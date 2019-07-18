Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — June 18, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
June 18, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 18, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the June 11, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated June 14, 2019 and approve claims dated June 18, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve ISG Architect to negotiate with L & L Builders for the County to keep all retainage ($5,580) and the County will make repairs on their own with no involvement from L&L Builders.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the amended 28E Agreement for Mental Health Advocate and designate Abby Wallin to be the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Advocate effective July 1, 2019.  All votes are aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the EMA building repairs and contract with Sievert Construction for an estimate of $28,300.63 to be paid from the General Designated Capitol Projects Fund in FY 2019/20.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 17/20 of Preston Township on 130th St.  Loutsch abstained.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 28, 29, 20 of Washington Township on Iris Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 29/30 in Grant Township on Impala Ave.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 am.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-18-19
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    1221.29
Advanced Systems  copier maint. agreement    33.09
AgriVision Equipment  JD 4320 repairs    1305.22
Noel Ahmann  mileage    58.58
Akron Lumber  fencing material    1001.29
Alpha Wireless  radio repair-75-5    463.50
Arnold Motor Supply  battery    234.79
Chris Beeck  meeting mileage    87.00
Dennis Binneboese  health insurance reimb.    70.14
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  shop tools    306.53
C & B Operations  seed meters    83.58
Calhoun Communication  Jumbo switch – east tower    11,460.00
Casey’s General  fuel    6254.06
Central Valley Ag  chemical/oats    268.25
Christensen Bros  Merrill bridge project    22,116.00
Derek Christoffel  health insurance reimb.    247.21
Cornhusker International  FILTERS    468.09
CWD  kitchen supplies    2484.19
The Dailey Stop  fuel    218.16
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    222.08
Victoria DeVos  misc. supplies    2329.75
Dirt Road Design  print journals    301.60
Dist. III Recorder’s Assoc.  FY 19/20 district dues    50.00
Diana Dowhower  custodial supplies    20.26
Eakes Inc.  courthouse supplies    511.68
Dave Erdmann  BRIDGES    30.00
Fareway  kitchen supplies    270.03
Farmers Coop-Craig fuel    1510.37
Fastenal  supplies    111.23
Stacey Feldman  reimb. flowers    32.05
Floyd River Materials  Hillview aggregate    4006.48
Floyd Valley Hospital  SAFETY    3433.55
Frericks Repair  fuel    2954.04
Frontier Communications  phone service    1542.71
G & R Controls  heater repair    616.75
GCC Alliance  PIPE CULVERTS    524.00
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    2153.22
Kyle Gengler  sign repairs    200.00
Get Branded 360  uniforms    27.96
Jolynn Goodchild  meeting reimb.    577.60
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    40,227.49
Lisa Harris  meeting mileage    230.84
Kirk Hatting  health insurance reimb.    500.00
Highland Materials  black dirt    330.75
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    158.00
Jan Hoffman  health insurance reimb.    83.83
Peter Holtgrew BRIDGES    180.00
Gary Horton  mileage    272.60
Hwy. 75 Touchless Auto  car wash card    50.00
Hy-Vee  safety meeting    90.16
IACCB  annual membership    1500.00
IAN Treasurer  membership/workshop    150.00
Indoff  supplies    3103.18
Insight Public Sector  micro exch. 365 contract    4738.04
Iowa County Attorney’s Case  prolaw data user/maint.    8290.00
Iowa Dept of Public Safety  Iowa System    2526.00
Iowa DNR  well permits    50.00
Iowa Secretary of State  voter reg. cards/Ivoter mail    3424.21
ISAC  annual conference    660.00
ISCTA  dues    250.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    159.38
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    264.20
Jackson Pumping Service  park pumping    465.00
Jim Jones  postage/supplies    100.67
Jami L. Johnson transcript    224.00
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1830.76
Dave Klohs  mtg. mileage reimb.    184.44
Knife River  PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE    759.80
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Lampert Lumber  LUMBER    461.29
City of Le Mars  water    564.98
Le Mars Agri Center  elk feed    236.85
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    2078.05
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    225.14
Kerri Ludwigs  health insurance reimb.    500.00
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    230.00
Masters Touch  tax statements postage    5450.00
Nicholas McKee uniforms    212.37
MD Products  PARTS    834.01
Menards  supplies    285.31
Meylor Chiropractic Clinic  preemployment screenings    195.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    2533.35
Midwest Honda  ATV tires    498.93
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    262.69
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    4087.65
MJM Designs  clothing  431.00
Mouser Digging & Pump  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    4620.00
MP CarWash  wash cards  350.00
Mr. Muffler  tires    852.56
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    871.36
O.C. Sanitation  rent – weed comm.    512.14
Amy Oetken  postage    49.37
Shawn Olson  misc. supplies    2818.56
One Office Solutions  office supplies    80.45
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Erica Pepper  health insurance reimb.    210.00
Kerri Petersen  health insurance reimb.    453.20
Pitchfork Ag  parts & labor    96.94
Carolyn Plueger  transcript    91.75
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging grant    8322.16
Ply. Co. Sheriff  Sheriff’s fees  47.40
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    25,306.84
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    424.55
Premier Communications  phone service    1618.85
Quality Lube Center  service    54.45
Darin J. Raymond  fuel office vehicle    286.20
Red’s Printing C  imprinted envelopes, postage    9079.99
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publication    190.86
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  transport/indigent burial    2185.50
Thomas Rohe  health insurance reimb.    500.00
Rolling Oil  oil    4062.11
Rudy’s Repair  BUILDINGS    214.50
Dan Ruhland  sign repair    200.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel/oil    23,063.50
Bob Schlesser  meeting mileage    194.88
Le Mont Schmid  cemetery mowing    360.00
Schmillen Construction  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    11920.00
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    1581.68
Janet Schroeder  meeting mileage    342.20
Sherlock Plumbing  replace hydrants    696.00
SHRED-IT USA  shredding    42.95
Sioux Sales Company  fingerprint ink pad    28.95
Sherri Skou  health insurance reimb.    500.00
Small Town Sportsman  supplies    230.00
Snap on Tools  PARTS    38.55
Solutions maintenance    37,000.00
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    67.79
Staples  supplies    515.94
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Matt Struve  LEICA survey equipment    105.92
TalkPint Tech  dispatch equipment    1348.65
Jeff TeBrink  health insurance reimb.    484.18
Thomson West  court information services    1482.32
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    612.03
Toliver Sales & Service  PARTS    6.50
Tool Depot  PARTS    272.20
Total Motors  vehicle repairs    2142.47
Heidi Tritz  health insurance reimb.    57.87
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    110.00
Union County Electric  tower    75.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phones    191.17
USIC Locating Services  locate service    219.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    206.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    128.02
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    811.02
Wal-Mart  SUNDRY    59.84
Duane Walhof  cell phone/meals    70.09
WesTel Systems  Trunk Lines    530.97
Western Iowa Tourism Region  ‘19-’20 funding allocation    500.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    664.50
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    1237.89

