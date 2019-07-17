Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — July 9, 2019

ANTHON CITY COUNCIL

JULY 9, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on July 8, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach. Lisa Petersen was absent. Also present: Karen & Ron Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, Dave Christensen, Craig Handke and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Umbach, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 40 hours and 49 minutes, responded to 5 calls for service.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Dave Christensen with Absolute Inspection Services, LLC was present to explain that he was checking properties for compliance with the nuisance abatement letter they received. He will meet with the Nuisance Abatement Committee and then prepare the citations.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Reimer, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from June 10 and June 26, 2019 meetings, financial reports as filed and renew the Special Class C Liquor License for McDuffy’s LLC. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Reimer and Umbach; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Umbach, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Chad Thompson, attorney, explained that WIMECA has prepared an agreement for cities but it needs to be approval by the board of directors and the city would need to use attorney Steve Nadel.

COMMUNITY CATALYST & REMEDIATION GRANT: Buck explained that the project was on hold due to fire codes.

USDA: Mayor Pithan reported that he had met with David Gleiser and he explained how the USDA loan/grant program worked for community projects and would sent more information.

ORDINANCE: Reimer introduced

Ordinance #202 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE

AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,

BY ADOPTING THE AMENDED INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY MAINTENANCE CODE”.

Umbach moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #202. Motion was seconded by Boggs and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to pass and adopt Ordinance #202. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICA-TIONS: Handke reported that they are working on underground electric. Kerns reported that he had met with IDNR and ISG about the site for the new well. The City will have to install a containment structure under the fuel tank for the generator which ISG will put in the plans for the water project. Also discussed: listing the grocery store building with a realtor and IDAG.

June Receipts: General – $62136.93; RUT – $5913.50; LOST – $6371.72; Debt Service – $870.86; Water – $46528.23; Sewer – $5937.05; Electric – $45665.57. Total: $173423.86. Expenses: General – $60021.89; RUT – $1737.82; LOST – $80000.00; Water – $11038.76; Sewer – $13574.33; Electric – $37156.21. Total: $203529.01.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:05 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

JULY 2019

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS TRAFFIC CONES $250.63

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $44.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $61.98

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING BACKHOE $1,200.00

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING EQ. SUPPLIES $337.75

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA STAMPED ENVELOPES $367.50

IAMU TRAINING $90.00

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. CDBG WRITING FEE $1,000.00

LONG LINES PHONE $348.23

MENARDS SUPPLIES $32.33

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $158.27

POSTMASTER POSTAGE $710.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,468.80

THOMPSON PHIPPS & THOMP-SON LEGAL $1,780.00

WIMECA ENERGY $33,500.34

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,327.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $15.95

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $745.20

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $797.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,496.24

IPERS WH IPERS $2,940.93

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $65.54

REIMERT JOANNE L. READING PROGRAM $60.44

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,743.08

WESCO SUPPLIES $464.11

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,040.99

WESTRUM LEAK DETECTION WA LEAK SURVEY $1,000.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES $209.40

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $169.05

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.62

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $173.28

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $164.97

MID AMERICA BOOKS LIBRARY MATERIALS $175.56

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERV-ICES INSPECTIONS $557.10

BENSTAR PACKAGING & DIST. SUPPLIES $93.32

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $146.25

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $210.00

WOODWARD CONST. TUCK-POINTING/PLASTERING $12,892.50

R.J. THOMAS MFG. CO., INC. PICNIC TABLES $15,156.30

SARGENT DRILLING WELL #4/PUMP $23,596.50

COCKBURN ENTERPRISES, INC. FENCES $3,219.00

PETERSEN AMANDA REBATE $100.00

CAMPBELL COLIN INSULATION REBATE $439.56

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $14,893.11

CLAIMS TOTAL: $134,597.33

