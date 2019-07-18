Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — July 8, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

School Board Meeting Minutes for July 8, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on July 8, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present: Frafjord, Nelson, Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz. Absent: Koele, Kluender. Visitors: Bonnie Clark, Kent Baker.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to waive the reading of the minutes from June 10 and 19, 2019 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve payments from the General Fund for $20,352.32, the PPEL Fund for $11,038.14, the Sales Tax Fund for $8,104.00, the Management Fund for $1,464.50 to EGR for Data Compromise Insurance policy, and the Activity Fund for $3,670.35 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $137,761.13, the Sales Tax Fund for $44,174.45, the Activity Fund for $17,187.01, and the Nutrition Fund for $228.76. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies and Procedures:

1. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the review of Board Policy Series 200 and the revision to Code 203 “Board of Directors’ conflict of interest” to increase amount from $2500 to $6000. Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Reblits, second by Thomsen to approve the revision to Board Policy Code 505.5 “Graduation Requirements” to add Financial Literacy as a graduation requirement beginning with the class of 2021. Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to accept the changes to the MS/HS Student Handbook as presented by Mr. Bormann. Motion carried, all voting aye.

4. Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to accept the wording changes to the Elementary Handbook as presented by Mr. Glackin. Motion carried, all voting aye.

5. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to accept the changes to Appendix A for 4 days of paid professional leave for bus drivers. Motion carried, all voting aye.

6. Coaches’ handbook – tabled until next month

7. Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve the open enrollment of Riley Smith (9th) to Woodbury Central for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

1. Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to offer asst. cross country coach contract to Trey Chmelka for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:

1. Technology purchases – tabled until next meeting.

2. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen, to approve the recommendation of the Goals Committee to draft a resolution to authorize voters to approve a Physical, Plant and Equipment Levy of $1.34 with up to 1% added to Income Surtax commencing on July 1, 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve the following investments for school funds with the stated limits for 2019-20: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the following depositories for school funds with the stated limits for 2019-20: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to appoint Christen Howrey as School Board Secretary/Treasurer for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye. Oath of office given by Gary Frafjord.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve Pat Phipps as school attorney and Ahlers, Cooney Law Firm as negotiations agent. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve the only bids for bread – Bimbo Bakery and dairy – Dean Foods. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve renewal of the Catastrophic Insurance from Student Assurance Services, Inc. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve same fees as last year for the extended day program. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Visitor/Community Comments – none.

• For the Good of the Cause – Howrey noted p-card earnings on deposit log, Scholarship donation info, Glackin – update on projects.

Adjourn – Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board meeting adjourned at 8:29 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

JULY 2019 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. ANNUAL INSPECTION 720.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 245.00

American Septic & Portable Service Inc. EMPTY SEPTIC 277.30

Department of Administrative Services 403B ANNUAL ADMIN FEE 550.00

IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS

FEB ISFLC CONF. 325.00

ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 2,324.00

Vendor Total: 2,649.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 836.95

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DRUG/ALCOHOL TEST KITS 50.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 190.65

ELECTRICITY 46.68

ELECTRICITY 68.50

ELECTRICITY 10,098.40

NATURAL GAS 14.42

ELECTRICITY 790.13

NATURAL GAS 16.32

ELECTRICITY 152.95

Vendor Total: 11,378.05

MID-BELL MUSIC KEILWERTH SOPRANO SAX 162.70

MID-BELL MUSIC KEILWERTH TENOR SAX 293.70

MID-BELL MUSIC REPAIR FRENCH HORN 108.94

Vendor Total: 565.34

NWAEA CERTIFICATES 35.52

NWAEA GERNHART – AIDE CLASS 120.00

Vendor Total: 155.52

Rolling Oil FUEL 1,463.04

RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 750.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 533.62

Zimco Supply Co. FIELD CHALK 178.50

Fund Total: 20,352.32

Checking Account Total: 20,352.32

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

3D Security, Inc. MONITORING 720.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Ray’s Electrical, Plumbing & Heating LIGHTS IN TROPHY CABINETS 1,449.14

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC. SOFTWARE RENEWAL 7,900.00

Fund Total 11,038.14

Checking Acct. Total 11,038.14

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance DATA COMPROMISE POLICY 1,464.50

Fund Total: 1,464.50

Checking Account

Total: 1,464.50

SALES TAX FUND

Magic Carpet & Drapery THEATER PROJECT 8,104.00

Fund Total: 8,104.00

Checking Account

Total: 8,104.00

ACTIVITY FUND

NASSP MEMBERSHIP 385.00

Peak Performance RESISTANCE BANDS 445.38

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS BRATS 111.83

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS SHOES/BAGS/WARMUPS 2,728.14

Fund Total: 3,670.35

Checking Account Total: 3,670.35

JUNE 2019 BMO PAYMENTS

Amount: 33,277.06

Description: GAS, SUPPLIES, MAINT.

