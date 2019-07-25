Kingsley-Pierson Newspaper Report (Bills)

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
Kingsley-Pierson CSD
NEWSPAPER REPORT

Absolute Gutter Solutions, LLC  Supplies    306.00
Bailey, Allison  Reimbursement    72.54
Bailey, Amy  Reimbursement       20.28
Bailey, Scott  Reimbursement    86.19
Berggren, Edward  Official    105.00
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    690.00
Bottjen Implement Supplies    36.04
Boustead, Laura  Reimbursement    37.51
Cam Community School District  Tuition    3,753.87
Canon Financial Services Inc.  Equipment Lease    1,346.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt.    613.50
Cardis Mfg. Co.  Fencing Materials    1,550.00
Chute, Erin  Reimbursement    69.57
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    475.78
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    78.68
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    923.21
Community Education  Entry Fee    130.00
Crow, Rich  Official    260.00
Dreckman, Tim  Official    105.00
Dunwell LLC  Services    11,465.73
Emmetsburg Community School District  Entry Fee    75.00
FS Repair  Repairs    3,600.00
First Cooperative Association  Supplies    1,134.10
Fleet US LLC  Supplies    96.00
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    769.64
Graham Tires  Tires    657.90
Greenway Lawn Care  Services    379.75
H & H Roofing  Roofing Services    310.00
Harriman, Wade  Official    165.00
Hartington-Newcastle Public School  Entry Fee    140.00
Harvey, Bradi  Reimbursement    30.00
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    2,821.85
Heartland Seating Inc.  Auditorium Seating    54,554.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Supplies    3,966.72
Holstein State Theater  Field Trip    161.00
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    524.73
IA Dept. of Human Services  Medicaid Reimbursement    5,111.10
IA Girls High School Ath. Union  Tournament Admissions    1,572.00
Iowa Assoc. of School Boards  Dues    2,761.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    37.07
Iowa Division of Labor Services  Boiler Inspection Fees    40.00
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Services    48.00
JMC Computer Service  Services    6,130.11
K-P Booster Club  Reimbursement    42.25
Knova’s Carpets, Inc.  Auditorium Carpet    13,223.54
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    93.60
Lammers, Jackie  Reimbursement    228.00
Let’s Shred It  Service    45.00
Loreth, Heather  Reimbursement     37.83
Lyle’s Garage Door Service Inc.  Services    162.00
Marker, Karsten  Official    110.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    160.89
McDaniel, Mike  Official    220.00
McPike, Milt  Official    275.00
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    27.60
Menards – Sioux City  Supplies    94.85
MidAmerican Energy Company  Gas/Elec. Service    10,518.84
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine  Activity Gate    400.00
Midstates Bank  Account Transfer    854.60
Moville Record  Minutes/Ads    253.12
Needs, Darwin  Official    110.00
New Looks Landscaping Services    1,369.00
Northwest AEA  Instr. Supplies    450.00
Northwestern College  Prof. Dev.    65.00
Overhead Door Company  Services    315.51
Piersma, Scott  Official    210.00
Pitts, Matt  Official    110.00
Poston, Daniel  Official    110.00
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Riddell/All American Sports Corp.  Athletic Equip    1,288.27
River Valley Comm. School  Open Enroll/Spec. Ed.    19,439.75
rSchoolToday  Activity Scheduling Program    242.46
Sanitary Services  Services    595.90
Sanow, Brett  Official    110.00
School Administrators Of Iowa  Dues/Fees    1,795.00
School Specialty Inc.  Instr. Supplies    481.44
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    6,495.03
Shane’s Glass & More  Services    90.00
Sherwin Williams  Gym Project Supplies    3,462.10
Sioux City Journal  Advertising    665.45
Sitzmann, Valerie  Reimbursement    225.45
Special Markets Insurance Consultants, Inc.  Services    767.00
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    459.79
United Rentals  Supplies    645.84
University Of Northern Iowa  Prof. Dev.    50.00
Vavrina, Tyler  Official    50.00
Westwood High School  Entry Fees    70.00
Wiatel  Services    147.70
Wickstrom, Stanley  Official    105.00
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    117.23
Wisnieski, Stanley Official    105.00
Woodbury Central Comm. School  Open Enrollment    109,495.42
Wurth, Melissa  Reimbursement    4,295.00
Zahnley, Douglas  Official    110.00
Zalme, Mark  Official    110.00
Zimco  Supplies    510.00

