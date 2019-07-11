Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 18, 2019 (Regular Meeting)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 18, 2019

TWENTY-FIFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, and De Witt; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive a check from Advanced Correctional Healthcare for overage costs refund monies. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for June 18, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 11, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Abby Riesberg, Clerk III, County Treasurer Dept., effective 6-21-19. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Clerk III, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME: $19.90/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the Personnel Contracts between Rolling Hills Community Services Region and Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894823253013, 1900 Riverside Blvd. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894823253013, 1900 Riverside Blvd., to Bargain Bedding Inc., 698 Prairie Blvd., Dakota Dunes, SD, for $1,500.00 plus recording fees. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,860

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Bargain Bedding Inc. in the sum of One Thousand Five Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($1,500.00) —————– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894823253013

Lot One in Block Two of North Riverside Addition to Sioux City and Woodbury County, Iowa

(1900 Riverside Blvd.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 18th Day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the request of $2,000.00 from LOST funds in FY20 to the City of Sioux City for the purpose of being a financial sponsor of the NW IA Regional Marketing Group. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution adding the D25 PCC Patching project to the Woodbury County Five Year Construction Plan. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION TO REVISE WOODBURY COUNTY 2020 FIVE-YEAR ROAD PROGRAM

RESOLUTION #12,861

Unforeseen circumstances have arisen since adoption of the approved Secondary Road Construction Program, and previous revisions, requiring changes to the sequence, funding and timing of the proposed work plan,

The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, in accordance with Iowa Code section 309.22, initiates and recommends modification of the following project(s) in the accomplishment year (State Fiscal Year 2020), for approval by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), per Iowa Code 309.23 and Iowa DOT Instructional Memorandum 2.050.

The following approved Priority Year projects shall be ADDED to the Program’s Accomplishment year:

Project Number

Local ID

TPMS #

Project Location

Description of work

AADT

Length

NBIS #

Type Work

Fund basis

Accomplishment Year

($1000’s of dollars)

New amount

ER-C097(D-25)–58-97

On D 25, from 400 East of the Wolf Creek Bridge East 350 Feet to End of road damage, S14 & 15 TT86N RR45W

501

PCC Paving

$70

PCC Pavement Patching

0.398

ER

TPMS ID: 39466

Totals

$70

Fund ID

Accomplishment year

($1000’s of dollars)

Previous Amount

New Amount

Net Change

Local Funds

$2,260

$2,260

$0

Farm to Market Funds

$1,600

$1,614

$14

Special Funds

$2,120

$2,120

$0

Federal Aid Funds

$0

$56

$56

SWAP Funds

$2,250

$2,250

$0

Total construction cost (All funds)

$8,230

$8,300

$70

Local 020 Construction cost totals

(Local Funds + BROS-8J FA funds)

$2,260

$2,260

$0

SO DATED this 18th Day of June, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 25, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 11, 2019