Anthon City Council Minutes — July 15, 2019

Anthon City Council

JULY 15, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on July 15, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen and Tammy Reimer. Allison Umbach was absent. Also present was Polly Pithan, Amy Buck and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 4-0.

BOAT RAMP: Amy Buck explained that the boat ramp was damaged in the spring flooding. Also the river bank has caved off above and below the ramp. FEMA is looking at the damage to determine if they can help financially with the required repairs. If approved FEMA would pay 75% of the costs. Buck stated that if FEMA did not help with funding then NRCS might be able to fund 75% of the costs. Steffen Engineering prepared a cost estimate to repair the ramp and to stabilize the bank. Steffen also has the RFP to mail to contractors to bid on the project.

Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to accept Steffen Engineering’s cost estimates, plans and specs for repairing the boat ramp to its original pre-flood condition and add additional upstream river bank stabilization to prevent future damage; to send out RFPs and publish for bids for said boat ramp repairs. Carried 4-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Reimer, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 5:43 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 25, 2019