Cushing City Council Minutes — June 30, 2019
Cushing City Council Minutes
June 30, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.
Mayor Don Joy Jr. called the City Council Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Members present were Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, Alex Rabbass. Absent: Jim Porter
Motion to approve the agenda by Joy, seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 4/0
The Public Hearing on the proposed Budget Amendment #2 FY2018-19 was opened by Mayor Joy at 7:01 p.m. No verbal or written comments were received. Mayor Joy closed the public hearing.
Motion by Schlenger, seconded by Joy to approve
Resolution 2019:08
A Resolution Amending Current Budget For Fiscal Year 2018-19.
Ayes: Rabbass, Schlenger, Endrulat, Joy. Nays: None. Motion carried 4/0.
With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:15 p.m.
Mayor Don Joy, Jr.
Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 18, 2019