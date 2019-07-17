Correctionville City Council Minutes — July 8, 2019

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –

July 8, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on July 8, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Tara Hill, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Dan Volkert. Absent: none. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Ron, 2nd by Volkert to approve the minutes of the June 10, 2019 regular meeting and June 26, 2019 special meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report.

2. Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported that we are having problems with the pumps at the sewer lift station. We will be receiving a quote for the purchase of a new pump and control panel repairs from Quality Pump and Control.

3. Fire and rescue report by Jeff Hill. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to accept Tara Hill’s written resignation from the Correctionville Fire & Rescue and approving the dismissal of Casey Reinert and Isaac Linn from the Department. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

4. Dave Christensen: updated the council on nuisance abatement cleanup and sidewalk no written report. Christensen again asked the council if they would consider an ordinance prohibiting parking in front yards. The deadline for those sidewalks in Phase 2 has been extended to August 15, 2019, July 15, 2019 was the original deadline.

5. Karen Busch, 314 Knotty Pine Street, discussed with the council options for discharged groundwater. City will inquire about cost for possibly connecting a pipe to the storm drain on Megan’s Way.

6. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve

Resolution 2019-30

authorizing city clerk to transfer funds from Welsch Fund to Pool Renovation Fund. Welsch fund is to be paid back over a period of 5 years beginning with the 2020/21 budget year.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

7. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2019-31

authorizing the city clerk to transfer funds monthly from the sewer fund to debt service fund for repayment of bonds.

Roll call. Passed 5/0.

8. Discussed paying employees a stipend for using personal cell phones. No action taken.

9. Discussed installing security cameras on some of the city properties. City clerk was instructed to get some cost estimates and bring back to next regular meeting.

10. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to purchase new flail mower from Western Iowa Equipment. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Signs to be put in truck parking on Driftwood Street.

• Paul Briese, late fees charged.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:00 PM.

Signed:

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

JUNE JUNE

EXPENDITURES: REVENUE:

General Fund

$84,199.66 $23,246.77

Road Use Tax

$8,376.76 $8,592.88

Employee Benefits

$1,230.02

Emergency

$112.61

LOST

$8,992.28

TIF

$87.12

TIF Nelle Belle

Welsch

$734.76

Library Memorial

$4,100.00 $0.00

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Fire Dept Fund

$180.00

Cemetery Maintenance

$145.40

Debt Service

$2,330.38

Water Fund

$10,663.31 $8,325.49

Sewer Fund

$20,784.68 $12,928.30

Totals

$128,124.41 $66,918.54

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $1,941.68

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $3,543.93

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE State Withholding 2nd 1/4 $1,595.00

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE WET Tax 2nd 1/4 $1,308.00

FNB Postage $10.15

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE Sales Tax 2nd 1/4 $639.00

VICKI KNAACK Books $193.66

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

SAM’S CLUB Concessions $203.66

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $4,399.12

USPS Postage $135.45

MARK’S REPAIR Fire Station AC $3,500.00

SMITH CONCRETE SERVICES Curb $27,020.00

THE HOFFMAN AGENCY Sewer $1,416.95

PCC May Amb. billing $333.17

THE HOFFMAN AGENCY Liability Ins. $21,004.03

Keith & Lila Byers Purchase of property $5,600.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPT. License $400.00

SAM’S CLUB Concessions $164.40

SANITARY SERVICES 2nd 1/4 2019 $13,932.90

FNB Purchase CD $25,000.00

WOODBURY COUNTY RECORD-ER Recording fees $30.80

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES Nuisance $756.08

ACCO Pool ladder $1,048.84

ARROW MANUFACTURING INC. Power cot $16,900.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. Supplies $5.98

CEDCO Annual donation $500.00

CENTRAL IOWA TELEVISING Sewer repairs $23,706.00

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Annual donation $500.00

CORNER HARDWARE Supplies $17.99

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER Supplies $232.18

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO. INC. Legal fees $450.00

FELD FIRE Supplies $800.12

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Testing $54.75

GRUNDMAN-HICKS, LLC Pool repairs $22,196.00

HAWKINS INC. Chemicals $1,312.94

IOWA DNR Annual fee $95.97

IOWA ONE CALL locates $42.50

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Supplies $63.72

KAYLEE PETTY Reimburse WSI Cert. $147.00

L.P. GILL, INC. 1st Quarter 19/20 $3,985.96

MASON RUBENDAHL Reimburse $50.00

NATALIE MARTIN Reimburse $50.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $741.45

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL Repairs $1,737.46

QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL Lift station $10,432.95

RICK’S COMPUTERS Computer repair $45.00

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. Mower $6,726.92

SCHUMACHER CONSTRUCTION Copeland cleanup $25,000.00

SCHWAN’S HOME SERVICE Concessions $556.95

SIMPCO Dues $1,029.95

SOUTHDALE NURSERY AND GARDEN Trees $1,080.00

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $440.41

CHAD THOMPSON Legal fees $4,900.00

VISA Supplies $621.93

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance Assist $400.00

$243,940.63

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 18, 2019