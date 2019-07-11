Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 25, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 25, 2019

TWENTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

There was no relief appeal hearing.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for June 25, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 17, 2019 special meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the June 18, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $307,422.53. Copy filed.

To approve to reappoint John Mansfield and Emily Clayton to the Veteran Affairs Commission. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Tim Skidmore, 902 Poplar St., Salix, IA, as Mayor of Salix. The appointment was made on June 12, 2019, to fill a vacancy until the next regular election. The position was previously held by Stanley Johnson. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Denis Burkhart, 308 Travis St., Salix, IA, as Salix City Council member. The appointment was made on June 12, 2019, to fill a vacancy until the next regular election. The position was previously held by Tim Skidmore. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Larry Blair, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 6-17-19. Resignation.; the separation of Nancy Harman, Asst. Director, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 6-17-19. Resignation.; the reclassification of Janet Trimpe, % Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 7-01-19, $73,082/year, 12.5%=$8,212.64/yr. Per County Treasurer, from 75% to 80% Deputy.; and the appointment of Katelyn Speed, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 7-08-19, $19.86/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-15-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.86/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Assistant Director, Juvenile Detention Dept. Wage Plan: $60,050/year. Copy filed.

To approve the Health and Wellness Fair for September 25,2019. Copy filed.

To receive a Certification of Cost Allocation Plan with Cost Advisory Services. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Cushing. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Cushing. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

There was a presentation of Preservation Iowa award for the Woodbury County Courthouse webpage by Jim Jung. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures the Appropriation Resolution for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

APPROPRIATION RESOLUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

RESOLUTION #12,862

Whereas, it is desired to make appropriations for each Service Area and Program Activity of County Government for the Fiscal Year 2020, beginning July 1, 2019, and

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the amounts detailed by Service Area on the Adopted FY 2020 Woodbury County Budget Summary Form 638-R constitute the authorization to make expenditures from the County’s funds beginning July 1, 2019 and continuing until June 30, 2020, and

Furthermore, this Appropriation Resolution extends the spending authority of each County Program Activity to the amount appropriated to it as follows:

Fund/Dept Division Amount

001-0031 672,581

001-1001 1,422,124

001-1011 434,686

001-1014 20,503

001-1051 6,993,586

001-1061 1,563,802

001-1063 619,506

001-1064 25,096

001-1065 138,002

001-1101 2,221,966

001-1102 92,526

001-1103 112,229

001-1104 567,109

001-1105 220,176

001-1106 72,468

001-1107 44,114

001-1111 179,396

001-3041 2,786,640

001-3101 120,800

001-3102 26,950

001-3112 120,200

001-3201 305,354

001-3203 10,000

001-3211 42,900

001-6101 483,312

001-6111 1,082,628

001-6113 346,344

001-6121 53,500

001-8101 1,065,662

001-8111 733,862

001-9001 381,957

001-9002 364,032

001-9003 362,029

001-9006 11,821

001-9011 306,035

001-9021 534,392

001-9032 4,000

001-9034 63,650

001-9101 1,296,564

001-9102 390,311

001-9103 448,551

001-9104 2,000

001-9105 17,517

001-9106 3,500

001-9108 60,089

001-9109 5,495

001-9111 1,128,791

001-1040 666,913

002-1211 576,820

002-1238 123,123

002-1240 67,364

002-1402 25,750

002-1422 863,312

002-1430 300,058

002-1501 31,000

002-1621 326,000

002-3301 1,990,171

002-3302 200,000

002-8001 399,101

002-8002 75,490

002-8011 24,485

002-8013 23,305

002-8014 29,770

002-9202 1,100,000

003-0227 287,476

007-1061 113,923

008-1051 30,000

009-1051 160,000

110-4413 4,478,207

111-0031 201,579

111-1002 991,715

111-6011 94,631

111-6021 210,501

111-6115 39,000

111-6201 7,067

111-6321 271,280

111-8021 8,000

113-8112 220,000

114-8112 18,600

220-0200 735,000

220-0300 80,000

220-7002 15,500

220-7003 3,000

220-7011 935,230

220-7012 16,500

220-7013 14,000

220-7014 76,000

220-7015 65,000

220-7101 100,000

220-7102 100,000

220-7111 25,000

220-7112 3,560,174

220-7117 1,080,000

220-7118 89,000

220-7121 1,000

220-7131 210,000

220-7201 962,500

220-7211 457,000

220-7212 764,500

220-7213 85,000

220-7221 7,000

220-7222 15,000

220-7223 120,000

220-7231 5,000

220-7232 55,000

220-7233 120,000

221-0304 1,000,000

229-1211 169,472

231-0221 582,645

259-1211 5,000

261-6401 207,220

262-1201 257,130

266-6101 100,000

274-1101 134,000

278-1066 25,000

280-1006 1,064

283-1101 45,000

360-1061 88,278

360-1211 220,000

360-6011 35,000

360-6101 475,000

360-9011 37,078

360-9101 30,000

360-9102 160,000

360-9103 100,000

360-9104 3,000

360-9105 60,000

360-9106 24,000

360-9108 4,500

360-9109 300,000

360-9110 6,000

360-9111 225,000

448-0102 100,000

448-0104 371,740

448-0106 156,923

448-0109 375,000

448-0110 272,852

448-0112 15,920

448-0114 59,181

448-0116 31,385

448-0119 28,500

448-0120 28,922

667-6101 800,000

667-6102 3,500

667-6103 116,390

Accordingly, until such time as a Service Area is identified as progressing to a spending level challenging its appropriation, a budget amendment per 331.435 will not be implemented.

However, should a Program Activity approach a spending level challenging its appropriation level, and the Service Area continues balanced, the Board of Supervisors will be requested to increase the Program’s spending authority by resolving to permit such, and

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors may be requested to decrease a Program’s appropriation by 10% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to appropriate a like amount to a Program Activity requesting same: 331.434 sub 6 will govern actions in this regard.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,863

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Supplemental to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to fund the appropriations for the matching FICA, IPERS, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and LTD costs expended from the General Basic Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Supplemental Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $6,666,384

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,864

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the County Library Fund to pay the their share of the expenses of the County Library.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $141,973.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,865

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the Secondary Roads Fund to pay their share of the expenses of the Secondary Roads Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $ 1,450,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,866

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming revenues to the General Basic Fund for property tax reductions,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $ 209,627.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,867

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of the Economic/Community Development department,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $271,280.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,868

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of Soil Conservation,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $39,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,869

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenues to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund to pay in part the lease/purchase for the new Center,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $74,344.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,870

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move General Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the new paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $128,565.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,871

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Rural Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the new paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, shall not exceed the sum of $128,565.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #12,872

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2020 principal and interest for the 2017 Tax Increment G.0.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, shall not exceed the sum of $390,138.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 25th, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the federal aid project amendment for project #BRS-SWAP-6012(601)óFF-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the city/county project agreement for project #BRS-SWAP-6012(601)óFF-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 2, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

