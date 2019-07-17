Lawton City Council Minutes — July 10, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

July 10, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on July 10, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Otto and Saunders. Johnson entered at 5:35pm and Heiss was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Marie Farrell, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Howard Smith, Bruce Nuzum, Dan Grau, Virgil Bremer, Aaron Ploen, and Janet Dorale.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the agenda as posted, motion carried,all voting aye.

Public Forum: Janet Dorale was present to discuss her concerns on fireworks being lit on the basketball court (City property) and after the posted hours. She asked that the Council consider shortening the time allowed for fireworks and to take into consideration the stress it puts on animals. The Council will look into the ordinance at a later time.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for June. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 51 hours and 6 minutes in June and responded to 4 calls for service.

Fire Report – There were 8 fire calls in June. 1 new member has joined the department and emergency vehicle driving course training was held.

Clerk’s Report – A building permit for Lawton Senior Living for a fence and John Neiman for a pool were approved, almost 200 dog tags were sold, 6 companies have asked for the plans for the storm sewer project, bid letting is set for July 18, contracts for the trail project have been signed and the preconstruction conference will be held on July 16, the August meeting will be held on August 5 due to LawtonFest on the 7th, City hall will be closed July 22-24 for clerk certification training, Bruce Nuzum will discuss options with the USDA loan/grant, FEMA site team will be here on July 11

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson attended a landfill, emergency management, and SIMPCO meeting this month, a towing company will pay for damages to an alley they damaged which we will have Frank’s Asphalt repair, a silt fence has been added to the new construction on Oak St., sand and gravel on the streets has been picked up and weeds in the street have been sprayed, Eric Hanson has requested to move his electrical and gas lines into the right of way and the Council agreed this would be acceptable.

Public Works Report – Water tower painting is being completed, the lead and copper samples have been done, street cracks have been sprayed, ISG is coming to look at the discharge pit at the lagoon, the F550 is in for repairs, ramps have been made to load the mower, tree pile is to be ground in July, Steinhoff will be coming to remove the asphalt from the street project, dirt pile is being cleaned up.

Attorney Report – The Chartier-McNaughton lawsuit is scheduled for next week.

Minutes and Consent Agenda – It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the minutes of the June meetings and the bills paid and to be paid, financials, and utility billing, and bank reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Complaint Form – Baltushis introduced procedures for following up on citizen complaints to improve communication between the staff, council, and citizens. He will make a few changes and bring it to the August meeting.

Sidewalk — It was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to approve fixing a sidewalk in West Creek that was damaged by a water main break that occurred several years ago. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Mailbox – After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to fix the mailboxes hit by the snowplow last winter. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Procedures and job descriptions – After discussion, motion by Otto, second by Saunders, to dismiss discussion on job descriptions and procedures. Motion carried 3-1 with Baltushis voting nay.

Special Use Permit – No one was present to present the request.

Storm Water Project – Josh Pope reminded the bid opening will be July 18 at 2pm and the project can be awarded at the August 5 meeting.

USDA Grant/Loan – Bruce Nuzum was present to answer questions on the USDA Grant/Loan. We have about three months to get the project started and it will be discussed further at the August meeting.

City Code – Discussion on Chapters 135-160 of the Lawton City Code was approved to do no changes on a motion by Saunders, second by Otto. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Comprehensive Plan – Justin Yarosevich sent objectives for the comp plan which need to be prioritized. Each Councilman was given a copy and asked to prioritize them before the next meeting.

Maintenance Building – The August meeting will contain a discussion on the location and plans for the maintenance shed. Otto and Saunders will form a committee to go over some of the details. Marie Farrell volunteered to be on the committee if citizen input is requested.

It was moved by Johnson, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 7:15 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

CITY OF LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE — JUNE 2019

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS STOP SIGN & BASE $188.85

BARCOMUNICIPAL PRODUCTS, INC. SHIPPING FOR STOP SIGN $49.50

BOLTON & MENK, INC. STORM SEWER PROJECT ENGINEERING $39,896.50

BOMGAARS BRAKCLEEN & O-RING SET-TRUCKS $63.41

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.00

DALE ERICKSON DALE MILEAGE 116 @ .58 & MEAL $73.70

DANKO EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT ANNUAL PUMP TEST $600.00

DOUG BOETGER TOP SOIL & GRASS – LARIMER ST. $49.64

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,912.79

EDM FELD EQUIPMENT CO., INC. CO2 READER $165.00

FLEET FARM PAINT, TRASH BAGS, WINDSH WASH $157.10

GRAINGER INFRARED CAMERA $368.75

HAKA, LLC FUEL FOR PICKUP $385.99

HAKA, LLC FUEL FOR PICKUP & TOOLCAT $534.62

IOWA DEPT. OF REV. – PAYROLL STATE TAX $1,558.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES CLERK SCHOOL REGISTRATION $360.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $798.00

IOWA DNR WATER TREATMENT OP LICENSE $120.00

IOWA MUN. WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORK COMP RENEWAL $6,161.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE FIX AIR DRYER ON ENGINE 58 $185.63

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $27.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,950.08

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY UTILITY RAMPS $160.50

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE APRIL & MAY MEETINGS $250.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,366.87

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR LLC ANNUAL AIR TEST $884.20

NW IA LEAGUE OF CITIES NW IA LEAGUE MEETING – DALE $15.00

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. BRAKE PADS, ROTOR,STABIL, REGULAR $275.58

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT COMPANY CLUTCH FOR GRAVELY $615.36

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY PRINTER TAPES $94.98

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION SCADA FOR WATER MONITORING $9,871.79

STEFFEN ENGINEERING AND TESTING PREPARE FINAL PLANS & PERMITS $4,955.00

STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE & CONSTR, INC. STREET IMPROVEMENTS $8,348.00

THE RECORD MINUTES, WEED NOTICE, WTR QUALITY $512.25

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $674.00

US POSTMASTER BOX RENT $94.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $60.05

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $312.29

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $93.23

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $89,157.93

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $20,242.64

FIRE $6,046.10

ROAD USE TAX $1,557.82

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL PROJECT $4,955.00

FEMA FLOOD 2019 $1,516.50

WATER $14,797.04

SEWER $40,042.83

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $14,233.91

FIRE $43.98

ROAD USE TAX $9,503.46

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,635.62

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $25.27

WATER $13,238.03

WATER DEPOSIT $100.00

SEWER $5,595.07

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 18, 2019