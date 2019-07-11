Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 17, 2019
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
JUNE 17, 2019
SPECIAL MEETING OF
THE WOODBURY COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Board members present were Radig, De Witt, and Ung; Pottebaum and Taylor were absent. Staff member present was Michelle K. Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The meeting was called to order.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve claims totaling $407,950.31. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.
The Board adjourned the meeting.
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 11, 2019