under and by virtue of the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa (the “Issuer”), for value received, promises to pay from the source and as hereinafter provided, on the maturity date indicated above, to

(Registration panel to be completed by Registrar or Printer with name of Registered Owner).

or registered assigns, the principal sum of (enter principal amount in long form) THOUSAND DOLLARS in lawful money of the United States of America, on the maturity date shown above, only upon presentation and surrender hereof at the office of the County Treasurer, Paying Agent of this issue, or its successor, with interest on the sum from the date hereof until paid at the rate per annum specified above, payable on December 1, 2019, and semiannually thereafter on the 1st day of June and December in each year.

Interest and principal shall be paid to the registered holder of the Note as shown on the records of ownership maintained by the Registrar as of the 15th day of the month preceding such interest payment date. Interest shall be computed on the basis of a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months.

This Note is issued pursuant to the provisions of Sections 331.402 and 331.443 of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of paying costs of the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to, the acquisition and installation of computer system upgrades and improvements at the Courthouse, Trosper Hoyt Building, Siouxland District Health Building, Anthon Courthouse, and Law Enforcement Center, and in order to evidence the obligations of the Issuer under a certain Loan Agreement dated the date hereof, in conformity to a Resolution of the Board of said County duly passed and approved. For a complete statement of the funds from which and the conditions under which this Note is payable, and the general covenants and provisions pursuant to which this Note is issued, reference is made to the above described Loan Agreement and Resolution.

The Note may be called for optional redemption by the Issuer and paid before maturity on said date or any date thereafter, from any funds regardless of source, in whole or from time to time in part, in any order of maturity and within an annual maturity by lot. The terms of redemption shall be par, plus accrued interest to date of call.

Ten days’ written notice of redemption shall be given to the registered owner of the Note. Failure to give written notice to any registered owner of the Note or any defect therein shall not affect the validity of any proceedings for the redemption of the Note. All notes or portions thereof called for redemption will cease to bear interest after the specified redemption date, provided funds for their redemption are on deposit at the place of payment. Written notice will be deemed completed upon transmission to the owner of record.

If selection by lot within a maturity is required, the Registrar shall designate the Note to be redeemed by random selection of the names of the registered owners of the entire annual maturity until the total amount of Note to be called has been reached.

Ownership of this Note may be transferred only by transfer upon the books kept for such purpose by the County Treasurer, the Registrar. Such transfer on the books shall occur only upon presentation and surrender of this Note at the office of the Registrar as designated below, together with an assignment duly executed by the owner hereof or his duly authorized attorney in the form as shall be satisfactory to the Registrar. Issuer reserves the right to substitute the Registrar and Paying Agent but shall, however, promptly give notice to registered Noteholders of such change. The Note shall be negotiable as provided in Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code and Section 331.446 of the Code of Iowa, subject to the provisions for registration and transfer contained in the Note Resolution.

This Note is a “qualified tax-exempt obligation” designated by the County for purposes of Section 265(b)(3)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

And it is hereby represented and certified that all acts, conditions and things requisite, according to the laws and Constitution of the State of Iowa, to exist, to be had, to be done, or to be performed precedent to the lawful issue of this Note, have been existent, had, done and performed as required by law; that provision has been made for the levy of a sufficient continuing annual tax on all the taxable property within the territory of the Issuer for the payment of the principal and interest of this Note as the same will respectively become due; that such taxes have been irrevocably pledged for the prompt payment hereof, both principal and interest; and the total indebtedness of the Issuer including this Note, does not exceed the constitutional or statutory limitations.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, the Issuer by its Board, has caused this Note to be signed by the manual or facsimile signature of its Chairperson and attested by the manual or facsimile signature of its County Auditor, with the seal of the County printed or impressed hereon, and to be authenticated by the manual signature of an authorized representative of the Registrar, the County Treasurer, Sioux City, Iowa.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 11th day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to award the excavator quote form Transcource Truck and Equipment for $162,350. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract and bond with Graves Construction, Spencer, for $620,679.97 for project #L-B(c160)—73-97. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the purchase up to 13 scanners that are compatible with Tyler software from gaming funds. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Information on MHRD discussion on potential changes with sports betting law presented by Supervisor Radig. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. on vacating six county road segments. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Rick Davis, 2967 185th Street, Moville, Steve French, Tom Jordening, 247 Old Hwy 141, Hornick, and Randy Martin, Arnolds Park addressed the proposed vacations.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve permanent closure and vacation of a portion of county road 145th Street and right of way. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve permanent closure and vacation of a portion of county road Sidney Ave, and rights of way. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve permanent closure and vacation of a portion of county road 260th Street and right of way. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve permanent closure and vacation of a portion of county road 280th Street and right of way. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve permanent closure and vacation of a portion of county road 150th Street and right of way. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve permanent closure and vacation of a portion of county road Garner Ave. and right of way. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 18, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

