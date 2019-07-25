Cushing City Council Minutes — July 2, 2019

Cushing City Council Minutes
July 2, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger.  Absent:  Jim Porter.

Also present:  Lt. Hertz, Tom Grafft (ISG), Bob Bendixen

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2)  June 4 & June 30, 2019 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – none

Claims
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.77
Barnes & Noble  Library Books    184.54
Bomgaars  Library toilet parts    6.49
Tom Collins      Time to take fire truck to repair shop    48.00
DNR  Annual Water Supply Fee    25.16
Elaine Droegmiller  Library – Summer Reading Program    29.12
Feld Fire  Fire Supplies    20.30
Mike Frahm  Mowing Payment #3    787.50
Gill Hauling  Landfill Fee – Spring Cleanup    315.00
Nicole Huisinga  Mileage to courthouse/supplies    46.27
IA League of Cities  Dues 2019-20    337.00
ISG  Operator Services    450.00
Joy Auto  Fire truck Parts    9.99
LP Gill  Landfill FY19-20 #1    1068.10
MCI  Telephone    29.18
Menards  Park/City/Shed Supplies    185.44
MET  WW Grab    158.00
Mid-American  Electricity    993.62
Robert R. Mohr  Cemetery Spraying    309.00
New Coop  Fire    72.82
NW REC  Standpipe Light    130.31
One Source  City Toner/Labels    97.98
PCC  Ambulance Billing    340.80
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    4,061.25
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    55.89
Stevenson Hardware Keys    12.45
Terry Clarkson Excavating  Burial    400.00
Jerry Wittrock  Mileage to Snyder, NE for fire truck    110.70
Woodbury Co. EMS  Ambulance Assist    200.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    8,157.84
Library    33.67
Road Use    1,622.11
Water Fund    91,778.63
Sewer Fund    1,695.00
Solid Waste Fund    2,010.00
Fire Fund    4,640.00
Total Revenue:    109,937.25

Public Forum:  Bob Bendixen shared with council that he has 3 security cameras he is planning to install when time allows.

Sheriff’s Report:  Lt. Hertz reported that there were zero calls to Cushing last month.

Library:  Wendi Reyman has agreed to stay on the board for one more term. Motion made by Schlenger, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0.

Clerk:  The clerk reported to the council and mayor that the official audit report won’t be available until December 2019, and that we as a group cannot discuss until then.  Clerk shared a list on concerns from a resident about their neighbor’s yard.

City Maintenance:  Mulch was put down around smaller play set.  Still dealing with water issues, and ISG and SCE have been involved.  Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business
• ISG.  Grafft gave an update at water project.  It was recommended to council that a battery backup be purchased and installed at standpipe.  Estimate is $500-$700.  Motion made by Schlenger to purchase and install battery backup.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 4/0.

• Grafft also discussed the lift station project.  Still working on engineering report, will submit December 2019.  Clerk is instructed to send out information to businesses for RFPs.  Plan on discussing replies at August meeting.
* Change Order:  SCE #
Motion made by Schlenger to approve the change order.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0
* Section 1:  Pay Request #9
Motion made by Joy to approve the payment.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0
* Final Completion Section 1
Motion made by Rabbass to approve the final completion.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0.
* Final Completion Section 2
Motion made by Endrulat to approve the final completion upon receipt.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0.

• Old Computer.  City Clerk received one sealed bid for the old computer.  Motion made by Rabbass to accept the $52 bid from Jerry Wittrock.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0.

• Park Bathroom.  There have been people vandalizing the bathroom.  Council is looking into security measures.

• Old Computer.  Bids will be accepted for next meeting.

Resolutions:
Resolution 2019:09
A Resolution to close streets for Old 20 Bar & Grill for a street dance on July 27, 2019.  
Motion made by Schlenger, seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2019:10  
A Resolution to set meeting pay for City Clerk.  
Motion made by Joy, seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2019:11  
A Resolution authorizing the mayor to exercise all powers at Heritage Bank NA.
Motion made by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0

Ordinances:
Ordinance 31-2019:  Motion made by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to Consider and Approve Second Reading of
Ordinance 31-2019 pertaining to Water Rates.
Ayes: Rabbass, Schlenger, Endrulat, Joy.  Nays: None.  Absent: Porter.  Motion carried 4/0

Ordinance 32-2019:  Motion made by Rabbass, seconded by Endrulat to Consider and Approve Second Reading of
Ordinance 32-2019 pertaining to Sewer Rates.
Ayes:  Endrulat, Joy, Schlenger, Rabbass.    Nays: None.  Absent: Porter.  Motion carried 4/0

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by to Rabbass adjourn at 8:05 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 25, 2019

