Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — June 19, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School Board

Special Board Meeting

June 19, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session on June 19, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Call to order by Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members Present: Frafjord, Koele, Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz. Absent: Nelson, Kluender. Visitors: Larry Moser and associate

Agenda: Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the purchase of a mower from Agrivision model Z970R-35Hp. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the Equipment Break/Fix Insurance through SU Insurance. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve quote from Electric Innovations for door access system. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was the Board’s consensus that Doug Glackin should look into getting an all-terrain wheelchair vs. playground modifications due to cost considerations.

Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the bid from W.A. Klinger, L.L.C. for a total of $201,851 and an additional 36,327 for the lift cost. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:10 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 18, 2019