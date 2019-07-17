Cushing City Council Minutes

June 30, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

Mayor Don Joy Jr. called the City Council Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Members present were Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, Alex Rabbass. Absent: Jim Porter

Motion to approve the agenda by Joy, seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 4/0

The Public Hearing on the proposed Budget Amendment #2 FY2018-19 was opened by Mayor Joy at 7:01 p.m. No verbal or written comments were received. Mayor Joy closed the public hearing.

Motion by Schlenger, seconded by Joy to approve

Resolution 2019:08

A Resolution Amending Current Budget For Fiscal Year 2018-19.

Ayes: Rabbass, Schlenger, Endrulat, Joy. Nays: None. Motion carried 4/0.

With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:15 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 18, 2019