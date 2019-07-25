City of Cushing — Public Notice #3 (Request for Proposals)

City of Cushing

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Cushing is requesting proposals for grant administration services to assist the City with an imminent threat water main project potentially funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

The City hopes to receive funds to complete improvements to the City’s water distribution system.

The selected contractor will work with the City to ensure compliance with CDBG program requirements. Activities will include but are not limited to project reporting, preparation of disbursement requests, and other activities required under the state of Iowa’s CDBG program. A full description of the work specifications are available at City Hall at 200 Main Street, Cushing, Iowa.

Proposals to the City should include the minimum information:

• Experience with IEDA’s CDBG program

• Description of past grant administrative services provided

• Description of organizational capacity to complete all necessary grant administration activities

• References from previous clients of related work within the past five years

• Cost of services

Proposals must be submitted no later than 3:00 PM on August 2, 2019. Proposals should be submitted to Nicole Huisinga, City Clerk, City of Cushing, PO Box 14, Cushing, IA 51018.

Questions regarding this request for proposals should be directed to Nicole Huisinga, City Clerk, by phone at 712-384-2189 or by email at cushingia@schallertel.net.

Section 3 clause

A. The work to be performed under this contract is subject to the requirements of section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 1701u (section 3). The purpose of section 3 is to ensure that employment and other economic opportunities generated by HUD assistance or HUD-assisted projects covered by section 3, shall, to the greatest extent feasible, be directed to low- and very low-income persons, particularly persons who are recipients of HUD assistance for housing.

B. The parties to this contract agree to comply with HUD’s regulations in 24 CFR part 135, which implement section 3. As evidenced by their execution of this contract, the parties to this contract certify that they are under no contractual or other impediment that would prevent them from complying with the part 135 regulations.

C. The contractor agrees to send to each labor organization or representative of workers with which the contractor has a collective bargaining agreement or other understanding, if any, a notice advising the labor organization or workers’ representative of the contractor’s commitments under this section 3 clause, and will post copies of the notice in conspicuous places at the work site where both employees and applicants for training and employment positions can see the notice. The notice shall describe the section 3 preference, shall set forth minimum number and job titles subject to hire, availability of apprenticeship and training positions, the qualifications for each; and the name and location of the person(s) taking applications for each of the positions; and the anticipated date the work shall begin.

D. The contractor agrees to include this section 3 clause in every subcontract subject to compliance with regulations in 24 CFR part 135, and agrees to take appropriate action, as provided in an applicable provision of the subcontract or in this section 3 clause, upon a finding that the subcontractor is in violation of the regulations in 24 CFR part 135. The contractor will not subcontract with any subcontractor where the contractor has notice or knowledge that the subcontractor has been found in violation of the regulations in 24 CFR part 135.

E. The contractor will certify that any vacant employment positions, including training positions, that are filled (1) after the contractor is selected but before the contract is executed, and (2) with persons other than those to whom the regulations of 24 CFR part 135 require employment opportunities to be directed, were not filled to circumvent the contractor’s obligations under 24 CFR part 135.

F. Noncompliance with HUD’s regulations in 24 CFR part 135 may result in sanctions, termination of this contract for default, and debarment or suspension from future HUD assisted contracts.

G. With respect to work performed in connection with section 3 covered Indian housing assistance, section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 450e) also applies to the work to be performed under this contract. Section 7(b) requires that to the greatest extent feasible (i) preference and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians, and (ii) preference in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian organizations and Indian-owned Economic Enterprises. Parties to this contract that are subject to the provisions of section 3 and section 7(b) agree to comply with section 3 to the maximum extent feasible, but not in derogation of compliance with section 7(b).

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 25, 2019