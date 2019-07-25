Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — July 11, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

JULY 11, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 5:03 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins. Herbold joined by conference call.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the minutes of the June meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Haggin, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $186,197.78 from the general fund, $85,538.41 from the schoolhouse funds, $14,440.40 from the Kingsley activity fund, $1,223.97 from the lunch fund and $1,340.77 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Revenues to date 89% of budget with State payments to be received in July and August. Expenditures to date at 94% of budget. Year-end processing is continuing. Equipment Breakdown policy update: 96 claims for the year. In the August Board meeting, claim totals will be updated. The accounts at Midstates Bank have a 1.5% interest rate. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey offered condolences to President Bubke and the Bubke family. Ryan Bubke passed away July 4th and was a 7th grade student of the Kingsley-Pierson Middle School. Admission prices going up $5.00 adult, $5.00 student. Student activity and family activity passes will remain the same price. New staff for the 2019-2020 school year will be introduced during the August or September board meeting. The applicants for the HS English teacher have been few. Staff may fill in as a needed as a last resort for the first semester. If a teacher is not found, staff will cover and look for a mid-term graduate. State law requires the school year to start with a licensed teacher and not a substitute teacher. On July 16th, Mr. Bailey will attend the TLC conference in Altoona. The polycom system will be installed July 25th. The gym floor and painting project are almost complete. A Kingsley-Pierson parent requested for their child to participate in the Woodbury Central’s marching band. Per discussion with the board and band teacher, the request has been denied since Kingsley-Pierson has a marching band. On Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m., there will be a gym project work session with the board members. This session will be open to public as an observation and informational meeting. This session will not be an open discussion from the public.

8. OLD BUSINESS

• None

9. NEW BUSINESS

• Resignations: None

• Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve Randy Plendl as Assistant HS Football coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Rob Wiese as the JH Co-Head Football Coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Scott Bailey as the JH Co-Head Football Coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Suzy Powell as a MS Full Time Teacher and Matt Benson as a shared Shop teacher with Woodbury Central for two periods. Three members voted aye; one member abstained. Motion carried.

• Emergency Operation Plan:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the Emergency Operations plan. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Equipment Breakdown Insurance:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Equipment Breakdown insurance with Gallager $38,720. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Level 1 Appointments:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Scott Bailey, Rob Wiese and Heather Loreth as Level 1 investigators. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Copier Lease Bids:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the 3 year lease agreement with Advanced System of $633.84 per month. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Propane Bids:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve New Cooperative, Inc. with the propane bid of $.86 per gallon for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Projects:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve SportsGraphics with the bid of $1,308.00 to install padding of the MS stage. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve HVAC unit repairs with Dunwell LLC for $13,478.68. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Designated banks and official depositories for 2019-2020:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Midstates Bank in the amount of $5,000,000 and United Bank of Iowa in the amount of $500,000 as the official depositories for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Appoint school attorney for 2019-2020:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve Kristy Latta with Ahlers Law Firm as the school attorney for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Request:

No requests.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• August Board meeting will be August 12th at 7:00 p.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 6:13 p.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 25, 2019