Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — July 15, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Monday, July 15, 2019

7:00 PM — Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

1. The MVAOCOU Student Council presented their ideas for Homecoming and monthly service projects.

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minute

C. Financial Report

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $128,991.97; Management $172,415.50; PPEL $12,244.62; Activity $27,595.21; Hot Lunch $25,599.68; Extra & Hourly Pay $121,049.86.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer – Wimmer appointed and swore in Shona Klingensmith.

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1 –

BE IT RESOLVED by the Maple Valley –Anthon Oto Community School District of Mapleton, Iowa in Monona, Woodbury, Crawford, and Ida Counties in Iowa; that we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community School District funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and the school district treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the school district funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

Name of Depository Location Maximum Deposit

Valley Bank & Trust Mapleton, IA $1,000,000

Security National Bank Mapleton, IA $1,000,000

Bankers Trust Des Moines, IA $1,000,000

ISJIT Des Moines, IA $1,000,000

Director Clausen moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the above depository resolution and to add Jeff Thelander to all the accounts. The vote on the resolution is as follows: Ayes: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen. Nays: none. Abstain – Flanigan. Motion carried.

Dated in Mapleton, Iowa, this 15th day of July, 2019.

Shona Klingensmith, Board Secretary

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207 – Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve Rick Frank as our legal counsel. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program – Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve to participate in the Nation School lunch/breakfast program. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Action Items

A. Open Enrollment Request – the parents of one student were present to address the board. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the two open enrollment in requests and to deny the one open enrollment out request. 3 ayes; 2 nays. Motion carried.

B. Milk Bids for 2019-2020- Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the milk bid from Hiland Dairy. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

VI. Announcements

A. Next Meeting — Monday August 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM in Anthon

VII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:18 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 3.52

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 277.33

BUCK, HARRY REIMBURSEMENT 19.20

BULK OFFICE SUPPLY SUPPLIES 52.56

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,510.28

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 288.73

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SER-VICES INTERNET 3,467.23

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 340.10

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 7,216.78

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 9,882.73

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 133.84

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 404.43

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR 1,374.47

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 44.89

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 120.00

ELLIS, JANE REIMBURSEMENT 133.80

FLOWERS & MORE SUPPLIES 66.00

GCR TIRES & SERVICE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 990.74

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 684.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 6,720.64

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PHYSICAL 128.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SER-VICE BUS REPAIR 6,923.46

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BUSI-NESS DUES 175.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK INTERNET 327.79

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 127.99

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 59.63

KELVIN SUPPLIES 175.00

KRYGER GLASS REPAIRS 151.36

LAWSON PRODUCTS INC. SUPPLIES 123.27

LAWTON-BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 6,987.28

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 742.15

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 248.75

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 79.90

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 211.71

MCBRIDE LAWN SERVICE SUPPLIES 90.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,339.19

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICALS 332.40

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, SIOUX CITY FIRE ALARM INSPECTION 324.00

MIDWEST TURF & IRRIGATION SUPPLIES 30.91

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 110.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 105.58

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 5,793.45

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 350.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 57.20

PORTER, CHARLES REIMBURSEMENT 128.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 717.23

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 484.67

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 12.30

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 2,031.99

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SBW INC. DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS SUPPLIES 144.65

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, INC. SUPPLIES 206.69

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 32.37

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 13.80

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 640.38

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 62,881.06

UNITED LABORATORIES SUPPLIES 325.52

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 82.84

WELTE ROCK HAULING SUPPLIES 478.08

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE DRIVER TRAINING 730.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 286.08

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 105.52

Fund Total: 128,991.97

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE/AUDIT 171,175.78

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 1,239.72

Fund Total: 172,415.50

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP. LEVY FUND

ATC ASSOCIATES INC. SERVICES 950.00

LG PLAYGROUND LLC PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT 3,547.00

MIDBELL BAND SUPPLIES 3,187.87

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 2,496.65

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT 2,063.10

Fund Total: 12,244.62

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 12,459.21

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 933.17

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 180.00

EHLERS, ADAM OFFICIAL 150.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 538.25

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 17.45

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 105.00

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 77.86

NORTHWEST DISTRICT FFA FFA REGISTRATION 40.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,206.35

RESILITE SUPPLIES 1,213.15

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 1,723.81

SEUNTJENS, COLBY OFFICIAL 150.00

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT 1,748.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 7,052.96

Fund Total: 27,595.21

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 575.52

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 13.14

HILAND DAIRY MILK 155.04

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 23,744.06

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 1,111.92

Fund Total: 25,599.68

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 1,362.93

FELD FIRE SERVICES 2,520.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 1,019.98

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC DRIVER’S ED CAR 800.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

PQL LIGHTING 4,009.20

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,944.18

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 34,075.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 3,544.80

SMI CO. MULCH 2,135.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 30,000.00

WESCO DISTRIBUTION INC. OUTSIDE LIGHTS 4,590.30

Fund Total: 87,556.79

