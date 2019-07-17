Kingsley City Council Minutes — July 1, 2019

Kingsley City Council

July 1, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on July 1, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Peters and Mathers. Jasperson was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the June 3, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Chet Davis turned in the petitions and said they had approximately 600 signatures. A few others spoke about the petition and had questions about Dollar General.

Public Hearing at 7:20 p.m. concerning the Petition to re-zone Part of Lot 5, Kingsley Addition to the Town of Kingsley from M-1 to C-1. Discussion was held on this matter. Rolling made the motion to approve the petition to re-zone Part of Lot 5, Kingsley Addition to the Town of Kingsley from M-1 to C-1, seconded by Peters. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, nay. Motion carried. Roll call vote to close hearing at 7:35 p.m.: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #245 (Changing the zoning of Part of Lot 5, Kingsley Addition to the Town of Kingsley from M-1 to C-1)

was introduced by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters to complete first reading of Ordinance #245. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, nay. Motion carried.

Maintenance Report: Tower was washed, June 27th shutting off main on west side of town.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Peters, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, June expenses 100.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb & mileage 158.00

Doug Koch, May Comm Bldg cleaning 487.50

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

KPTH, advertising 850.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

United Healthcare, Health ins premiums 5,761.65

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 160.93

Bound Tree Amb supplies 490.43

Brookside, contribution 6,500.00

Lammers, parts 11.59

F.S. Repair, repair pool chairs 70.00

Rolling Oil, gas & repairs 739.93

Acco, pool opening & supplies, cleaned filter sand 4,008.47

Indoff, ofc supplies 157.99

BCK, 2nd qtr rent assistance 4,500.00

Iowa League of Cities, dues 1,035.00

Mangold, wastewater tests 1,028.00

Iowa One Call, locates 54.60

Agrivision, parts 174.60

Lewis Drug, Amb supl 17.93

Presto-X, pest control 50.00

First Cooperative, gas 316.73

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,758.53

Westrum, leak detection survey 800.00

Clark’s Hardware, supplies (pool, ofc, maint, cem) 775.78

DSM Construction, repair 5 pool benches 675.00

GPM repair sewer meters 515.00

Woodbury Co. EMS, assist chgs 200.00

Sioux Sales, police uniforms 34.95

Barco, Street signs 205.50

Hach, water chemicals 330.94

Municode, admin support fee 6/19-5/20 225.00

Schaeuble Computer Repair, Maint bldg computer work 262.45

Amazon.com, Lib supl & books 740.87

Galls, police supl 162.00

Quill, ofc supplies 111.95

Clark’s Hardware supplies 775.78

Frank Dunn, high performance patch 799.00

Watch Guard, police car camera/body cam 5,845.00

The Record, publications 44.37

Plymouth Abstract Co. St. Michael’s land 550.00

Ahlers & Cooney, GO Capital Loan services 6,187.66

Henry Doorly Zoo, Library program 443.00

Baker & Taylor, Library books 721.30

Casey’s, Amb gas 88.14

Chet’s, ofc supplies 13.57

National Wash Authority, clean outer water tower 6,175.00

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson LLC Trust, St. Michaels land 267,962.50

I-Drive, annual fee 93.79

USPS, stamped envelopes 334.50

UPS, shipping chgs 67.25

Verizon, Amb hotspot 20.44

GIS, life/disab ins 23.04

IRS, Fed/Fica 3,802.06

IRS, Fed/Fica 3,110.80

Ipers, Ipers 3,529.82

Rick Bohle, reimb (4-H) 59.15

Aberson Const., repair park screen door 45.33

Toliver Sales, new walker mower 9,800.00

GRAND TOTAL: 367,035.75

Paid from Library Special Funds

Cengage, Library books 200.22

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 42,724.65; Road Use, 60,751.54; Employee Benefits, 8,930.47; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 39,727.00; Library Spec Inv, 165.13; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 150,934.50; Perpetual Care, 1,988.00; Water, 4,851.51; Sewer, 71,446.70; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 10,490.67. Total: 392,010.17.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 47,224.37; Operating Grants, 10,655.26; General Revenues, 256,750.91; Transfers, 91,789.50. Total: 406,420.04.

Police report was distributed.

Pool Report: Schaeuble reported that the Inspection is completed, doing a Dive into Reading Program.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported they responded to three fires in June.

Taylor Kempers presented a petition to the Council concerning placing stops signs at the intersection of Bayard St. and Tilden St. going north and south on Tilden Street.

Ordinance #247 concerning the stop sign placement

was introduced by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion by Peters to waive the three readings, seconded by Bohle. Roll call: Rolling, nay; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, nay. Motion did not pass. Seconded reading will be at the August 5th meeting

Ordinance #243 (Temporary structures/durable materials)

was introduced by Bohle. First reading was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Bohle to introduce

Ordinance #244 (Raise water rates from $5.00/1st 1000 gallons to $7.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2020; then raise water rates from $7.00/1st 1000 gallons to $9.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2021; then raise water rates from $9.00/1st 1000 gallons to $11.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2022; gallons used after 1000 gallons will remain at $1.25 per thousand).

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Bohle to introduce

Ordinance #246

(Raise sewer rates from $15.00/month to $17.,00/month effective July 1, 2020; then raise from $17.00/month to $19.00/month effective July 1, 2021; then raise from $19.00/month to $21.00/month effective July 1, 2022.)

Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Health insurance bids were sought from local insurance providers. There were no responses to the request, so the City will remain with Group Benefits (United Healthcare). Motion by Peters, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Peters, aye; Mathers, aye; Bohle, abstain. Motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, to re-appoint Matt Beelner to the Planning & Zoning Board for a four year term. All voted aye, motion carried.

Commercial sidewalks: There have been complaints about three of the corners of the intersection of Main St. and Second St. They need to be improved to be handicapped accessible. Same city loan program could be used by the property owners to replace their sidewalks.

Discussion on selling 220 Barre St. Bohle will contact Habitat for Humanity. Attorney Thompson advised that the city have a contract with the buyer.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters to transfer Kingsley Volunteers Liquor License, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: Alex Perez for a house addition and garage lean-to.

Adjourn on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried. Next meeting will be August 5, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 18, 2019