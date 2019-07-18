Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — July 8, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School
School Board Meeting Minutes for July 8, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on July 8, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present:  Frafjord, Nelson, Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz.  Absent:  Koele, Kluender.  Visitors:  Bonnie Clark, Kent Baker.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to waive the reading of the minutes from June 10 and 19, 2019 and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve payments from the General Fund for $20,352.32, the PPEL Fund for $11,038.14, the Sales Tax Fund for $8,104.00, the Management Fund for $1,464.50 to EGR for Data Compromise Insurance policy, and the Activity Fund for $3,670.35 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $137,761.13, the Sales Tax Fund for $44,174.45, the Activity Fund for $17,187.01, and the Nutrition Fund for $228.76.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies and Procedures:
1. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the review of Board Policy Series 200 and the revision to Code 203 “Board of Directors’ conflict of interest” to increase amount from $2500 to $6000.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Reblits, second by Thomsen to approve the revision to Board Policy Code 505.5 “Graduation Requirements” to add Financial Literacy as a graduation requirement beginning with the class of 2021.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to accept the changes to the MS/HS Student Handbook as presented by Mr. Bormann.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

4. Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to accept the wording changes to the Elementary Handbook as presented by Mr. Glackin.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

5. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to accept the changes to Appendix A for 4 days of paid professional leave for bus drivers.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

6. Coaches’ handbook – tabled until next month

7. Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve the open enrollment of Riley Smith (9th) to Woodbury Central for the 2019-20 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
1. Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to offer asst. cross country coach contract to Trey Chmelka for the 2019-20 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:
1. Technology purchases – tabled until next meeting.

2. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen, to approve the recommendation of the Goals Committee to draft a resolution to authorize voters to approve a Physical, Plant and Equipment Levy of $1.34 with up to 1% added to Income Surtax commencing on July 1, 2020.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items
• Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve the following investments for school funds with the stated limits for 2019-20:  Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the following depositories for school funds with the stated limits for 2019-20:  Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to appoint Christen Howrey as School Board Secretary/Treasurer for the 2019-20 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Oath of office given by Gary Frafjord.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve Pat Phipps as school attorney and Ahlers, Cooney Law Firm as negotiations agent.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve the only bids for bread – Bimbo Bakery and dairy – Dean Foods.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve renewal of the Catastrophic Insurance from Student Assurance Services, Inc.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve same fees as last year for the extended day program.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Visitor/Community Comments – none.

• For the Good of the Cause – Howrey noted p-card earnings on deposit log, Scholarship donation info, Glackin – update on projects.

Adjourn – Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to adjourn.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board meeting adjourned at 8:29 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, President

JULY 2019 BOARD BILLS
OPERATING FUND
3D Security, Inc.  ANNUAL INSPECTION    720.00
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    245.00
American Septic & Portable Service Inc.  EMPTY SEPTIC    277.30
Department of Administrative Services  403B ANNUAL ADMIN FEE    550.00
IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS
FEB ISFLC CONF.    325.00
ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP    2,324.00
    Vendor Total:    2,649.00
Iowa School Finance Information Service  ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP    836.95
MEDICAL ENTERPRISES  DRUG/ALCOHOL TEST KITS    50.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    190.65
ELECTRICITY    46.68
ELECTRICITY    68.50
ELECTRICITY    10,098.40
NATURAL GAS    14.42
ELECTRICITY    790.13
NATURAL GAS    16.32
ELECTRICITY    152.95
    Vendor Total:    11,378.05
MID-BELL MUSIC  KEILWERTH SOPRANO SAX    162.70
MID-BELL MUSIC  KEILWERTH TENOR SAX    293.70
MID-BELL MUSIC  REPAIR FRENCH HORN    108.94
    Vendor Total:    565.34
NWAEA  CERTIFICATES    35.52
NWAEA  GERNHART – AIDE CLASS    120.00
    Vendor Total:    155.52
Rolling Oil  FUEL    1,463.04
RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA  ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP        750.00
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING    533.62
Zimco Supply Co.  FIELD CHALK    178.50
Fund Total:    20,352.32    
Checking Account Total:    20,352.32

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
3D Security, Inc.  MONITORING    720.00
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
Ray’s Electrical, Plumbing & Heating  LIGHTS IN TROPHY CABINETS    1,449.14
SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC.  SOFTWARE RENEWAL    7,900.00
Fund Total    11,038.14     
Checking Acct. Total    11,038.14

MANAGEMENT FUND
EGR Insurance  DATA COMPROMISE POLICY    1,464.50
Fund Total:    1,464.50
Checking Account
Total:    1,464.50

SALES TAX FUND
Magic Carpet & Drapery  THEATER PROJECT    8,104.00
Fund Total:    8,104.00
Checking Account
Total:    8,104.00

ACTIVITY FUND
NASSP  MEMBERSHIP    385.00
Peak Performance  RESISTANCE BANDS    445.38
TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS  BRATS    111.83
VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS  SHOES/BAGS/WARMUPS    2,728.14
Fund Total:    3,670.35    
Checking Account Total:    3,670.35

