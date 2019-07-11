Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 17, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 17, 2019

SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Board members present were Radig, De Witt, and Ung; Pottebaum and Taylor were absent. Staff member present was Michelle K. Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The meeting was called to order.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve claims totaling $407,950.31. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.

The Board adjourned the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 11, 2019