PAINT FOR SHED 63.93

GASOLINE 60.02

6TH GR. AWARDS 16.95

REG. FEE DIRECTORS INST. 159.00

STAFF APPR BREAKFAST 63.68

HAZLETT CONF. REG. 159.00

REFUND SALES TAX (3.25)

TREES 419.48

USD REG. DIRECTOR INST. 159.00

REFUND SALES TAX PK SUPPLIES (4.14)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 359.08

PK TOOTHPASTE 8.19

JMC CONF 60.00

MAGNET SIGNS 65.70

POSTAGE 550.00

PK SUPPLIES 109.90

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 886.92

KDG. PHONICS 490.36

TEACHER APPREC. BREAKFAST 17.35

STAFF YEAR END 64.26

PARA CERTIFICATION MH 120.00

SENIOR BREAKFAST 203.92

GASOLINE 82.09

COACHES STATE GOLF ROOMS 380.76

GASOLINE 69.19

GASOLINE 69.26

LOCK, SPRAYER SUPPLIES, CONCRETE MIX 54.61

GASOLINE 352.45

BUS 15 – LATCH 144.34

BUS 97 – GLUE 5.79

TEACHER APPREC. BREAKFAST 81.67

FACS – INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 313.39

SERVICE AWARDS 641.85

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 114.34

GASOLINE 73.19

PLATES AND FORKS 146.56

ROCK 112.14

GAS FOR DRIVERS ED CAR 45.26

INK, SCREEN PROT., TUBS, FOB KEYS, MISC. 607.47

IPADS 1,605.92

GAS 203.24

VAN WASH 9.00

CAKE – RETIREES 238.44

GARBAGE COLLECTION 1,555.98

PEST CONTROL 54.00

PHONE/INTERNET 523.34

BOYS BB COACH – PD 20.00

GASOLINE 54.84

STATE GOLF MEALS AD 20.88

STATE GOLF ROOM AD 173.58

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE 605.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 125.00

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 35.18

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 403.05

FLOOR STRIPPER/WAX/CLEAN-ING SUPPLIES 20,325.90

Amount: 15,520.51

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSES

SENIOR FLOWERS 97.50

SPRING PLAY PROPS/COSTUMES 742.50

TATTOOS 230.28

BOYS GOLF POLOS 408.00

BB AWARDS 40.00

UNIFORMS 7,366.24

AWARDS 79.00

FUNDRAISER 3,372.60

BB CAMP SHIRTS 16.00

SWD ZOO 686.00

STATE GIRLS GOLF ROOMS 380.76

PRACTICE RD BOYS DISTRICT 75.00

STATE GIRLS RANGE BALLS 20.00

CREDIT TECH FAIR RETURNS (97.92)

CONCESSIONS 1,811.23

PLAQUES 79.00

STORAGE TOTES FOR UNIFORMS 27.00

STORAGE TOTES FOR UNIFORMS 9.00

UMBRELLA 125.96

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 52.36

Amount: 140.76

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

FOOD 106.78

REFUND SALES TAX (3.90)

TABLE 37.88

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 48,938.33

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 48,938.33

JUNE 2019 PREPAID CHECKS

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC 115.00

Center Point Energy 1,190.04

VERIZON WIRELESS 33.68

Scott Smalley 2,405.00

Center Point Energy 950.62

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 97.50

American Septic and Portable Service, Inc. 330.00

Anthony’s Express Wash 76.00

Clark’s Hardware 4.99

Cornhusker International 5,684.99

Amy Gilbert 72.00

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE 350.00

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN SCHOOL DIV. 225.28

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER 3,051.22

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL 30,721.39

LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL 47,513.37

THE MASTER TEACHER 168.10

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC 1,500.00

NWAEA 700.00

Peak Performance 120.00

Rolling Oil 3,122.27

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc. 3,935.45

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. 746.66

BRYAN ROCK PRODUCTS, INC. 1,370.51

Void Total 0.00

Total without Voids 104,484.07

Morton Buildings Inc. 6,000.00

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates 28,080.00

CLAEYS BROTHERS MOVING AND STORAGE 8,288.00

DEMCO 1,806.45

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 44,174.45

EDWARD BERGGREN 170.00

TRAVIS CHIZEK 105.00

TIM DRECKMAN 105.00

KRIS GROFF 120.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS 715.50

Deb Richarz 120.00

JACOB SAMP 220.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS 111.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,666.50

JASON KREBER 180.00

KIRK KRONAIZL 180.00

MICHAEL FEISEL 80.00

BRIAN BODE 105.00

Jason Cowley 170.00

RYAN DUNKEL 80.00

JEFF GACKE 80.00

KIRK KRONAIZL 110.00

KARSTEN MARKER 220.00

MICHAEL MCDANIEL 110.00

MILT MCPIKE 105.00

Mike Raynor 80.00

JASON UHL 105.00

Stan Wickstrom 105.00

Mark Zalme 110.00

MICHAEL FEISEL 80.00

Jerry Buckstead 105.00

RYAN DUNKEL 80.00

JEFF GACKE 190.00

WADE HARRIMAN 105.00

KEVIN LUFT 105.00

Dan Poston 110.00

Grant Thompson 80.00

Jerry Buckstead 105.00

CHESTERMAN CO. 2,209.40

RICH CROW 105.00

RYAN DUNKEL 80.00

JEFF GACKE 80.00

KEVIN LUFT 105.00

KARSTEN MARKER 110.00

Mike Raynor 110.00

Grant Thompson 110.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS 498.85

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 6,188.25

Checking Account Total: 6

Total without Voids: 7,854.75

CULLIGAN 44.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 44.00

CULLIGAN 44.00

Void Total: 44.00

Total without Voids: 44.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 44.00

Total without Voids 156,557.27

