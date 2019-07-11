Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 25, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
JUNE 25, 2019
TWENTY-SIXTH MEETING OF
THE WOODBURY COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.  Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor.  Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

There was no relief appeal hearing.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for June 25, 2019.  Carried 5-0.  Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 17, 2019 special meeting.  Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the June 18, 2019 meeting.  Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $307,422.53.  Copy filed.

To approve to reappoint John Mansfield and Emily Clayton to the Veteran Affairs Commission.  Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Tim Skidmore, 902 Poplar St., Salix, IA, as Mayor of Salix.  The appointment was made on June 12, 2019, to fill a vacancy until the next regular election.  The position was previously held by Stanley Johnson.  Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Denis Burkhart, 308 Travis St., Salix, IA, as Salix City Council member.  The appointment was made on June 12, 2019, to fill a vacancy until the next regular election.  The position was previously held by Tim Skidmore.  Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Larry Blair, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 6-17-19.  Resignation.; the separation of Nancy Harman, Asst. Director, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 6-17-19.  Resignation.; the reclassification of Janet Trimpe, % Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 7-01-19, $73,082/year, 12.5%=$8,212.64/yr.  Per County Treasurer, from 75% to 80% Deputy.; and the appointment of Katelyn Speed, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 7-08-19, $19.86/hour.  Job Vacancy Posted 5-15-19.  Entry Level Salary:  $19.86/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Assistant Director, Juvenile Detention Dept.  Wage Plan:  $60,050/year.  Copy filed.

To approve the Health and Wellness Fair for September 25,2019.  Copy filed.

To receive a Certification of Cost Allocation Plan with Cost Advisory Services.   Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Cushing.   Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

There was a presentation of Preservation Iowa award for the Woodbury County Courthouse webpage by Jim Jung.  Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures the Appropriation Resolution for FY 2020.   Carried 5-0.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
APPROPRIATION RESOLUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020
RESOLUTION #12,862
Whereas, it is desired to make appropriations for each Service Area and Program Activity of County Government for the Fiscal Year 2020, beginning July 1, 2019, and
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the amounts detailed by Service Area on the Adopted FY 2020 Woodbury County Budget Summary Form 638-R constitute the authorization to make expenditures from the County’s funds beginning July 1, 2019 and continuing until June 30, 2020, and
Furthermore, this Appropriation Resolution extends the spending authority of each County Program Activity to the amount appropriated to it as follows:
Fund/Dept Division    Amount
001-0031    672,581
001-1001    1,422,124
001-1011    434,686
001-1014    20,503
001-1051    6,993,586
001-1061    1,563,802
001-1063    619,506
001-1064    25,096
001-1065    138,002
001-1101    2,221,966
001-1102    92,526
001-1103    112,229
001-1104    567,109
001-1105    220,176
001-1106    72,468
001-1107    44,114
001-1111    179,396
001-3041    2,786,640
001-3101    120,800
001-3102    26,950
001-3112    120,200
001-3201    305,354
001-3203    10,000
001-3211    42,900
001-6101    483,312
001-6111    1,082,628
001-6113    346,344
001-6121    53,500
001-8101    1,065,662
001-8111    733,862
001-9001    381,957
001-9002    364,032
001-9003    362,029
001-9006    11,821
001-9011    306,035
001-9021    534,392
001-9032    4,000
001-9034    63,650
001-9101    1,296,564
001-9102    390,311
001-9103    448,551
001-9104    2,000
001-9105    17,517
001-9106    3,500
001-9108    60,089
001-9109    5,495
001-9111    1,128,791
001-1040    666,913
002-1211    576,820
002-1238    123,123
002-1240    67,364
002-1402    25,750
002-1422    863,312
002-1430    300,058
002-1501    31,000
002-1621    326,000
002-3301    1,990,171
002-3302    200,000
002-8001    399,101
002-8002    75,490
002-8011    24,485
002-8013    23,305
002-8014    29,770
002-9202    1,100,000
003-0227    287,476
007-1061    113,923
008-1051    30,000
009-1051    160,000
110-4413    4,478,207
111-0031    201,579
111-1002    991,715
111-6011    94,631
111-6021    210,501
111-6115    39,000
111-6201    7,067
111-6321    271,280
111-8021    8,000
113-8112    220,000
114-8112    18,600
220-0200    735,000
220-0300    80,000
220-7002    15,500
220-7003    3,000
220-7011    935,230
220-7012    16,500
220-7013    14,000
220-7014    76,000
220-7015    65,000
220-7101    100,000
220-7102    100,000
220-7111    25,000
220-7112    3,560,174
220-7117    1,080,000
220-7118    89,000
220-7121    1,000
220-7131    210,000
220-7201    962,500
220-7211    457,000
220-7212    764,500
220-7213    85,000
220-7221    7,000
220-7222    15,000
220-7223    120,000
220-7231    5,000
220-7232    55,000
220-7233    120,000
221-0304    1,000,000
229-1211    169,472
231-0221    582,645
259-1211    5,000
261-6401    207,220
262-1201    257,130
266-6101    100,000
274-1101    134,000
278-1066    25,000
280-1006    1,064
283-1101    45,000
360-1061    88,278
360-1211    220,000
360-6011    35,000
360-6101    475,000
360-9011    37,078
360-9101    30,000
360-9102    160,000
360-9103    100,000
360-9104    3,000
360-9105    60,000
360-9106    24,000
360-9108    4,500
360-9109    300,000
360-9110    6,000
360-9111    225,000
448-0102    100,000
448-0104    371,740
448-0106    156,923
448-0109    375,000
448-0110    272,852
448-0112    15,920
448-0114    59,181
448-0116    31,385
448-0119    28,500
448-0120    28,922
667-6101    800,000
667-6102    3,500
667-6103    116,390
Accordingly, until such time as a Service Area is identified as progressing to a spending level challenging its appropriation, a budget amendment per 331.435 will not be implemented.
However, should a Program Activity approach a spending level challenging its appropriation level, and the Service Area continues balanced, the Board of Supervisors will be requested to increase the Program’s spending authority by resolving to permit such, and
Additionally, the Board of Supervisors may be requested to decrease a Program’s appropriation by 10% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to appropriate a like amount to a Program Activity requesting same: 331.434 sub 6 will govern actions in this regard.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,863
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Supplemental to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to fund the appropriations for the matching FICA, IPERS, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and LTD costs expended from the General Basic Fund.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the General Supplemental Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $6,666,384
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,864
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the County Library Fund to pay the their share of the expenses of the County Library.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $141,973.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,865
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the Secondary Roads Fund to pay their share of the expenses of the Secondary Roads Fund.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $ 1,450,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,866
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming revenues to the General Basic Fund for property tax reductions,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $ 209,627.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,867
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of the Economic/Community Development department,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $271,280.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,868
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of Soil Conservation,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $39,000.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,869
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenues to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund to pay in part the lease/purchase for the new Center,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $74,344.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,870
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move General Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the new paramedics salaries and benefits.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $128,565.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,871
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Rural Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the new paramedics salaries and benefits.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $128,565.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020.  Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS
RESOLUTION #12,872
Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and
Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,
Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2020 principal and interest for the 2017 Tax Increment G.0.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
The total maximum transfers from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, shall not exceed the sum of $390,138.
The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.
The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the federal aid project amendment for project #BRS-SWAP-6012(601)óFF-97.  Carried 5-0.  Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the city/county project agreement for project #BRS-SWAP-6012(601)óFF-97.  Carried 5-0.   Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 2, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet.  Copy filed.

