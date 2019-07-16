Jerry Hodges

Jerry L. Hodges, 53, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.

A memorial services was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Jerry was born on March 14, 1966 in Sioux City to George and Evelyn (Harder) Hodges. He graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School.

Following high school, Jerry took some courses in mechanics at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon.

Jerry had been with the love of his life, Marcia Naberhaus, for 25 years. He enjoyed anything that had to do with motorcycles, music, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia Naberhaus; his sister, Christina Hodges; nieces and nephews Mercedes, Sophia, Kassidy, and Tristan; his great-niece, Anyla; and many friends and extended family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.