JUNE 2019 BMO PAYMENTS
Amount:  33,277.06    
Description: GAS, SUPPLIES, MAINT.
PAINT FOR SHED    63.93
GASOLINE    60.02
6TH GR. AWARDS    16.95
REG. FEE DIRECTORS INST.    159.00
STAFF APPR BREAKFAST    63.68
HAZLETT CONF. REG.    159.00
REFUND SALES TAX    (3.25)
TREES    419.48
USD REG. DIRECTOR INST.    159.00
REFUND SALES TAX PK SUPPLIES    (4.14)
GENERAL SUPPLIES    359.08
PK TOOTHPASTE    8.19
JMC CONF    60.00
MAGNET SIGNS    65.70
POSTAGE    550.00
PK SUPPLIES    109.90
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    886.92
KDG. PHONICS    490.36
TEACHER APPREC. BREAKFAST    17.35
STAFF YEAR END    64.26
PARA CERTIFICATION MH    120.00
SENIOR BREAKFAST    203.92
GASOLINE    82.09
COACHES STATE GOLF ROOMS    380.76
GASOLINE    69.19
GASOLINE    69.26
LOCK, SPRAYER SUPPLIES, CONCRETE MIX    54.61
GASOLINE    352.45
BUS 15 –  LATCH    144.34
BUS 97 – GLUE    5.79
TEACHER APPREC. BREAKFAST    81.67
FACS – INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    313.39
SERVICE AWARDS    641.85
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    114.34
GASOLINE    73.19
PLATES AND FORKS    146.56
ROCK    112.14
GAS FOR DRIVERS ED CAR    45.26
INK, SCREEN PROT., TUBS, FOB KEYS, MISC.    607.47
IPADS    1,605.92
GAS    203.24
VAN WASH    9.00
CAKE – RETIREES    238.44
GARBAGE COLLECTION    1,555.98
PEST CONTROL    54.00
PHONE/INTERNET    523.34
BOYS BB COACH – PD    20.00
GASOLINE    54.84
STATE GOLF MEALS AD    20.88
STATE GOLF ROOM AD    173.58
GROUNDS MAINTENANCE    605.00
GENERAL SUPPLIES    125.00
MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES    35.18
MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES    403.05
FLOOR STRIPPER/WAX/CLEAN-ING SUPPLIES    20,325.90

Amount:    15,520.51    
Description:  ACTIVITY EXPENSES
SENIOR FLOWERS    97.50
SPRING PLAY PROPS/COSTUMES    742.50
TATTOOS    230.28
BOYS GOLF POLOS    408.00
BB AWARDS    40.00
UNIFORMS    7,366.24
AWARDS    79.00
FUNDRAISER    3,372.60
BB CAMP SHIRTS    16.00
SWD ZOO    686.00
STATE GIRLS GOLF ROOMS    380.76
PRACTICE RD BOYS DISTRICT    75.00
STATE GIRLS RANGE BALLS    20.00
CREDIT TECH FAIR RETURNS    (97.92)
CONCESSIONS    1,811.23
PLAQUES    79.00
STORAGE TOTES FOR UNIFORMS    27.00
STORAGE TOTES FOR UNIFORMS    9.00
UMBRELLA    125.96
CONCESSION SUPPLIES    52.36

Amount:    140.76    
Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES
FOOD    106.78
REFUND SALES TAX    (3.90)
TABLE    37.88

Batch 1099 Total:    0.00
Batch Total:    48,938.33
Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    48,938.33

JUNE 2019 PREPAID CHECKS
LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC    115.00
Center Point Energy    1,190.04
VERIZON WIRELESS    33.68
Scott Smalley    2,405.00
Center Point Energy    950.62
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS    97.50
American Septic and Portable Service, Inc.    330.00
Anthony’s Express Wash    76.00
Clark’s Hardware    4.99
Cornhusker International    5,684.99
Amy Gilbert    72.00
HOBART SALES AND SERVICE    350.00
HOUGHTON MIFFLIN SCHOOL DIV.    225.28
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER    3,051.22
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL    30,721.39
LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL    47,513.37
THE MASTER TEACHER    168.10
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC    1,500.00
NWAEA    700.00
Peak Performance    120.00
Rolling Oil    3,122.27
Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.    3,935.45
Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.    746.66
BRYAN ROCK PRODUCTS, INC.    1,370.51
Void Total    0.00
Total without Voids    104,484.07    

Morton Buildings Inc.    6,000.00
Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates    28,080.00
CLAEYS BROTHERS MOVING AND STORAGE    8,288.00
DEMCO    1,806.45
Void Total:    0.00
Total without Voids:    44,174.45    

EDWARD BERGGREN    170.00
TRAVIS CHIZEK    105.00
TIM DRECKMAN    105.00
KRIS GROFF    120.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS    715.50
Deb Richarz    120.00
JACOB SAMP    220.00
TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS    111.00
Void Total:    0.00
Total without Voids:    1,666.50    

JASON KREBER    180.00
KIRK KRONAIZL    180.00
MICHAEL FEISEL    80.00
BRIAN BODE    105.00
Jason Cowley    170.00
RYAN DUNKEL    80.00
JEFF GACKE    80.00
KIRK KRONAIZL    110.00
KARSTEN MARKER    220.00
MICHAEL MCDANIEL    110.00
MILT MCPIKE    105.00
Mike Raynor    80.00
JASON UHL    105.00
Stan Wickstrom    105.00
Mark Zalme    110.00
MICHAEL FEISEL    80.00
Jerry Buckstead    105.00
RYAN DUNKEL    80.00
JEFF GACKE    190.00
WADE HARRIMAN    105.00
KEVIN LUFT    105.00
Dan Poston    110.00
Grant Thompson    80.00
Jerry Buckstead    105.00
CHESTERMAN CO.    2,209.40
RICH CROW    105.00
RYAN DUNKEL    80.00
JEFF GACKE    80.00
KEVIN LUFT    105.00
KARSTEN MARKER    110.00
Mike Raynor    110.00
Grant Thompson    110.00
VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS    498.85
Void Total:    0.00
Total without Voids:    6,188.25    

Checking Account Total:    6
Total without Voids:    7,854.75

CULLIGAN    44.00
Void Total:    0.00
Total without Voids:    44.00    

CULLIGAN    44.00
Void Total:    44.00
Total without Voids:    44.00    

Grand Total:
Void Total:    44.00
Total without Voids    156,557.27

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment