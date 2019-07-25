Kingsley-Pierson Newspaper Report (Bills)

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

Kingsley-Pierson CSD

NEWSPAPER REPORT

Absolute Gutter Solutions, LLC Supplies 306.00

Bailey, Allison Reimbursement 72.54

Bailey, Amy Reimbursement 20.28

Bailey, Scott Reimbursement 86.19

Berggren, Edward Official 105.00

Bohle Construction LLC Services 690.00

Bottjen Implement Supplies 36.04

Boustead, Laura Reimbursement 37.51

Cam Community School District Tuition 3,753.87

Canon Financial Services Inc. Equipment Lease 1,346.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt. 613.50

Cardis Mfg. Co. Fencing Materials 1,550.00

Chute, Erin Reimbursement 69.57

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 475.78

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 78.68

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 923.21

Community Education Entry Fee 130.00

Crow, Rich Official 260.00

Dreckman, Tim Official 105.00

Dunwell LLC Services 11,465.73

Emmetsburg Community School District Entry Fee 75.00

FS Repair Repairs 3,600.00

First Cooperative Association Supplies 1,134.10

Fleet US LLC Supplies 96.00

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 769.64

Graham Tires Tires 657.90

Greenway Lawn Care Services 379.75

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 310.00

Harriman, Wade Official 165.00

Hartington-Newcastle Public School Entry Fee 140.00

Harvey, Bradi Reimbursement 30.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 2,821.85

Heartland Seating Inc. Auditorium Seating 54,554.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Supplies 3,966.72

Holstein State Theater Field Trip 161.00

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 524.73

IA Dept. of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 5,111.10

IA Girls High School Ath. Union Tournament Admissions 1,572.00

Iowa Assoc. of School Boards Dues 2,761.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 37.07

Iowa Division of Labor Services Boiler Inspection Fees 40.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service Services 48.00

JMC Computer Service Services 6,130.11

K-P Booster Club Reimbursement 42.25

Knova’s Carpets, Inc. Auditorium Carpet 13,223.54

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 93.60

Lammers, Jackie Reimbursement 228.00

Let’s Shred It Service 45.00

Loreth, Heather Reimbursement 37.83

Lyle’s Garage Door Service Inc. Services 162.00

Marker, Karsten Official 110.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 160.89

McDaniel, Mike Official 220.00

McPike, Milt Official 275.00

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 27.60

Menards – Sioux City Supplies 94.85

MidAmerican Energy Company Gas/Elec. Service 10,518.84

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Activity Gate 400.00

Midstates Bank Account Transfer 854.60

Moville Record Minutes/Ads 253.12

Needs, Darwin Official 110.00

New Looks Landscaping Services 1,369.00

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 450.00

Northwestern College Prof. Dev. 65.00

Overhead Door Company Services 315.51

Piersma, Scott Official 210.00

Pitts, Matt Official 110.00

Poston, Daniel Official 110.00

Presto-X Company Pest Control 116.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. Athletic Equip 1,288.27

River Valley Comm. School Open Enroll/Spec. Ed. 19,439.75

rSchoolToday Activity Scheduling Program 242.46

Sanitary Services Services 595.90

Sanow, Brett Official 110.00

School Administrators Of Iowa Dues/Fees 1,795.00

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 481.44

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 6,495.03

Shane’s Glass & More Services 90.00

Sherwin Williams Gym Project Supplies 3,462.10

Sioux City Journal Advertising 665.45

Sitzmann, Valerie Reimbursement 225.45

Special Markets Insurance Consultants, Inc. Services 767.00

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 459.79

United Rentals Supplies 645.84

University Of Northern Iowa Prof. Dev. 50.00

Vavrina, Tyler Official 50.00

Westwood High School Entry Fees 70.00

Wiatel Services 147.70

Wickstrom, Stanley Official 105.00

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 117.23

Wisnieski, Stanley Official 105.00

Woodbury Central Comm. School Open Enrollment 109,495.42

Wurth, Melissa Reimbursement 4,295.00

Zahnley, Douglas Official 110.00

Zalme, Mark Official 110.00

Zimco Supplies 510.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 25, 2019