Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 17, 2019

| | 0

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
JUNE 17, 2019
SPECIAL MEETING OF
THE WOODBURY COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  Board members present were Radig, De Witt, and Ung; Pottebaum and Taylor were absent.  Staff member present was Michelle K. Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The meeting was called to order.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve claims totaling $407,950.31.  Carried 3-0.  Copy filed.

The Board adjourned the meeting.

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment