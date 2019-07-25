Cushing City Council Minutes

July 2, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger. Absent: Jim Porter.

Also present: Lt. Hertz, Tom Grafft (ISG), Bob Bendixen

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) June 4 & June 30, 2019 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

AT&T Firemen Cell 46.77

Barnes & Noble Library Books 184.54

Bomgaars Library toilet parts 6.49

Tom Collins Time to take fire truck to repair shop 48.00

DNR Annual Water Supply Fee 25.16

Elaine Droegmiller Library – Summer Reading Program 29.12

Feld Fire Fire Supplies 20.30

Mike Frahm Mowing Payment #3 787.50

Gill Hauling Landfill Fee – Spring Cleanup 315.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage to courthouse/supplies 46.27

IA League of Cities Dues 2019-20 337.00

ISG Operator Services 450.00

Joy Auto Fire truck Parts 9.99

LP Gill Landfill FY19-20 #1 1068.10

MCI Telephone 29.18

Menards Park/City/Shed Supplies 185.44

MET WW Grab 158.00

Mid-American Electricity 993.62

Robert R. Mohr Cemetery Spraying 309.00

New Coop Fire 72.82

NW REC Standpipe Light 130.31

One Source City Toner/Labels 97.98

PCC Ambulance Billing 340.80

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 4,061.25

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 55.89

Stevenson Hardware Keys 12.45

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burial 400.00

Jerry Wittrock Mileage to Snyder, NE for fire truck 110.70

Woodbury Co. EMS Ambulance Assist 200.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 8,157.84

Library 33.67

Road Use 1,622.11

Water Fund 91,778.63

Sewer Fund 1,695.00

Solid Waste Fund 2,010.00

Fire Fund 4,640.00

Total Revenue: 109,937.25

Public Forum: Bob Bendixen shared with council that he has 3 security cameras he is planning to install when time allows.

Sheriff’s Report: Lt. Hertz reported that there were zero calls to Cushing last month.

Library: Wendi Reyman has agreed to stay on the board for one more term. Motion made by Schlenger, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

Clerk: The clerk reported to the council and mayor that the official audit report won’t be available until December 2019, and that we as a group cannot discuss until then. Clerk shared a list on concerns from a resident about their neighbor’s yard.

City Maintenance: Mulch was put down around smaller play set. Still dealing with water issues, and ISG and SCE have been involved. Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business

• ISG. Grafft gave an update at water project. It was recommended to council that a battery backup be purchased and installed at standpipe. Estimate is $500-$700. Motion made by Schlenger to purchase and install battery backup. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

• Grafft also discussed the lift station project. Still working on engineering report, will submit December 2019. Clerk is instructed to send out information to businesses for RFPs. Plan on discussing replies at August meeting.

* Change Order: SCE #

Motion made by Schlenger to approve the change order. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0

* Section 1: Pay Request #9

Motion made by Joy to approve the payment. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0

* Final Completion Section 1

Motion made by Rabbass to approve the final completion. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0.

* Final Completion Section 2

Motion made by Endrulat to approve the final completion upon receipt. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

• Old Computer. City Clerk received one sealed bid for the old computer. Motion made by Rabbass to accept the $52 bid from Jerry Wittrock. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0.

• Park Bathroom. There have been people vandalizing the bathroom. Council is looking into security measures.

• Old Computer. Bids will be accepted for next meeting.

Resolutions:

Resolution 2019:09

A Resolution to close streets for Old 20 Bar & Grill for a street dance on July 27, 2019.

Motion made by Schlenger, seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2019:10

A Resolution to set meeting pay for City Clerk.

Motion made by Joy, seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2019:11

A Resolution authorizing the mayor to exercise all powers at Heritage Bank NA.

Motion made by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0

Ordinances:

Ordinance 31-2019: Motion made by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to Consider and Approve Second Reading of

Ordinance 31-2019 pertaining to Water Rates.

Ayes: Rabbass, Schlenger, Endrulat, Joy. Nays: None. Absent: Porter. Motion carried 4/0

Ordinance 32-2019: Motion made by Rabbass, seconded by Endrulat to Consider and Approve Second Reading of

Ordinance 32-2019 pertaining to Sewer Rates.

Ayes: Endrulat, Joy, Schlenger, Rabbass. Nays: None. Absent: Porter. Motion carried 4/0

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by to Rabbass adjourn at 8:05 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

