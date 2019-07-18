Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — June 18, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 18, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on June 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 18, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the June 11, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated June 14, 2019 and approve claims dated June 18, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve ISG Architect to negotiate with L & L Builders for the County to keep all retainage ($5,580) and the County will make repairs on their own with no involvement from L&L Builders. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the amended 28E Agreement for Mental Health Advocate and designate Abby Wallin to be the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Advocate effective July 1, 2019. All votes are aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the EMA building repairs and contract with Sievert Construction for an estimate of $28,300.63 to be paid from the General Designated Capitol Projects Fund in FY 2019/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 17/20 of Preston Township on 130th St. Loutsch abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 28, 29, 20 of Washington Township on Iris Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 29/30 in Grant Township on Impala Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-18-19

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 1221.29

Advanced Systems copier maint. agreement 33.09

AgriVision Equipment JD 4320 repairs 1305.22

Noel Ahmann mileage 58.58

Akron Lumber fencing material 1001.29

Alpha Wireless radio repair-75-5 463.50

Arnold Motor Supply battery 234.79

Chris Beeck meeting mileage 87.00

Dennis Binneboese health insurance reimb. 70.14

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars shop tools 306.53

C & B Operations seed meters 83.58

Calhoun Communication Jumbo switch – east tower 11,460.00

Casey’s General fuel 6254.06

Central Valley Ag chemical/oats 268.25

Christensen Bros Merrill bridge project 22,116.00

Derek Christoffel health insurance reimb. 247.21

Cornhusker International FILTERS 468.09

CWD kitchen supplies 2484.19

The Dailey Stop fuel 218.16

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 222.08

Victoria DeVos misc. supplies 2329.75

Dirt Road Design print journals 301.60

Dist. III Recorder’s Assoc. FY 19/20 district dues 50.00

Diana Dowhower custodial supplies 20.26

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 511.68

Dave Erdmann BRIDGES 30.00

Fareway kitchen supplies 270.03

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1510.37

Fastenal supplies 111.23

Stacey Feldman reimb. flowers 32.05

Floyd River Materials Hillview aggregate 4006.48

Floyd Valley Hospital SAFETY 3433.55

Frericks Repair fuel 2954.04

Frontier Communications phone service 1542.71

G & R Controls heater repair 616.75

GCC Alliance PIPE CULVERTS 524.00

GCR TIRES & TUBES 2153.22

Kyle Gengler sign repairs 200.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 27.96

Jolynn Goodchild meeting reimb. 577.60

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 40,227.49

Lisa Harris meeting mileage 230.84

Kirk Hatting health insurance reimb. 500.00

Highland Materials black dirt 330.75

City of Hinton SUNDRY 158.00

Jan Hoffman health insurance reimb. 83.83

Peter Holtgrew BRIDGES 180.00

Gary Horton mileage 272.60

Hwy. 75 Touchless Auto car wash card 50.00

Hy-Vee safety meeting 90.16

IACCB annual membership 1500.00

IAN Treasurer membership/workshop 150.00

Indoff supplies 3103.18

Insight Public Sector micro exch. 365 contract 4738.04

Iowa County Attorney’s Case prolaw data user/maint. 8290.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety Iowa System 2526.00

Iowa DNR well permits 50.00

Iowa Secretary of State voter reg. cards/Ivoter mail 3424.21

ISAC annual conference 660.00

ISCTA dues 250.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 159.38

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 264.20

Jackson Pumping Service park pumping 465.00

Jim Jones postage/supplies 100.67

Jami L. Johnson transcript 224.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 1830.76

Dave Klohs mtg. mileage reimb. 184.44

Knife River PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 759.80

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lampert Lumber LUMBER 461.29

City of Le Mars water 564.98

Le Mars Agri Center elk feed 236.85

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 2078.05

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 225.14

Kerri Ludwigs health insurance reimb. 500.00

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 230.00

Masters Touch tax statements postage 5450.00

Nicholas McKee uniforms 212.37

MD Products PARTS 834.01

Menards supplies 285.31

Meylor Chiropractic Clinic preemployment screenings 195.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 2533.35

Midwest Honda ATV tires 498.93

Midwest Wheel PARTS 262.69

Mike’s Inc. fuel 4087.65

MJM Designs clothing 431.00

Mouser Digging & Pump TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 4620.00

MP CarWash wash cards 350.00

Mr. Muffler tires 852.56

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 871.36

O.C. Sanitation rent – weed comm. 512.14

Amy Oetken postage 49.37

Shawn Olson misc. supplies 2818.56

One Office Solutions office supplies 80.45

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Erica Pepper health insurance reimb. 210.00

Kerri Petersen health insurance reimb. 453.20

Pitchfork Ag parts & labor 96.94

Carolyn Plueger transcript 91.75

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 8322.16

Ply. Co. Sheriff Sheriff’s fees 47.40

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 25,306.84

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 424.55

Premier Communications phone service 1618.85

Quality Lube Center service 54.45

Darin J. Raymond fuel office vehicle 286.20

Red’s Printing C imprinted envelopes, postage 9079.99

Remsen Bell Enterprise publication 190.86

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes transport/indigent burial 2185.50

Thomas Rohe health insurance reimb. 500.00

Rolling Oil oil 4062.11

Rudy’s Repair BUILDINGS 214.50

Dan Ruhland sign repair 200.00

Sapp Bros. fuel/oil 23,063.50

Bob Schlesser meeting mileage 194.88

Le Mont Schmid cemetery mowing 360.00

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 11920.00

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 1581.68

Janet Schroeder meeting mileage 342.20

Sherlock Plumbing replace hydrants 696.00

SHRED-IT USA shredding 42.95

Sioux Sales Company fingerprint ink pad 28.95

Sherri Skou health insurance reimb. 500.00

Small Town Sportsman supplies 230.00

Snap on Tools PARTS 38.55

Solutions maintenance 37,000.00

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 67.79

Staples supplies 515.94

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Matt Struve LEICA survey equipment 105.92

TalkPint Tech dispatch equipment 1348.65

Jeff TeBrink health insurance reimb. 484.18

Thomson West court information services 1482.32

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 612.03

Toliver Sales & Service PARTS 6.50

Tool Depot PARTS 272.20

Total Motors vehicle repairs 2142.47

Heidi Tritz health insurance reimb. 57.87

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 110.00

Union County Electric tower 75.00

U.S. Cellular cell phones 191.17

USIC Locating Services locate service 219.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 206.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones 128.02

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 811.02

Wal-Mart SUNDRY 59.84

Duane Walhof cell phone/meals 70.09

WesTel Systems Trunk Lines 530.97

Western Iowa Tourism Region ‘19-’20 funding allocation 500.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 664.50

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 1237.89

